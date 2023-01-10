Golden Globe 2023: come vederli in Italia, i pronostici sui vincitori e la proiezione per gli Oscar
Nella notte italiana tra martedì 10 e mercoledì 11 gennaio andrà in onda l'ottantesima edizione dei Golden Globes per i migliori film e programmi televisivi della stagione. Per vederli in Italia bisognerà sintonizzarsi su Sky Atlantic o in streaming su NOW, dall'1 alle 2 dell'11 gennaio il red carpet e dalle 2.00 alle 5.00 la cerimonia con la consegna dei premi. Conduttore della serata, il comico afroamericano Jerrod Carmichael.
Gli ospiti attesi ai Golden Globe 2023
Tra gli ospiti attesi alla notte dei Golden Globes 2023, i protagonisti dei film che maggiormente concorrono per il primo posto sul podio delle loro cinquine: Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Niecy Nash-Betts, Ana Gasteyer, Billy Porter, Colman Domingo, Natasha Lyonne, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Nicole Byer, Quentin Tarantino e Tracy Morgan. E ancora Austin Butler (“Elvis”); Il cast di “The Fabelmans” con il regista Steven Spielberg, la protagonista Michelle Williams e lo sceneggiatore Tony Kushner; Daniel Craig (“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”). Infine i registi Rian Johnson (Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery), James Cameron (Avatar: La via dell'acqua), Guillermo del Toro (Pinocchio) e Lukas Dhont (Close). Taylor Swift e Rihanna entrambe candidate, la prima per la canzone Carolina da La ragazza della palude e la seconda per Lift Me Up da Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, potrebbero presenziare, anche se la favorita come miglior canzone dovrebbe essere Lady Gaga con la sua Hold My Hand del film Maverick.
I Golden Globe e le proiezioni per gli Oscar 2023
I Golden Globe insieme ai premi Oscar (per il cinema) e ai premi Emmy (per la televisione) sono il maggiore riconoscimento nel settore cinematografico e televisivo. Chissà se anche quest'anno i vincitori dei Golden Globe detteranno l'agenda della notte degli Oscar 2023, prevista per 12 marzo. Il 12 gennaio si darà il via alle votazioni per le nomination che si chiuderanno il 17 gennaio, per poi ufficializzare le cinquine il 24 gennaio. Cinquine che potranno già rivelare quanto i Golden Globe siano stati speculari nell'indice di gradimento e di merito. Jimmy Kimmel sarà conduttore per la terza volta e la serata dedicata alle statuette più ambite di Hollywood andrà in onda sulla ABC.
Le nomination ai Golden Globes 2023 e i pronostici
Come ogni anno Variety ha fornito la lista dei pronostici sui Golden Globes, specificando chi vincerà e chi potrebbe vincere tra i nomi e i titoli in nomination.
Miglior film drama
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Elvis
- The Fabelmans
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
Vincerà: Elvis
Potrebbe vincere: Top Gun: Maverick
Miglior regista
- James Cameron – Avatar: The Way Of Water
- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Baz Luhrmann – Elvis
- Martin Mcdonagh – The Banshees Of Inisherin
- Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans
Vincerà: Baz Luhrmann
Potrebbe vincere: Steven Spielberg
Miglior attore – film drama
- Austin Butler – Elvis
- Brendan Fraser – The Whale
- Hugh Jackman – The Son
- Bill Nighy – Living
- Jeremy Pope – The Inspection
Vincerà: Austin Butler
Potrebbe vincere: Brendan Fraser
Miglior attrice – film drama
- Cate Blanchett – Tár
- Olivia Colman – Empire of Light
- Viola Davis – The Woman King
- Ana De Armas – Blonde
- Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans
Vincerà: Cate Blanchett
Potrebbero vincere: Viola Davis o Michelle Williams
Miglior attore non protagonista
- Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Kerry Condon – The Banshees Of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Dolly De Leon – Triangle Of Sadness
- Carey Mulligan – She Said
Vincerà: Jamie Lee Curtis
Potrebbero vincere: Angela Bassett o Dolly De Leon
Miglior attrice non protagonista
- Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees Of Inisherin
- Barry Keoghan – The Banshees Of Inisherin
- Brad Pitt – Babylon
- Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse
Vincerà: Ke Huy Quan
Potrebbe vincere: Brendan Gleeson o Barry Keoghan
Migliore serie tv
- Better Call Saul
- The Crown
- House Of The Dragon
- Ozark
- Severance
Vincerà: House of the Dragon
Potrebbe vincere: Severance
Miglior attore serie tv
- Jeff Bridges – The Old Man
- Kevin Costner – Yellowstone
- Diego Luna – Andor
- Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
- Adam Scott – Severance
Vincerà: Bob Odenkirk
Potrebbe vincere: Jeff Bridges
Miglior attrice serie tv
- Emma D'arcy – House Of The Dragon
- Laura Linney – Ozark
- Imelda Staunton – The Crown
- Hilary Swank – Alaska Daily
- Zendaya – Euphoria
Vincerà: Zendaya
Potrebbe vincere: Imelda Staunton
Migliore miniserie, serie tv antologica, film tv
- Black Bird
- Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- The Dropout
