Golden Globe 2023, l’elenco di tutti i vincitori: è l’anno di Steven Spielberg con The Fabelmans
Stanotte sono andati in onda i Golden Globe 2023, in Italia trasmessi da Sky Atlantic e in streaming su Now. A partire dall'1:00 am il red carpet fino alle 2:00, per poi partire con la cerimonia e le premiazioni ufficiali dalle 5:00. È senza dubbio l'anno di The Fabelmans di Steven Spielberg, premiato per miglior film drammatico e miglior regia, mentre per le serie tv spicca il nome di Jeremy Allen White con la bellissima The Bear di Disney+. Sconfitto su tutta la linea Avatar di James Cameron, che si terrà stretto il boxoffice dorato da 3 miliardi di dollari nel mondo e la consolazione di essere stato l'ennesimo fenomeno al botteghino.
I vincitori ai Golden Globe 2023: la lista completa
Miglior film drammatico
The Fabelmans (vincitore)
Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Miglior commedia o musical
Gli spiriti dell'isola (vincitore)
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Triangle of Sadness
Babylon
Migliore regia
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans (vincitore)
James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water
Daniel Kwan e Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Baz Luhrmann, Elvis
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Miglior attrice in una commedia o musical
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once (vincitore)
Lesley Manville, La signora Harris va a Parigi
Margot Robbie, Babylon
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu
Emma Thompson, Il piacere è tutto mio
Miglior attore in una commedia o musical
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin (vincitore)
Diego Calva, Babylon
Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out
Adam Driver, White Noise
Ralph Fiennes, The Menu
Miglior attore drammatico
Austin Butler, Elvis (vincitore)
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Hugh Jackman, The Son
Bill Nighy, Living
Jeremy Pope, The Inspection
Miglior attrice drammatica
Cate Blanchett, Tár (vincitore)
Olivia Colman, Empire of Light
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Miglior attrice non protagonista
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (vincitore)
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness
Carey Mulligan, She Said
Miglior attore non protagonista
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once (vincitore)
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brad Pitt, Babylon
Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
Miglior film non in lingua inglese
Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
All Quiet on the Western Front (Germania)
Rrr (India)
Close (Belgio)
Decision to Leave (Corea del Sud)
Miglior film d'animazione
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Il gatto con gli stivali – L'ultimo desiderio
Red
Inu-Oh
Miglior canzone
Naatu Naatu, Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR)
Carolina, Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing)
Ciao Papa, Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz (Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio)
Hold My Hand, Lady Gaga and Bloodpop (Top Gun: Maverick)
Lift Me Up, Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
Miglior colonna sonora
Justin Hurwitz, Babylon
Alexandre Desplat, Pinocchio
Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking
John Williams, The Fabelmans
Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Miglior sceneggiatura
Martin McDonagh, Gli spiriti dell'isola
Todd Field, Tár
Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Sarah Polley, Women Talking
L'elenco di tutti i vincitori per le serie tv
Miglior serie drammatica
House of the Dragon
Better Call Saul
The Crown
Ozark
Severance
Miglior attrice in una serie drammatica
Zendaya, Euphoria
Emma D'Arcy, House of the Dragon
Laura Linney, Ozark
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily
Miglior attore in una serie drammatica
Kevin Costner, Yellowstone
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Diego Luna, Andor
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance
Miglior serie commedia o musical
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Mercoledì
Miglior attrice in una serie commedia o musical
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Selena Gomez, Only murders in the building
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Jean Smart, Hacks
Miglior attore in una serie commedia o musical
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie
Julia Garner, Ozark
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
John Lithgow, The Old Man
Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
John Turturro, Severance
Henry Winkler, Barry
Miglior miniserie o film per la tv
The White Lotus: Sicily
Black Bird
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Pam e Tommy
The Dropout
Miglior attrice in una miniserie o film per la tv
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Lily James, Pam e Tommy
Julia Roberts, Gaslit
Miglior attore in una miniserie o film per la tv
Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Taron Egerton, Black Bird
Colin Firth, The Staircase
Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
Sebastian Stan, Pam e Tommy
Miglior attrice non protagonista in una miniserie o film per la tv
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven
Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
Miglior attore non protagonista in una miniserie o film tv
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient
Richard Jenkins, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Seth Rogen, Pam e Tommy