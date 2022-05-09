Eurovision 2022: chi è Cornelia Jakobs, la cantante che scrive ‘viva la figa’ sul profilo Instagram Cornelia Jakobs vuole provare a contendere la vittoria a Mahmood e Blanco e ai Kalush, gruppo che rappresenta l’Ucraina. Ecco chi è la cantante che rappresenta la Svezia a Eurovision.

Si chiama Cornelia Jakobs, rappresenta la Svezia agli imminenti Eurovision e sta scalando posizioni nei cuori degli appassionati della kermesse che parte martedì 10 maggio e sabato 14 maggio. Anche nel turquoise carpet della giornata di ieri ha rubato la scena, con i giornalisti che le hanno chiesto conto di quel "Viva la figa" tenuto impresso sul profilo Instagram. Naturalissima la cantante nella risposta: "Noi dobbiamo assolutamente celebrare la figa, supportare la figa, è importante", intendendo ovviamente il mondo delle donne. Il suo è anche un gioco linguistico: fika, in svedese vuol dire caffè ed esistono dei tipici biscotti al caffè con lo stesso nome.

La bio Instagram di Cornelia Jakobs

Chi è la cantante che svedese che punta a vincere Eurovision 2022

Cornelia Jakobs vuole provare a contendere la vittoria a Mahmood e Blanco e ai Kalush, gruppo che rappresenta l'Ucraina e che potrebbe simbolicamente trionfare in un momento molto complesso. La sua carriera è iniziata nel 2008 con le audizioni di "Idol" e da quel momento, la carriera in Svezia è cresciuta fino a diventare uno dei principali riferimenti del pop scandinavo conquistando con il gruppo "Love Generation" il Melodiefestivalen, il principale appuntamento svedese in fatto di musica.

Il testo e il significato di Hold me closer, la canzone di Cornelia Jakobs

"Non c'è bisogno di scusarsi perché non c'è niente di cui pentirsi". Comincia così "Hold me closer", la canzone che Cornelia Jakobs presenta a Eurovision 2022. Il brano parla di un amore che come tutte le cose belle finiscono. Nella canzone, Cornelia canta di voler farsene una ragione, provare ad amare di meno la persona che è nei suoi desideri e provare finalmente ad andare avanti.

No need to apologize

‘Cause there's nothing to regret

Well, this is not what I wanted

Guess all the good things come to an endSo baby, bye, bye

Wish you the best

But most of all, I wish that I could love you less

Well, maybe you're right, I'll find someone else

You say it isn't me, but when did that ever help?Hold me closer

Although you'll leave before the sunrise

Might be bleeding, but don't you mind, I'll be fine

Oh, it kills me

I found the right one at the wrong time

But until the sunrise

Hold tight, hold tightMaybe it happened too fast

I guess that I understand

You say that you never felt this way for anyone

And that's why it scares you to deathSo baby, bye, bye

Know it's for the best

Still I can't see how that would ease the pain in my chestHold me closer

Although you'll leave before the sunrise

I'll be bleeding, but don't you mind, I'll be fine

Oh, it kills me

I found the right one at the wrong time

But until the sunrise

Could you just hold me tight?

I know I have to let go, but just give me the night'Cause tomorrow will hurt

Hurt really bad

‘Cause I'm about to lose the best I ever hadHold me closer

Although you'll leave before the sunrise

I'll be bleeding, but don't you mind, I'll be fine

Oh, it kills me

I found the right one at the wrong time

But until the sunrise

Could you just hold me tight? (Hold tight, hold tight)

I know, I have to let go

But just give me the night (hold tight, hold tight)Can't you see that you

Found the right one at the wrong time?

It was just the wrong time

Hold tight, hold tight