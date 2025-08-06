Vma Mtv 2025, Lady Gaga è la regina delle nomination, Damiano David candidato a due premi per l’Italia
Lady Gaga comanda le nomination dei Mtv Vma 2025 che si terranno domenica 7 settembre alle 20 dall'UBS Arena, appena fuori New York, e che sono state rese pubbliche nelle scorse ore. la cantante è in testa, gareggiando per 12 premi e mettendo fine al regno di Taylor Swift che era stata prima nei due anni passati. La cantante di Abracadabra, quindi, si mette alle spalle artisti del calibro di Bruno Mars, con 11 nomination e Kendrick Lamar che può contarne 10, davanti a un duetto composto da Sabrina Carpenter e ROSÉ delle Blackpink, alla sua prima nomination, sono a pari merito con otto, mentre a difendere i colori dell'Italia c'è Damiano David che ne ha due, dopo che negli anni scrosi questi premi li ha vinti con i Maneskin.
Damiano David candidato in due categorie ai VMA 2025
Il cantante romano, infatti, che ha pubblicato quest'anno il suo primo album da solista, Funny Little Fears, accompagnato da singoli come Born With a broken Heart, ma anche Next Summer, Zombie Lady e Voices, è candidato nelle categorie MTV Push Performance of the Year proprio con al canzone Next Summer e per la categoria Best Long Form Video per quello di Funny Little Stories, ovvero il cortometraggio – presentato proprio sui social e sui canali tv di MTV – con cui il cantante dei Maneskin ha presentato il concept dell'album attraverso il racconto di quattro canzoni rappresentative dell'album.
Le vittorie nel 2022 e 2023 con i Maneskin
Per Damiano David, però, non è un esordio vero e proprio agli MTV Vma's, sebbene lo sia da solista, il cantante, negli anni scorsi ha gareggiato e vinto proprio con i Maneskin, condividendo il premio con Victoria De Angelis, Thomas Raggi ed Ethan Torchio. Nel 2022 infatti la band, sulla cresta dell'onda dopo la vittoria dell'Eurovision Song Contest nel 2021, vinse, primi italiani, nella categoria Best Alternative, mentre l'anno successivo si aggiudicarono quella come Best Rock. Lo scorso anno, pur senza alcuna nomination da difendere, Damiano David partecipò come presentatore, lanciando la vittoria di Benson Boone, mentre Victoria De Angelis salì sul palco con Halsey e la sua band sulle note di Ego
Gli altri candidati ai premi di quest'anno
Lady Gaga quindi detiene il primato, gareggiando nelle categorie principali come Miglior collaborazione, Pop, Regia, Direzione artistica, Fotografia, Montaggio, Coreografia, Effetti visivi, nonché per Miglior canzone, Video, Album e Artista dell'anno per cui se la vedrà con Bad Bunny, Kendrick Lamar, Morgan Wallen, The Weeknd, Beyoncé e Swift con queste ultime due che sono le artiste più titolate della Storia con 30 premi ciascuna. Il premio principale della serata, ovvero quello per il video dell'anno, vede "Die With A Smile" di Gaga e Mars sfidarsi con "Brighter Days Ahead" di Grande, "Birds of a Feather" di Eilish, "Not Like Us" di Lamar, "APT" di ROSÉ e Mars, "Manchild" di Sabrina Carpenter e "Timeless" di The Weeknd e Playboi Carti.
