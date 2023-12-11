Golden Globes 2024: Io Capitano candidato. Tutte le nomination di film, serie, attori e attrici I Golden Globes 2024 hanno annunciato le candidature per la prossima edizione: c’è anche il film di Matteo Garrone “Io Capitano” candidato come miglior film straniero.

Le candidature dei Golden Globe Awards 2024 sono state annunciate. I premi sono i più importanti al mondo per il cinema e la televisione e sono organizzati dalla Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA): saranno premiati i migliori film e programmi televisivi dell'anno. I Golden Globe Awards sono considerati una sorta di antipasto degli Oscar, oltre a essere un termometro, un indicatore importante sui probabili favoriti alla vittoria della più ambita statuetta. La cerimonia di premiazione si terrà il 7 gennaio 2024. Tra le candidature spicca per l'Italia quella di Matteo Garrone e del film "Io, Capitano" come miglior film straniero.

Le nomination ai Golden Globes 2024: tutti i candidati

Miglior film straniero (non in lingua inglese)

“Anatomy of a Fall” (Neon) — France

“Fallen Leaves” (Mubi) — Finland

“Io Capitano” (01 Distribution) — Italy

“Past Lives” (A24) — United States

“Society of the Snow” (Netflix) — Spain

“The Zone of Interest” (A24) — United Kingdom

Miglior film drama

“Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures)

“Killers of the Flower Moon” (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures)

“Maestro” (Netflix)

“Past Lives” (A24)

“The Zone of Interest” (A24)

“Anatomy of a Fall” (Neon)

"Maestro" (Netflix)

Miglior film commedia o musicale

“Barbie” (Warner Bros.)

“Poor Things” (Searchlight Pictures)

“American Fiction” (MGM)

“The Holdovers” (Focus Features)

“May December” (Netflix)

“Air” (Amazon MGM Studios)

Miglior regista

Bradley Cooper — “Maestro”

Greta Gerwig — “Barbie”

Yorgos Lanthimos — “Poor Things”

Christopher Nolan — “Oppenheimer”

Martin Scorsese — “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Celine Song — “Past Lives”

Miglior sceneggiatura

“Barbie” — Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach

“Poor Things” — Tony McNamara

“Oppenheimer” — Christopher Nolan

“Killers of the Flower Moon” — Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese

“Past Lives” — Celine Song

“Anatomy of a Fall” — Justine Triet, Arthur Harari

Miglior attore drammatico

Bradley Cooper — “Maestro”

Cillian Murphy — “Oppenheimer”

Leonardo DiCaprio — “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Colman Domingo — “Rustin”

Andrew Scott — “All of Us Strangers”

Barry Keoghan — “Saltburn”

Miglior attrice drammatica

Lily Gladstone — “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Carey Mulligan – “Maestro”

Sandra Hüller – “Anatomy of a Fall”

Annette Bening — “Nyad”

Greta Lee — “Past Lives”

Cailee Spaeny — “Priscilla”

Miglior attrice in un film commedia o musicale

Fantasia Barrino – “The Color Purple”

Jennifer Lawrence – “No Hard Feelings”

Natalie Portman – “May December”

Alma Pöysti – “Fallen Leaves”

Margot Robbie – “Barbie”

Emma Stone – “Poor Things”

Miglior attore in un film commedia o musicale

Nicolas Cage — “Dream Scenario”

Timothée Chalamet — “Wonka”

Matt Damon — “Air”

Paul Giamatti — “The Holdovers”

Joaquin Phoenix — “Beau Is Afraid”

Jeffrey Wright — “American Fiction”

Miglior attore non protagonista

Willem Dafoe — “Poor Things”

Robert DeNiro — “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Robert Downey Jr. — “Oppenheimer”

Ryan Gosling — “Barbie”

Charles Melton — “May December”

Mark Ruffalo — “Poor Things”

Miglior attrice non protagonista

Emily Blunt — “Oppenheimer”

Danielle Brooks — “The Color Purple”

Jodie Foster — “Nyad”

Julianne Moore — “May December”

Rosamund Pike — “Saltburn”

Da’Vine Joy Randolph — “The Holdovers”

Miglior serie tv drammatica

“1923” (Paramount+)

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“The Diplomat” (Netflix)

“The Last of Us” (HBO)

“The Morning Show” (Apple TV+)

“Succession” (HBO)

Miglior serie tv commedia o musicale

“The Bear” (FX)

“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

“Jury Duty” (Amazon Freevee)