- Pam & Tommy
- The White Lotus
Vincerà: The White Lotus
Potrebbero vincere: Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story or The Dropout
Miglior attore miniserie, serie tv antologica, film tv
- Taron Egerton – Black Bird
- Colin Firth – The Staircase
- Andrew Garfield – Under the Banner of Heaven
- Evan Peters – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy
Vincerà: Evan Peters
Potrebbero vincere: Taron Egerton o Sebastian Stan
Miglior attrice miniserie, serie tv antologica, film tv
- Jessica Chastain – George & Tammy
- Julia Garner – Inventing Anna
- Lily James – Pam & Tommy
- Julia Roberts – Gaslit
- Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout
Vincerà: Amanda Seyfried
Potrebbe vincere: Lily James
Miglior attore non protagonista miniserie, serie tv antologica, film tv
- F. Murray Abraham – The White Lotus
- Domhnall Gleeson – The Patient
- Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird
- Richard Jenkins – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Seth Rogen – Pam & Tommy
Vincerà: F. Murray Abraham
Potrebbe vincere: Richard Jenkins
Miglior attrice non protagonista miniserie, serie tv antologica, film tv
- Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
- Claire Danes – Fleishman Is in Trouble
- Daisy Edgar-Jones – Under the Banner of Heaven
- Niecy Nash – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Aubrey Plaza – The White Lotus
Vincerà: Niecy Nash
Potrebbero vincere: Jennifer Coolidge o Aubrey Plaza
Miglior serie tv musical/comedy
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
- Wednesday
Vincerà: The Bear
Potrebbe vincere: Abbott Elementary
Miglior attore serie tv musical/comedy
- Donald Glover – Atlanta
- Bill Hader – Barry
- Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
Vincerà: Jeremy Allen White
Potrebbe vincere: Steve Martin
Miglior attrice serie tv musical/comedy
- Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
- Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant
- Selena Gomez – Only Murders In The Building
- Jenna Ortega – Wednesday
- Jean Smart – Hacks
Vincerà: Jenna Ortega (“Wednesday”)
Potrebbero vincere: Quinta Brunson o Selena Gomez
Miglior film musical/comedy
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything everywhere all at once
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Triangle of Sadness
Vincerà: The Banshees of Inisherin
Potrebbe vincere: Everything Everywhere All at Once
Miglior attore – musical/comedy
- Diego Calva – Babylon
- Daniel Craig – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Adam Driver – White Noise
- Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ralph Fiennes – The Menu
Vincerà: Colin Farrell
Potrebbe vincere: Diego Calva
Miglior attrice – musical/comedy
- Lesley Manville – Mrs. Harris goes to Paris
- Margot Robbie – Babylon
- Anya Taylor-Joy – The Menu
- Ema Thompson – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
- Michelle Yeoh – Everything everywhere all at once
Vincerà: Michelle Yeoh
Potrebbe vincere: Margot Robbie
Miglior film d'animazione
- Pinocchio di Guillermo Del Toro
- Inu-Oh
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- Turning Red
Vincerà: Pinocchio di Guillermo del Toro
Potrebbero vincere: “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” o “Turning Red”
Migliore sceneggiatura
- Todd Field – Tár
- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Martin Mcdonagh – The Banshees Of Inisherin
- Sarah Polley – Women Talking
- Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner – The Fabelmans
Vincerà: The Banshees of Inisherin
Potrebbero vincere: Everything Everywhere All at Once o Tár
Miglior film straniero
- All Quiet on the Western Front (Germania)
- Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
- Close (Belgio/Francia/Paesi Bassi)
- Decision to Leave (Corea del Sud)
- RRR (India)
Vincerà: All Quiet on the Western Front
Potrebbe vincere: RRR
Migliore canzone originale
- “CAROLINA” — WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING Music by: Taylor Swift – Lyrics by: Taylor Swift
- “CIAO PAPA” — GUILLERMO DEL TORO'S PINOCCHIO Music by: Alexandre Desplat – Lyrics by: Roeban Katz, Guillermo del Toro
- “HOLD MY HAND” — TOP GUN: MAVERICK Music by: Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice – Lyrics by: Lady Gaga, BloodPop
- “LIFT ME UP” — BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER Music by: Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson – Lyrics by: Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson
- “NAATU NAATU” — RRR Music by: M.M. Keeravani – Lyrics by: Kala Bhairava, Rahul Sipligunj
Vincerà: “Naatu Naatu” from RRR
Potrebbero vincere: “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” e "Top Gun: Maverick"
Migliore colonna sonora
- Carter Burwell – The Banshees Of Inisherin
- Alexandre Desplat – Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio
- Hildur Guðnadóttir – Women Talking
- Justin Hurwitz – Babylon
- John Williams – The Fabelmans
Vincerà: Women Talking
Potrebbero vincere: Babylon o The Fabelmans