Golden Globe 2023: come vederli in Italia, i pronostici sui vincitori e la proiezione per gli Oscar Nella notte italiana tra martedì 10 e mercoledì 11 gennaio verranno consegnati i Golden Globes 2023 ai migliori film e serie tv della stagione. In Italia andranno in onda su Sky Atlantic o in streaming su NOW, dall’1.00 alle 2.00 dell’11 gennaio il red carpet e dalle 2.00 alle 5.00 la cerimonia con i premi. I pronostici sui vincitori e la proiezioni sugli Oscar.

Nella notte italiana tra martedì 10 e mercoledì 11 gennaio andrà in onda l'ottantesima edizione dei Golden Globes per i migliori film e programmi televisivi della stagione. Per vederli in Italia bisognerà sintonizzarsi su Sky Atlantic o in streaming su NOW, dall'1 alle 2 dell'11 gennaio il red carpet e dalle 2.00 alle 5.00 la cerimonia con la consegna dei premi. Conduttore della serata, il comico afroamericano Jerrod Carmichael.

Gli ospiti attesi ai Golden Globe 2023

Tra gli ospiti attesi alla notte dei Golden Globes 2023, i protagonisti dei film che maggiormente concorrono per il primo posto sul podio delle loro cinquine: Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Niecy Nash-Betts, Ana Gasteyer, Billy Porter, Colman Domingo, Natasha Lyonne, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Nicole Byer, Quentin Tarantino e Tracy Morgan. E ancora Austin Butler (“Elvis”); Il cast di “The Fabelmans” con il regista Steven Spielberg, la protagonista Michelle Williams e lo sceneggiatore Tony Kushner; Daniel Craig (“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”). Infine i registi Rian Johnson (Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery), James Cameron (Avatar: La via dell'acqua), Guillermo del Toro (Pinocchio) e Lukas Dhont (Close). Taylor Swift e Rihanna entrambe candidate, la prima per la canzone Carolina da La ragazza della palude e la seconda per Lift Me Up da Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, potrebbero presenziare, anche se la favorita come miglior canzone dovrebbe essere Lady Gaga con la sua Hold My Hand del film Maverick.

I Golden Globe e le proiezioni per gli Oscar 2023

I Golden Globe insieme ai premi Oscar (per il cinema) e ai premi Emmy (per la televisione) sono il maggiore riconoscimento nel settore cinematografico e televisivo. Chissà se anche quest'anno i vincitori dei Golden Globe detteranno l'agenda della notte degli Oscar 2023, prevista per 12 marzo. Il 12 gennaio si darà il via alle votazioni per le nomination che si chiuderanno il 17 gennaio, per poi ufficializzare le cinquine il 24 gennaio. Cinquine che potranno già rivelare quanto i Golden Globe siano stati speculari nell'indice di gradimento e di merito. Jimmy Kimmel sarà conduttore per la terza volta e la serata dedicata alle statuette più ambite di Hollywood andrà in onda sulla ABC.

Le nomination ai Golden Globes 2023 e i pronostici

Come ogni anno Variety ha fornito la lista dei pronostici sui Golden Globes, specificando chi vincerà e chi potrebbe vincere tra i nomi e i titoli in nomination.

Miglior film drama

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Vincerà: Elvis

Potrebbe vincere: Top Gun: Maverick

Tom Cruise in Top:Gun Maverick

Miglior regista

James Cameron – Avatar: The Way Of Water

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Baz Luhrmann – Elvis

Martin Mcdonagh – The Banshees Of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans

Vincerà: Baz Luhrmann

Potrebbe vincere: Steven Spielberg

Miglior attore – film drama

Austin Butler – Elvis

Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Hugh Jackman – The Son

Bill Nighy – Living

Jeremy Pope – The Inspection

Vincerà: Austin Butler

Potrebbe vincere: Brendan Fraser

Miglior attrice – film drama

Cate Blanchett – Tár

Olivia Colman – Empire of Light

Viola Davis – The Woman King

Ana De Armas – Blonde

Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans

Vincerà: Cate Blanchett

Potrebbero vincere: Viola Davis o Michelle Williams

Cate Blanchett in Tàr

Miglior attore non protagonista

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Kerry Condon – The Banshees Of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Dolly De Leon – Triangle Of Sadness

Carey Mulligan – She Said

Vincerà: Jamie Lee Curtis

Potrebbero vincere: Angela Bassett o Dolly De Leon

Miglior attrice non protagonista

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees Of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees Of Inisherin

Brad Pitt – Babylon

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse

Vincerà: Ke Huy Quan

Potrebbe vincere: Brendan Gleeson o Barry Keoghan

Migliore serie tv

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House Of The Dragon

Ozark

Severance

Vincerà: House of the Dragon

Potrebbe vincere: Severance

Bob Odenkirk in Better Call Saul

Miglior attore serie tv

Jeff Bridges – The Old Man

Kevin Costner – Yellowstone

Diego Luna – Andor

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

Adam Scott – Severance

Vincerà: Bob Odenkirk

Potrebbe vincere: Jeff Bridges

Miglior attrice serie tv

Emma D'arcy – House Of The Dragon

Laura Linney – Ozark

Imelda Staunton – The Crown

Hilary Swank – Alaska Daily

Zendaya – Euphoria

Vincerà: Zendaya

Potrebbe vincere: Imelda Staunton

Emma D’Arcy – House of the Dragon

Migliore miniserie, serie tv antologica, film tv

Black Bird

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

The Dropout

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus

Vincerà: The White Lotus

Potrebbero vincere: Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story or The Dropout

