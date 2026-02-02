Grammy Awards 2026, la lista di tutti i vincitori: a Bad Bunny l’album dell’anno, Kendrick Lamar vince più premi
Si sono tenuti, la scorsa notte, i Grammy Awards 2026, assegnati in 95 categorie. Come ogni anno la cerimonia ha premiato alcuni tra gli artisti più influenti della scena musicale contemporanea in tutte le sue sfaccettature, dal pop al rock, passando per il Jazz e la musica classica. Il premio principale della serata, quello per l'album dell'anno, è andato a Bad Bunny per "Debí Tirar Más Fotos", uno dei lavori più ascoltati e amati di questi ultimi anni. Il cantante portoricano – che ha tenuto anche un discorso contro l'ICE – si è aggiudicato altri due premi, quello per "miglior album di musica urbana" e quello per la migliore performance musicale globale per "EoO". Bad Bunny è il primo artista di lingua spagnola a vincere questo premio.
Kendrick Lamar è il vincitore in più categorie
A vincere in più categorie, però, è stato Kendrick Lamar che ha conquistato cinque statuette compreso quello per il Record of the year per "Luther" con SZA e quello per il miglior album rap per "GNX". Tra i vincitori delle categorie più attese ci sono stati altri nomi importanti della musica americana: Olivia Dean ha vinto come Best New Artist, Lady Gaga e il suo "Mayhem" ha vinto come Best Pop Vocal Album, mentre Lola Young ha vinto come Best Pop Solo Performance per Messy con cui si è anche esibita live emozionando la platea. Billie Eilish e Finneas hanno vinto nella categoria Song of the Year (Songwriter’s Award) per "Windflower", mentre i Turnstile hanno vinto come Best Rock Album con "Never Enough".
I vincitori delle principali categorie
Ecco i vincitori di alcune delle principali categorie. La lista completa la potete trovare qua.
- Album of the Year — “Debí Tirar Más Fotos,” Bad Bunny
- Record of the Year — “luther,” Kendrick Lamar with SZA
- Best Rap Album — “GNX,” Kendrick Lamar
- Best Latin Urban Album — “Debí Tirar Más Fotos,” Bad Bunny
- Best New Artist — Olivia Dean
- Best Pop Vocal Album — “Mayhem,” Lady Gaga
- Best Pop Solo Performance — “Messy,” Lola Young
- Song of the Year (Songwriter’s Award) — “Wildflower,” Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell
- Best Dance/Electronic Album — “EUSEXUA,” FKA twigs
- Best Pop Duo/Group Performance — “Defying Gravity,” Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande
- Best Rock Album — “Never Enough,” Turnstile
- Best Contemporary Country Album — “Beautifully Broken,” Jelly Roll
- Best R&B Album — “Mutt,” Leon Thomas
- Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album — “A Matter of Time,” Laufey
- Best Latin Pop Album — “Cancionera,” Natalia Lafourcade
- Best Música Mexicana Album — “Palabra De To’s (Seca),” Carín León
- Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media — “Sinners,” various artists
- Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (composer’s award) — “Sinners,” Ludwig Göransson
- Best Gospel Album — “Heart of Mine,” Darrel Walls & PJ Morton
- Best Contemporary Christian Music Album — “Coritos Vol. 1,” Israel & New Breed
- Best Song Written for Visual Media — “Golden,” from “KPop Demon Hunters”
- Best Jazz Vocal Album — “Portrait,” Samara Joy
- Best Jazz Instrumental Album — “Southern Nights,” Sullivan Fortner feat. Peter Washington & Marcus Gilmore
- Best African Music Performance — “Push 2 Start,” Tyla
- Best Reggae Album — “BLXXD & FYAH,” Keznamdi
- Best Music Video — “Anxiety,” Doechii
- Best Music Film — “Music by John Williams”
- Best Alternative Music Album — “Songs of a Lost World,” The Cure
- Songwriter Of The Year — Amy Allen
- Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical — Cirkut
- Best Comedy Album — “Your Friend, Nate Bargatze,” Nate Bargatze
- Best Audio Book, Narration and Storytelling Recording — “Meditations: The Reflections of his Holiness The Dalai Lama,” Dalai Lama
- Best Spoken Word Poetry Album — “Words for Days Vol. 1,” Mad Skillz
- Best Album Cover — “Chromakopia”
- The Dr. Dre Global Impact Award — Pharrell Williams