Tutte le nomination
Ecco tutte le nomination per gli MTV Vma's 2025:
Video of the Year
- Ariana Grande – "brighter days ahead" – Republic Records
- Billie Eilish – "BIRDS OF A FEATHER" – Darkroom/Interscope Records
- Kendrick Lamar – "Not Like Us" – pgLang/Interscope Records
- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – "Die with a Smile" – Interscope Records
- ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – "APT." – Atlantic Records
- Sabrina Carpenter – "Manchild" – Island
- The Weeknd, Playboi Carti – "Timeless" – XO/Republic Records
Artist of the Year
- Bad Bunny – Rimas Entertainment
- Beyoncé – Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records
- Kendrick Lamar – pgLang/Interscope Records
- Lady Gaga – Interscope Records
- Morgan Wallen – Big Loud Records/Mercury Records
- Taylor Swift – Republic Records
- The Weeknd – XO/Republic Records
Song of the Year
- Alex Warren – "Ordinary" – Atlantic Records
- Billie Eilish – "BIRDS OF A FEATHER" – Darkroom/Interscope Records
- Doechii – "Anxiety" – Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records
- Ed Sheeran – "Sapphire" – Gingerbread Man Records/Atlantic Records
- Gracie Abrams – "I Love You, I'm Sorry" – Interscope Records
- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – "Die with a Smile" – Interscope Records
- Lorde – "What Was That" – Republic Records
- ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – "APT." – Atlantic Records
- Tate McRae – "Sports Car" – RCA Records
- The Weeknd, Playboi Carti – "Timeless" – XO/Republic Records
Best New Artist
- Alex Warren – Atlantic Records
- Ella Langley – SAWGOD/Columbia Records
- Gigi Perez – Island
- Lola Young – Island
- sombr – SMB Music/Warner Records
- The Marías – Nice Life/Atlantic Records
Best Pop Artist (new category)
- Ariana Grande – Republic Records
- Charli xcx – Atlantic Records
- Justin Bieber – Def Jam Recordings
- Lorde – Republic Records
- Miley Cyrus – Columbia Records
- Sabrina Carpenter – Island
- Tate McRae – RCA Records
MTV Push Performance of the Year
- Aug. 2024 – Shaboozey – "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" – American Dogwood/EMPIRE
- Sept. 2024 – Ayra Starr – "Last Heartbreak Song" – Mavin Records/Republic Records
- Oct. 2024 – Mark Ambor – "Belong Together" – Hundred Days Records/Virgin Music
- Nov. 2024 – Lay Bankz – "Graveyard" – Artist Partner Group Inc.
- Dec. 2024 – Dasha – "Bye Bye Bye" – Warner Records
- Jan. 2025 – KATSEYE – "Touch" – HYBE/Geffen Records
- Feb. 2025 – Jordan Adetunji – "KEHLANI" – 300 Entertainment
- March 2025 – Leon Thomas – "YES IT IS" – EZMNY Records/Motown Records
- April 2025 – Livingston – "Shadow" – Republic Records
- May 2025 – Damiano David – "Next Summer" – Sony Italy/Arista Records
- June 2025 – Gigi Perez – "Sailor Song" – Island
- July 2025 – ROLE MODEL – "Sally, When the Wine Runs Out" – Interscope Records
Best Collaboration
- Bailey Zimmerman with Luke Combs – "Backup Plan (Stagecoach Official Music Video)" – Atlantic Records/Warner Music Nashville
- Kendrick Lamar & SZA – "luther" – pgLang/Interscope Records
- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – "Die with a Smile" – Interscope Records
- Post Malone ft. Blake Shelton – "Pour Me a Drink" – Mercury Records
- ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – "APT." – Atlantic Records
- Selena Gomez, benny blanco – "Sunset Blvd" – SMG Music/Friends Keep Secrets/Interscope Records
Best Pop
- Alex Warren – "Ordinary" – Atlantic Records
- Ariana Grande – "brighter days ahead" – Republic Record
- Ed Sheeran – "Sapphire" – Gingerbread Man Records/Atlantic Records
- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – "Die with a Smile" – Interscope Records
- ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – "APT." – Atlantic Records
- Sabrina Carpenter – "Manchild" – Island
Best Hip-Hop
- Doechii – "Anxiety" – Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records
- Drake – "NOKIA" – OVO/Santa Anna/Republic
- Eminem ft. Jelly Roll – "Somebody Save Me" – Shady/Aftermath/Interscope Records
- GloRilla ft. Sexyy Red – "WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME" – CMG/Interscope Records
- Kendrick Lamar – "Not Like Us" – pgLang/Interscope Records
- LL COOL J ft. Eminem – "Murdergram Deux" – Def Jam Recordings
- Travis Scott – "4X4" – Cactus Jack/Epic Records
Best R&B
- Chris Brown – "Residuals" – Chris Brown Entertainment/RCA Records
- Leon Thomas & Freddie Gibbs – "MUTT (REMIX)" – EZMNY Records/Motown Records
- Mariah Carey – "Type Dangerous" – gamma.
