Eurovision 2022: chi è Cornelia Jakobs, la cantante che scrive ‘viva la figa’ sul profilo Instagram
Si chiama Cornelia Jakobs, rappresenta la Svezia agli imminenti Eurovision e sta scalando posizioni nei cuori degli appassionati della kermesse che parte martedì 10 maggio e sabato 14 maggio. Anche nel turquoise carpet della giornata di ieri ha rubato la scena, con i giornalisti che le hanno chiesto conto di quel "Viva la figa" tenuto impresso sul profilo Instagram. Naturalissima la cantante nella risposta: "Noi dobbiamo assolutamente celebrare la figa, supportare la figa, è importante", intendendo ovviamente il mondo delle donne. Il suo è anche un gioco linguistico: fika, in svedese vuol dire caffè ed esistono dei tipici biscotti al caffè con lo stesso nome.
Chi è la cantante che svedese che punta a vincere Eurovision 2022
Cornelia Jakobs vuole provare a contendere la vittoria a Mahmood e Blanco e ai Kalush, gruppo che rappresenta l'Ucraina e che potrebbe simbolicamente trionfare in un momento molto complesso. La sua carriera è iniziata nel 2008 con le audizioni di "Idol" e da quel momento, la carriera in Svezia è cresciuta fino a diventare uno dei principali riferimenti del pop scandinavo conquistando con il gruppo "Love Generation" il Melodiefestivalen, il principale appuntamento svedese in fatto di musica.
Il testo e il significato di Hold me closer, la canzone di Cornelia Jakobs
"Non c'è bisogno di scusarsi perché non c'è niente di cui pentirsi". Comincia così "Hold me closer", la canzone che Cornelia Jakobs presenta a Eurovision 2022. Il brano parla di un amore che come tutte le cose belle finiscono. Nella canzone, Cornelia canta di voler farsene una ragione, provare ad amare di meno la persona che è nei suoi desideri e provare finalmente ad andare avanti.
No need to apologize
‘Cause there's nothing to regret
Well, this is not what I wanted
Guess all the good things come to an endSo baby, bye, bye
Wish you the best
But most of all, I wish that I could love you less
Well, maybe you're right, I'll find someone else
You say it isn't me, but when did that ever help?Hold me closer
Although you'll leave before the sunrise
Might be bleeding, but don't you mind, I'll be fine
Oh, it kills me
I found the right one at the wrong time
But until the sunrise
Hold tight, hold tightMaybe it happened too fast
I guess that I understand
You say that you never felt this way for anyone
And that's why it scares you to deathSo baby, bye, bye
Know it's for the best
Still I can't see how that would ease the pain in my chestHold me closer
Although you'll leave before the sunrise
I'll be bleeding, but don't you mind, I'll be fine
Oh, it kills me
I found the right one at the wrong time
But until the sunrise
Could you just hold me tight?
I know I have to let go, but just give me the night'Cause tomorrow will hurt
Hurt really bad
‘Cause I'm about to lose the best I ever hadHold me closer
Although you'll leave before the sunrise
I'll be bleeding, but don't you mind, I'll be fine
Oh, it kills me
I found the right one at the wrong time
But until the sunrise
Could you just hold me tight? (Hold tight, hold tight)
I know, I have to let go
But just give me the night (hold tight, hold tight)Can't you see that you
Found the right one at the wrong time?
It was just the wrong time
Hold tight, hold tight