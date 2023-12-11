1 CONDIVISIONI

Golden Globes 2024: Io Capitano candidato. Tutte le nomination di film, serie, attori e attrici

I Golden Globes 2024 hanno annunciato le candidature per la prossima edizione: c’è anche il film di Matteo Garrone “Io Capitano” candidato come miglior film straniero.
A cura di Gennaro Marco Duello
Le candidature dei Golden Globe Awards 2024 sono state annunciate. I premi sono i più importanti al mondo per il cinema e la televisione e sono organizzati dalla Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA): saranno premiati i migliori film e programmi televisivi dell'anno. I Golden Globe Awards sono considerati una sorta di antipasto degli Oscar, oltre a essere un termometro, un indicatore importante sui probabili favoriti alla vittoria della più ambita statuetta. La cerimonia di premiazione si terrà il 7 gennaio 2024. Tra le candidature spicca per l'Italia quella di Matteo Garrone e del film "Io, Capitano" come miglior film straniero.

Le nomination ai Golden Globes 2024: tutti i candidati

Miglior film straniero (non in lingua inglese)

“Anatomy of a Fall” (Neon) — France
“Fallen Leaves” (Mubi) — Finland
“Io Capitano” (01 Distribution) — Italy
“Past Lives” (A24) — United States
“Society of the Snow” (Netflix) — Spain
“The Zone of Interest” (A24) — United Kingdom

Miglior film drama

“Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures)
“Killers of the Flower Moon” (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures)
“Maestro” (Netflix)
“Past Lives” (A24)
“The Zone of Interest” (A24)
“Anatomy of a Fall” (Neon)

"Maestro" (Netflix)

Miglior film commedia o musicale

“Barbie” (Warner Bros.)
“Poor Things” (Searchlight Pictures)
“American Fiction” (MGM)
“The Holdovers” (Focus Features)
“May December” (Netflix)
“Air” (Amazon MGM Studios)

Miglior regista

Bradley Cooper — “Maestro”
Greta Gerwig — “Barbie”
Yorgos Lanthimos — “Poor Things”
Christopher Nolan — “Oppenheimer”
Martin Scorsese — “Killers of the Flower Moon”
Celine Song — “Past Lives”

Miglior sceneggiatura

“Barbie” — Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach
“Poor Things” — Tony McNamara
“Oppenheimer” — Christopher Nolan
“Killers of the Flower Moon” — Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese
“Past Lives” — Celine Song
“Anatomy of a Fall” — Justine Triet, Arthur Harari

Miglior attore drammatico

Bradley Cooper — “Maestro”
Cillian Murphy — “Oppenheimer”
Leonardo DiCaprio — “Killers of the Flower Moon”
Colman Domingo — “Rustin”
Andrew Scott — “All of Us Strangers”
Barry Keoghan — “Saltburn”

Miglior attrice drammatica

Lily Gladstone — “Killers of the Flower Moon”
Carey Mulligan – “Maestro”
Sandra Hüller – “Anatomy of a Fall”
Annette Bening — “Nyad”
Greta Lee — “Past Lives”
Cailee Spaeny — “Priscilla”

Miglior attrice in un film commedia o musicale

Fantasia Barrino – “The Color Purple”
Jennifer Lawrence – “No Hard Feelings”
Natalie Portman – “May December”
Alma Pöysti – “Fallen Leaves”
Margot Robbie – “Barbie”
Emma Stone – “Poor Things”

Miglior attore in un film commedia o musicale

Nicolas Cage — “Dream Scenario”
Timothée Chalamet — “Wonka”
Matt Damon — “Air”
Paul Giamatti — “The Holdovers”
Joaquin Phoenix — “Beau Is Afraid”
Jeffrey Wright — “American Fiction”

Miglior attore non protagonista

Willem Dafoe — “Poor Things”
Robert DeNiro — “Killers of the Flower Moon”
Robert Downey Jr. — “Oppenheimer”
Ryan Gosling — “Barbie”
Charles Melton — “May December”
Mark Ruffalo — “Poor Things”

Miglior attrice non protagonista

Emily Blunt — “Oppenheimer”
Danielle Brooks — “The Color Purple”
Jodie Foster — “Nyad”
Julianne Moore — “May December”
Rosamund Pike — “Saltburn”
Da’Vine Joy Randolph — “The Holdovers”

Miglior serie tv drammatica

“1923” (Paramount+)
“The Crown” (Netflix)
“The Diplomat” (Netflix)
“The Last of Us” (HBO)
“The Morning Show” (Apple TV+)
“Succession” (HBO)