Evan Peters (Dahmer)

Miglior attore miniserie, serie tv antologica, film tv

Taron Egerton – Black Bird

Colin Firth – The Staircase

Andrew Garfield – Under the Banner of Heaven

Evan Peters – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy

Vincerà: Evan Peters

Potrebbero vincere: Taron Egerton o Sebastian Stan

Miglior attrice miniserie, serie tv antologica, film tv

Jessica Chastain – George & Tammy

Julia Garner – Inventing Anna

Lily James – Pam & Tommy

Julia Roberts – Gaslit

Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout

Vincerà: Amanda Seyfried

Potrebbe vincere: Lily James

Miglior attore non protagonista miniserie, serie tv antologica, film tv

F. Murray Abraham – The White Lotus

Domhnall Gleeson – The Patient

Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird

Richard Jenkins – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Seth Rogen – Pam & Tommy

Vincerà: F. Murray Abraham

Potrebbe vincere: Richard Jenkins

Miglior attrice non protagonista miniserie, serie tv antologica, film tv

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus

Claire Danes – Fleishman Is in Trouble

Daisy Edgar-Jones – Under the Banner of Heaven

Niecy Nash – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Aubrey Plaza – The White Lotus

Vincerà: Niecy Nash

Potrebbero vincere: Jennifer Coolidge o Aubrey Plaza

Miglior serie tv musical/comedy

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Wednesday

Vincerà: The Bear

Potrebbe vincere: Abbott Elementary

Jenna Ortega in "Wednesday"

Miglior attore serie tv musical/comedy

Donald Glover – Atlanta

Bill Hader – Barry

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

Vincerà: Jeremy Allen White

Potrebbe vincere: Steve Martin

Miglior attrice serie tv musical/comedy

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant

Selena Gomez – Only Murders In The Building

Jenna Ortega – Wednesday

Jean Smart – Hacks

Vincerà: Jenna Ortega (“Wednesday”)

Potrebbero vincere: Quinta Brunson o Selena Gomez

Miglior film musical/comedy

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything everywhere all at once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle of Sadness

Vincerà: The Banshees of Inisherin

Potrebbe vincere: Everything Everywhere All at Once

Miglior attore – musical/comedy

Diego Calva – Babylon

Daniel Craig – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Adam Driver – White Noise

Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Ralph Fiennes – The Menu

Vincerà: Colin Farrell

Potrebbe vincere: Diego Calva

Miglior attrice – musical/comedy

Lesley Manville – Mrs. Harris goes to Paris

Margot Robbie – Babylon

Anya Taylor-Joy – The Menu

Ema Thompson – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh – Everything everywhere all at once

Vincerà: Michelle Yeoh

Potrebbe vincere: Margot Robbie

Miglior film d'animazione

Pinocchio di Guillermo Del Toro

Inu-Oh

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Vincerà: Pinocchio di Guillermo del Toro

Potrebbero vincere: “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” o “Turning Red”

Il Pinocchio di Guillermo del Toro

Migliore sceneggiatura

Todd Field – Tár

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Martin Mcdonagh – The Banshees Of Inisherin

Sarah Polley – Women Talking

Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner – The Fabelmans

Vincerà: The Banshees of Inisherin

Potrebbero vincere: Everything Everywhere All at Once o Tár

Miglior film straniero

All Quiet on the Western Front (Germania)

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Close (Belgio/Francia/Paesi Bassi)

Decision to Leave (Corea del Sud)

RRR (India)

Vincerà: All Quiet on the Western Front

Potrebbe vincere: RRR

Migliore canzone originale

“CAROLINA” — WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING Music by: Taylor Swift – Lyrics by: Taylor Swift

“CIAO PAPA” — GUILLERMO DEL TORO'S PINOCCHIO Music by: Alexandre Desplat – Lyrics by: Roeban Katz, Guillermo del Toro

“HOLD MY HAND” — TOP GUN: MAVERICK Music by: Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice – Lyrics by: Lady Gaga, BloodPop

“LIFT ME UP” — BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER Music by: Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson – Lyrics by: Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson

“NAATU NAATU” — RRR Music by: M.M. Keeravani – Lyrics by: Kala Bhairava, Rahul Sipligunj

Vincerà: “Naatu Naatu” from RRR

Potrebbero vincere: “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” e "Top Gun: Maverick"

Migliore colonna sonora

Carter Burwell – The Banshees Of Inisherin

Alexandre Desplat – Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio

Hildur Guðnadóttir – Women Talking

Justin Hurwitz – Babylon

John Williams – The Fabelmans

Vincerà: Women Talking

Potrebbero vincere: Babylon o The Fabelmans