- PARTYNEXTDOOR – "N o C h i l l" – OVO Sound
- Summer Walker – "Heart of a Woman" – LVRN/Interscope Records
- SZA – "Drive" – Top Dawg Entertainment/RCA Records
- The Weeknd, Playboi Carti – "Timeless" – XO/Republic Records
Best Alternative
- Gigi Perez – "Sailor Song" – Island
- Imagine Dragons – "Wake Up" – KIDinaKorner/Interscope Records
- Lola Young – "Messy" – Island
- mgk & Jelly Roll – "Lonely Road" – EST 19XX/Interscope Records
- sombr – "back to friends" – SMB Music/Warner Records
- The Marías – "Back to Me" – Nice Life/Atlantic Records
Best Rock
- Coldplay – "ALL MY LOVE" – Atlantic Records
- Evanescence – "Afterlife (From the Netflix Series ‘Devil May Cry')" – Netflix Music
- Green Day – "One Eyed Bastard" – Reprise Records/Warner Records
- Lenny Kravitz – "Honey" – ℗© 2024 Roxie Records Inc. under exclusive license to BMG Rights Management GmbH
- Linkin Park – "The Emptiness Machine" – Warner Records
- twenty one pilots – "The Contract" – Fueled By Ramen
Best Latin
- Bad Bunny – "BAILE INoLVIDABLE" – Rimas Entertainment
- J Balvin – "Rio" – Capitol Records
- KAROL G – "Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido" – Bichota Records/Interscope Records
- Peso Pluma – "LA PATRULLA" – Double P Records
- Rauw Alejandro & Romeo Santos – "Khé?" – Sony Music US Latin
- Shakira – "Soltera" – Sony Music US Latin
Best K-Pop
- aespa – "Whiplash" – SM Entertainment/Virgin Music Group
- JENNIE – "like JENNIE" – OA Entertainment/Columbia Records
- Jimin – "Who" – BIGHIT MUSIC
- JISOO – "earthquake" – Warner Records
- LISA ft. Doja Cat & RAYE – "Born Again" – Lloud Co./RCA Records
- Stray Kids – "Chk Chk Boom" – JYP/IMPERIAL/Republic
- ROSÉ – "toxic till the end" – Atlantic Records
Best Afrobeats
- Asake & Travis Scott – "Active" – YBNL Nation/EMPIRE
- Burna Boy ft. Travis Scott – "TaTaTa" – Spaceship/Bad Habit/Atlantic Records
- MOLIY, Silent Addy, Skillibeng & Shenseea – "Shake It to the Max (FLY) (Remix)" – gamma.
