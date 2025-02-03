video suggerito

La lista dei vincitori dei Grammy Awards 2025: da Beyoncé a Kendrick Lamar e Sabrina Carpenter Ecco una lista dei principali vincitori dei Grammy Awards 2025: tra coloro che hanno portatao a casa la statuetta ci sono Beyoncé, Lamar, Carpenter, Chappell, Roan, Charli xcx, Doechii, e St Vincent.

Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar e Sabrina Carpenter ai Grammy Awards 2025 (ph Getty)

Beyoncé è stata la vincitrice del premio più importante ai Grammy Awards 2025, con la vittoria nella categoria di Album dell'anno con Cowboy Carter e portando a casa tre premi totali su undici candidature. Dietro di lei, come numero di statuette c'è Kendrick Lamar con Not like Us, canzone dei record che è anche un dissing a Drake, che ha vinto cinque statuette, e ancora una volta sono molte e brave le artiste che hanno portato a casa dei premi: oltre alla Queen Bey, infatti si sono aggiudicate premi, tra le altre, anche Sabrina Carpenter, Charli xcx, Doechii e Chappell Roan che si sono aggiudicate alcune tra le categorie principali. Questa è una lista parziale dei premi assegnati questa notte, mentre la lista completa è sul sito ufficiale dei Grammy.

Album of the year

André 3000 – New Blue Sun

Beyoncé – Cowboy Carter – VINCITORE

Sabrina Carpenter – Short n’ Sweet

Charli xcx – Brat

Jacob Collier – Djesse Vol 4

Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft

Chappell Roan – The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess

Taylor Swift – The Tortured Poets Department

Song of the year

Shaboozey – A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – Die With a Smile

Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone – Fortnight

Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!

Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us – VINCITORE

Sabrina Carpenter – Please Please Please

Beyoncé – Texas Hold ’Em

Record of the year

The Beatles – Now and Then

Beyoncé – Texas Hold ’Em

Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso

Charli xcx – 360

Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather

Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us – VINCITORE

Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!

Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone – Fortnight

Best pop duo/group performance

Gracie Abrams featuring Taylor Swift – Us.

Beyoncé featuring Post Malone – Levii’s Jeans

Charli xcx and Billie Eilish – Guess

Ariana Grande, Brandy and Monica – The Boy Is Mine

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – Die With a Smile – VINCITORE

Best Latin pop album

Anitta – Funk Generation

Luis Fonsi – El Viaje

Kany García – García

Shakira – Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran – VINCITORE

Kali Uchis – Orquídeas

Best new artist

Benson Boone

Sabrina Carpenter

Doechii

Khruangbin

Raye

Chappell Roan – VINCITORE

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Best country album

Beyoncé – Cowboy Carter – VINCITORE

Post Malone – F-1 Trillion

Kacey Musgraves – Deeper Well

Chris Stapleton – Higher

Lainey Wilson – Whirlwind

Best pop vocal album

Sabrina Carpenter – Short n’ Sweet – VINCITORE

Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft

Ariana Grande – Eternal Sunshine

Chappell Roan – The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess

Taylor Swift – The Tortured Poets Department

Best rap album

J Cole – Might Delete Later

Common and Pete Rock – The Auditorium, Vol 1

Doechii – Alligator Bites Never Heal – VINCITORE

Eminem – The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)

Future and Metro Boomin – We Don’t Trust You

Best pop solo performance

Beyoncé – Bodyguard

Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso – VINCITORE

Charli xcx – Apple

Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather

Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!

Best dance/electronic music album

Charli xcx – Brat – VINCITORE

Four Tet – Three

Justice – Hyperdrama

Kaytranada – Timeless

Zedd – Telos

Best rock performance

The Beatles – Now and Then – VINCITORE

The Black Keys – Beautiful People (Stay High)

Green Day – The American Dream Is Killing Me

Idles – Gift Horse

Pearl Jam – Dark Matter

St Vincent – Broken Man

Best rap performance

Cardi B – Enough (Miami)

Common and Pete Rock featuring Posdnuos – When the Sun Shines Again

Doechii – Nissan Altima

Eminem – Houdini

Future and Metro Boomin featuring Kendrick Lamar – Like That

GloRilla – Yeah Glo!

Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us – VINCITORE

Best rap song

Rapsody featuring Hit-Boy – Asteroids

¥$ [Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign] featuring Rich the Kid and Playboi Carti – Carnival

Future and Metro Boomin featuring Kendrick Lamar – Like That

Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us – VINCITORE

GloRilla – Yeah Glo!

Best alternative music album

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds – Wild God

Clairo – Charm

Kim Gordon – The Collective

Brittany Howard – What Now

St Vincent – All Born Screaming – VINCITORE

Best country solo performance

Beyoncé – 16 Carriages

Jelly Roll – I Am Not Okay

Kacey Musgraves – The Architect

Shaboozey – A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Chris Stapleton – It Takes a Woman – VINCITORE

Best dance pop recording

Madison Beer – Make You Mine

Charli xcx – Von Dutch – VINCITORE

Billie Eilish – L’Amour de Ma Vie (Over Now Extended Edit)

Ariana Grande – Yes, And?

Troye Sivan – Got Me Started

Best dance/electronic recording

Disclosure – She’s Gone, Dance On

Four Tet – Loved

Fred Again.. and Baby Keem – Leavemealone

Justice and Tame Impala – Neverender – VINCITORE

Kaytranada featuring Childish Gambino – Witchy

Best R&B song

Kehlani – After Hours

Tems – Burning

Coco Jones – Here We Go (Uh Oh)

Muni Long – Ruined Me

SZA – Saturn – VINCITORE

Best progressive R&B album

Avery*Sunshine – So Glad to Know You – WINNER – tie

Durand Bernarr – En Route

Childish Gambino – Bando Stone and the New World

Kehlani – Crash

NxWorries (Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge) – Why Lawd? – WINNER

Best R&B album

Chris Brown – 11:11 (Deluxe) – VINCITORE

Lalah Hathaway – Vantablack

Muni Long – Revenge

Lucky Daye – Algorithm

Usher – Coming Home

Best rock song

The Black Keys – Beautiful People (Stay High)

St Vincent – Broken Man – VINCITORE

Pearl Jam – Dark Matter

Green Day – Dilemma

Idles – Gift Horse

Best rock album

The Black Crowes – Happiness Bastards

Fontaines DC – Romance

Green Day – Saviors

Idles – Tangk

Pearl Jam – Dark Matter

The Rolling Stones – Hackney Diamonds – VINCITORE

Jack White – No Name

Best alternative music performance

Cage the Elephant – Neon Pill

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds – Song of the Lake

Fontaines DC – Starburster

Kim Gordon – Bye Bye

St Vincent – Flea – VINCITORE