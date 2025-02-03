Musica e Cultura
La lista dei vincitori dei Grammy Awards 2025: da Beyoncé a Kendrick Lamar e Sabrina Carpenter

Ecco una lista dei principali vincitori dei Grammy Awards 2025: tra coloro che hanno portatao a casa la statuetta ci sono Beyoncé, Lamar, Carpenter, Chappell, Roan, Charli xcx, Doechii, e St Vincent.
A cura di Redazione Music
Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar e Sabrina Carpenter ai Grammy Awards 2025 (ph Getty)
Beyoncé è stata la vincitrice del premio più importante ai Grammy Awards 2025, con la vittoria nella categoria di Album dell'anno con Cowboy Carter e portando a casa tre premi totali su undici candidature. Dietro di lei, come numero di statuette c'è Kendrick Lamar con Not like Us, canzone dei record che è anche un dissing a Drake, che ha vinto cinque statuette, e ancora una volta sono molte e brave le artiste che hanno portato a casa dei premi: oltre alla Queen Bey, infatti si sono aggiudicate premi, tra le altre, anche Sabrina Carpenter, Charli xcx, Doechii e Chappell Roan che si sono aggiudicate alcune tra le categorie principali. Questa è una lista parziale dei premi assegnati questa notte, mentre la lista completa è sul sito ufficiale dei Grammy.

Album of the year

André 3000 – New Blue Sun
Beyoncé – Cowboy Carter – VINCITORE
Sabrina Carpenter – Short n’ Sweet
Charli xcx – Brat
Jacob Collier – Djesse Vol 4
Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft
Chappell Roan – The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess
Taylor Swift – The Tortured Poets Department

Song of the year

Shaboozey – A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather
Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – Die With a Smile
Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone – Fortnight
Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!
Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us – VINCITORE
Sabrina Carpenter – Please Please Please
Beyoncé – Texas Hold ’Em

Ai Grammy Awards 2025 Beyoncé trionfa e per la prima volta vince come Album dell'anno

Record of the year

The Beatles – Now and Then
Beyoncé – Texas Hold ’Em
Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso
Charli xcx – 360
Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather
Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us – VINCITORE
Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!
Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone – Fortnight

Best pop duo/group performance

Gracie Abrams featuring Taylor Swift – Us.
Beyoncé featuring Post Malone – Levii’s Jeans
Charli xcx and Billie Eilish – Guess
Ariana Grande, Brandy and Monica – The Boy Is Mine
Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – Die With a Smile – VINCITORE

Best Latin pop album

Anitta – Funk Generation
Luis Fonsi – El Viaje
Kany García – García
Shakira – Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran – VINCITORE
Kali Uchis – Orquídeas

Best new artist

Benson Boone
Sabrina Carpenter
Doechii
Khruangbin
Raye
Chappell Roan – VINCITORE
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims

Best country album

Beyoncé – Cowboy Carter – VINCITORE
Post Malone – F-1 Trillion
Kacey Musgraves – Deeper Well
Chris Stapleton – Higher
Lainey Wilson – Whirlwind

Best pop vocal album

Sabrina Carpenter – Short n’ Sweet – VINCITORE
Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft
Ariana Grande – Eternal Sunshine
Chappell Roan – The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess
Taylor Swift – The Tortured Poets Department

Best rap album

J Cole – Might Delete Later
Common and Pete Rock – The Auditorium, Vol 1
Doechii – Alligator Bites Never Heal – VINCITORE
Eminem – The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)
Future and Metro Boomin – We Don’t Trust You

Best pop solo performance

Beyoncé – Bodyguard
Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso – VINCITORE
Charli xcx – Apple
Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather
Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!

Best dance/electronic music album

Charli xcx – Brat – VINCITORE
Four Tet – Three
Justice – Hyperdrama
Kaytranada – Timeless
Zedd – Telos

Best rock performance

The Beatles – Now and Then – VINCITORE
The Black Keys – Beautiful People (Stay High)
Green Day – The American Dream Is Killing Me
Idles – Gift Horse
Pearl Jam – Dark Matter
St Vincent – Broken Man

Best rap performance

Cardi B – Enough (Miami)
Common and Pete Rock featuring Posdnuos – When the Sun Shines Again
Doechii – Nissan Altima
Eminem – Houdini
Future and Metro Boomin featuring Kendrick Lamar – Like That
GloRilla – Yeah Glo!
Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us – VINCITORE

Best rap song

Rapsody featuring Hit-Boy – Asteroids
¥$ [Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign] featuring Rich the Kid and Playboi Carti – Carnival
Future and Metro Boomin featuring Kendrick Lamar – Like That
Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us – VINCITORE
GloRilla – Yeah Glo!

Best alternative music album

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds – Wild God
Clairo – Charm
Kim Gordon – The Collective
Brittany Howard – What Now
St Vincent – All Born Screaming – VINCITORE

Best country solo performance

Beyoncé – 16 Carriages
Jelly Roll – I Am Not Okay
Kacey Musgraves – The Architect
Shaboozey – A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Chris Stapleton – It Takes a Woman – VINCITORE

Best dance pop recording

Madison Beer – Make You Mine
Charli xcx – Von Dutch – VINCITORE
Billie Eilish – L’Amour de Ma Vie (Over Now Extended Edit)
Ariana Grande – Yes, And?
Troye Sivan – Got Me Started

Best dance/electronic recording

Disclosure – She’s Gone, Dance On
Four Tet – Loved
Fred Again.. and Baby Keem – Leavemealone
Justice and Tame Impala – Neverender – VINCITORE
Kaytranada featuring Childish Gambino – Witchy

Best R&B song

Kehlani – After Hours
Tems – Burning
Coco Jones – Here We Go (Uh Oh)
Muni Long – Ruined Me
SZA – Saturn – VINCITORE

Best progressive R&B album

Avery*Sunshine – So Glad to Know You – WINNER – tie
Durand Bernarr – En Route
Childish Gambino – Bando Stone and the New World
Kehlani – Crash
NxWorries (Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge) – Why Lawd? – WINNER

Best R&B album

Chris Brown – 11:11 (Deluxe) – VINCITORE
Lalah Hathaway – Vantablack
Muni Long – Revenge
Lucky Daye – Algorithm
Usher – Coming Home

Best rock song

The Black Keys – Beautiful People (Stay High)
St Vincent – Broken Man – VINCITORE
Pearl Jam – Dark Matter
Green Day – Dilemma
Idles – Gift Horse

Best rock album

The Black Crowes – Happiness Bastards
Fontaines DC – Romance
Green Day – Saviors
Idles – Tangk
Pearl Jam – Dark Matter
The Rolling Stones – Hackney Diamonds – VINCITORE
Jack White – No Name

Best alternative music performance

Cage the Elephant – Neon Pill
Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds – Song of the Lake
Fontaines DC – Starburster
Kim Gordon – Bye Bye
St Vincent – Flea – VINCITORE