- Rema – "Baby (Is It a Crime)" – Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World Entertainment / Interscope Records
- Tems ft. Asake – "Get It Right" – RCA Records/Since '93
- Tyla – "PUSH 2 START" – FAX Records/Epic Records
- Wizkid ft. Brent Faiyaz – "Piece of My Heart" – Starboy/RCA Records
Best Country (new category)
- Chris Stapleton – "Think I'm in Love with You" – Mercury Nashville
- Cody Johnson with Carrie Underwood – "I'm Gonna Love You" – CoJo Music / Warner Music Nashville
- Jelly Roll – "Liar" – BBR Music Group/BMG/Republic Records
- Lainey Wilson – "4x4xU" – Broken Bow Records
- Megan Moroney – "Am I Okay?" – Columbia Records
- Morgan Wallen – "Smile" – Big Loud Records/Mercury Records
Best Album
- Bad Bunny – DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS – Rimas Entertainment
- Kendrick Lamar – GNX – pgLang/Interscope Records
- Lady Gaga – Mayhem – Interscope Records
- Morgan Wallen – I'm the Problem – Big Loud Records/Mercury Records
- Sabrina Carpenter – Short n' Sweet – Island
- The Weeknd – Hurry Up Tomorrow – XO/Republic Records
Best Long Form Video
- Ariana Grande – "brighter days ahead" – Republic Records
- Bad Bunny – "DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS (Short Film)" – Rimas Entertainment
- Damiano David – "FUNNY little STORIES" – Sony Italy/Arista Records
- Mac Miller – "Balloonerism" – Warner Records
- Miley Cyrus – "Something Beautiful" – Columbia Records
- The Weeknd – "Hurry Up Tomorrow" – XO/Republic Records
Video for Good
- Burna Boy – "Higher" – Spaceship/Bad Habit/Atlantic Records
- Charli xcx – "Guess featuring Billie Eilish" – Atlantic Records
- Doechii – "Anxiety" – Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records
- Eminem ft. Jelly Roll – "Somebody Save Me" – Shady/Aftermath/Interscope Records
- Selena Gomez, benny blanco – "Younger and Hotter Than Me" – SMG Music/Friends Keep Secrets/Interscope Records
- Zach Hood ft. Sasha Alex Sloan – "Sleepwalking" – Arista Records
Best Direction
- Ariana Grande – "brighter days ahead" – Republic Records
- Charli xcx – "Guess featuring Billie Eilish" – Atlantic Records
- Kendrick Lamar – "Not Like Us" – pgLang/Interscope Records
- Lady Gaga – "Abracadabra" – Interscope Records
- ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – "APT." – Atlantic Records
- Sabrina Carpenter – "Manchild" – Island
Best Art Direction
- Charli xcx – "Guess featuring Billie Eilish" – Atlantic Records
- Kendrick Lamar – "Not Like Us" – pgLang/Interscope Records
- Lady Gaga – "Abracadabra" – Interscope Records
- Lorde – "Man of the Year" – Republic Records
- Miley Cyrus – "End of the World" – Columbia Records
- ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – "APT." – Atlantic Records
Best Cinematography
- Ariana Grande – "brighter days ahead" – Republic Records
- Ed Sheeran – "Sapphire" – Gingerbread Man Records/Atlantic Records
- Kendrick Lamar – "Not Like Us" – pgLang/Interscope Records
- Lady Gaga – "Abracadabra" – Interscope Records
- Miley Cyrus – "Easy Lover" – Columbia Records
- Sabrina Carpenter – "Manchild" – Island
Best Editing
- Charli xcx – "Guess featuring Billie Eilish" – Atlantic Records
- Ed Sheeran – "Sapphire" – Gingerbread Man Records/Atlantic Records
- Kendrick Lamar – "Not Like Us" – pgLang/Interscope Records
- Lady Gaga – "Abracadabra" – Interscope Records
- Sabrina Carpenter – "Manchild" – Island
- Tate McRae – "Just Keep Watching (from ‘F1® The Movie')" – Atlantic Records
Best Choreography
- Doechii – "Anxiety" – Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records
- FKA twigs – "Eusexua" – Atlantic Records
- Kendrick Lamar – "Not Like Us" – pgLang/Interscope Records
- Lady Gaga – "Abracadabra" – Interscope Records
- Tyla – "PUSH 2 START" – FAX Records/Epic Records
- Zara Larsson – "Pretty Ugly" – Epic Records
Best Visual Effects
- Ariana Grande – "brighter days ahead" – Republic Records
- Lady Gaga – "Abracadabra" – Interscope Records
- ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – "APT." – Atlantic Records
- Sabrina Carpenter – "Manchild" – Island
- Tate McRae – "Just Keep Watching (from ‘F1® The Movie')" – Atlantic Records
- The Weeknd – "Hurry Up Tomorrow" – XO/Republic Records