“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

“Barry” (HBO)

La serie tv "The Bear"

Miglior attore in una serie tv drammatica

Pedro Pascal — “The Last of Us”

Kieran Culkin — “Succession”

Jeremy Strong — “Succession”

Brian Cox — “Succession”

Gary Oldman — “Slow Horses”

Dominic West — “The Crown”

Miglior attrice in una serie tv drammatica

Helen Mirren — “1923”

Bella Ramsey — “The Last of Us”

Keri Russell — “The Diplomat”

Sarah Snook — “Succession”

Imelda Staunton — “The Crown”

Emma Stone — “The Curse”

Miglior attrice in una serie tv commedia o musicale

Ayo Edebiri — “The Bear”

Natasha Lyonne — “Poker Face”

Quinta Brunson — “Abbott Elementary”

Rachel Brosnahan — “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Selena Gomez — “Only Murders in the Building”

Elle Fanning – “The Great”

Miglior attore in una serie tv commedia o musicale

Bill Hader — “Barry”

Steve Martin — “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short — “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Segel — “Shrinking”

Jason Sudeikis — “Ted Lasso”

Jeremy Allen White — “The Bear”

Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie tv

Billy Crudup — “The Morning Show”

Matthew Macfadyen — “Succession”

James Marsden — “Jury Duty”

Ebon Moss-Bachrach — “The Bear”

Alan Ruck — “Succession”

Alexander Skarsgård — “Succession”

Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie tv

Elizabeth Debicki — “The Crown”

Abby Elliott — “The Bear”

Christina Ricci — “Yellowjackets”

J. Smith-Cameron — “Succession”

Meryl Streep — “Only Murders in the Building”

Hannah Waddingham — “Ted Lasso”

Elizabeth Debicki – "The Crown"

Miglior miniserie/film per la tv

“Beef”

“Lessons in Chemistry”

“Daisy Jones & the Six”

“All the Light We Cannot See”

“Fellow Travelers”

“Fargo”

Miglior attore in una miniserie/film per la tv

Matt Bomer — “Fellow Travelers”

Sam Claflin — “Daisy Jones & the Six”

Jon Hamm — “Fargo”

Woody Harrelson — “White House Plumbers”

David Oyelowo — “Lawmen: Bass Reeves”

Steven Yeun — “Beef”

Miglior attrice in una miniserie/film per la tv

Riley Keough — “Daisy Jones & the Six”

Brie Larson — “Lessons in Chemistry”

Elizabeth Olsen — “Love and Death”

Juno Temple — “Fargo”

Rachel Weisz — “Dead Ringers”

Ali Wong — “Beef”

Carla Gugino – "La caduta della casa degli Usher"

Miglior attrice non protagonista in una miniserie/film per la tv

Harriet Sloane — “Lessons in Chemistry”

Patti Yasutake — “Beef”

Suki Waterhouse — “Daisy Jones & the Six”

Chloe Bailey — “Swarm”

Allison Williams — “Fellow Travelers”

Carla Gugino — “Fall of the House of Usher”

Miglior colonna sonora in un film drammatico

Ludwig Göransson — “Oppenheimer”

Jerskin Fendrix — “Poor Things”

Robbie Robertson — “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Mica Levi — “The Zone of Interest”

Daniel Pemberton — “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Joe Hisaishi — “The Boy and the Heron”

Miglior canzone originale

“Barbie” — “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish and Finneas

“Barbie” — “Dance the Night” by Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt

“She Came to Me” — “Addicted to Romance” by Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” — “Peaches” by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, and John Spiker

“Barbie” — “I’m Just Ken” by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt

“Rustin” — “Road to Freedom” by Lenny Kravitz

Miglior film d'animazione

“The Boy and the Heron” (GKids)

“Elemental” (Disney)

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (Sony Pictures)

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” (Universal Pictures)

“Suzume” (Toho Co.)

“Wish” (Disney)

Miglior performance in una stand-up comedy

Ricky Gervais — “Ricky Gervais: Armageddon”

Trevor Noah — “Trevor Noah: Where Was I”

Chris Rock — “Chris Rock: Selective Outrage”

Amy Schumer — “Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact”

Sarah Silverman — “Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love”

Wanda Sykes — “Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer”

Premio del Box Office

“Barbie” (Warner Bros.)

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” (Disney)

“John Wick: Chapter 4” (Lionsgate Films)

“Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” (Paramount Pictures)

“Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures)

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (Sony Pictures)

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” (Universal Pictures)

“Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” (AMC Theatres)