Miglior serie tv commedia o musicale

“The Bear” (FX)
“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)
“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)
“Jury Duty” (Amazon Freevee)
“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)
“Barry” (HBO)

Miglior attore in una serie tv drammatica

Pedro Pascal — “The Last of Us”
Kieran Culkin — “Succession”
Jeremy Strong — “Succession”
Brian Cox — “Succession”
Gary Oldman — “Slow Horses”
Dominic West — “The Crown”

Miglior attrice in una serie tv drammatica

Helen Mirren — “1923”
Bella Ramsey — “The Last of Us”
Keri Russell — “The Diplomat”
Sarah Snook — “Succession”
Imelda Staunton — “The Crown”
Emma Stone — “The Curse”

Miglior attrice in una serie tv commedia o musicale

Ayo Edebiri — “The Bear”
Natasha Lyonne — “Poker Face”
Quinta Brunson — “Abbott Elementary”
Rachel Brosnahan — “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Selena Gomez — “Only Murders in the Building”
Elle Fanning – “The Great”

Miglior attore in una serie tv commedia o musicale

Bill Hader — “Barry”
Steve Martin — “Only Murders in the Building”
Martin Short — “Only Murders in the Building”
Jason Segel — “Shrinking”
Jason Sudeikis — “Ted Lasso”
Jeremy Allen White — “The Bear”

Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie tv

Billy Crudup — “The Morning Show”
Matthew Macfadyen — “Succession”
James Marsden — “Jury Duty”
Ebon Moss-Bachrach — “The Bear”
Alan Ruck — “Succession”
Alexander Skarsgård — “Succession”

Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie tv

Elizabeth Debicki — “The Crown”
Abby Elliott — “The Bear”
Christina Ricci — “Yellowjackets”
J. Smith-Cameron — “Succession”
Meryl Streep — “Only Murders in the Building”
Hannah Waddingham — “Ted Lasso”

Miglior miniserie/film per la tv

“Beef”
“Lessons in Chemistry”
“Daisy Jones & the Six”
“All the Light We Cannot See”
“Fellow Travelers”
“Fargo”

Miglior attore in una miniserie/film per la tv

Matt Bomer — “Fellow Travelers”
Sam Claflin — “Daisy Jones & the Six”
Jon Hamm — “Fargo”
Woody Harrelson — “White House Plumbers”
David Oyelowo — “Lawmen: Bass Reeves”
Steven Yeun — “Beef”

Miglior attrice in una miniserie/film per la tv

Riley Keough — “Daisy Jones & the Six”
Brie Larson — “Lessons in Chemistry”
Elizabeth Olsen — “Love and Death”
Juno Temple — “Fargo”
Rachel Weisz — “Dead Ringers”
Ali Wong — “Beef”

Miglior attrice non protagonista in una miniserie/film per la tv

Harriet Sloane — “Lessons in Chemistry”
Patti Yasutake — “Beef”
Suki Waterhouse — “Daisy Jones & the Six”
Chloe Bailey — “Swarm”
Allison Williams — “Fellow Travelers”
Carla Gugino — “Fall of the House of Usher”

Miglior colonna sonora in un film drammatico

Ludwig Göransson — “Oppenheimer”
Jerskin Fendrix — “Poor Things”
Robbie Robertson — “Killers of the Flower Moon”
Mica Levi — “The Zone of Interest”
Daniel Pemberton — “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
Joe Hisaishi — “The Boy and the Heron”

Miglior canzone originale

“Barbie” — “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish and Finneas
“Barbie” — “Dance the Night” by Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt
“She Came to Me” — “Addicted to Romance” by Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa
“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” — “Peaches” by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, and John Spiker
“Barbie” — “I’m Just Ken” by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt
“Rustin” — “Road to Freedom” by Lenny Kravitz

Miglior film d'animazione

“The Boy and the Heron” (GKids)
“Elemental” (Disney)
“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (Sony Pictures)
“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” (Universal Pictures)
“Suzume” (Toho Co.)
“Wish” (Disney)

Miglior performance in una stand-up comedy

Ricky Gervais — “Ricky Gervais: Armageddon”
Trevor Noah — “Trevor Noah: Where Was I”
Chris Rock — “Chris Rock: Selective Outrage”
Amy Schumer — “Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact”
Sarah Silverman — “Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love”
Wanda Sykes — “Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer”

Premio del Box Office

“Barbie” (Warner Bros.)
“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” (Disney)
“John Wick: Chapter 4” (Lionsgate Films)
“Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” (Paramount Pictures)
“Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures)
“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (Sony Pictures)
“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” (Universal Pictures)
“Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” (AMC Theatres)

