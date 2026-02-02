Grammy Awards 2026, la lista di tutti i vincitori: a Bad Bunny l’album dell’anno, Kendrick Lamar vince più premi

Bad Bunny ai Grammy Awards 2026 – ph Johnny Nunez:Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Si sono tenuti, la scorsa notte, i Grammy Awards 2026, assegnati in 95 categorie. Come ogni anno la cerimonia ha premiato alcuni tra gli artisti più influenti della scena musicale contemporanea in tutte le sue sfaccettature, dal pop al rock, passando per il Jazz e la musica classica. Il premio principale della serata, quello per l'album dell'anno, è andato a Bad Bunny per "Debí Tirar Más Fotos", uno dei lavori più ascoltati e amati di questi ultimi anni. Il cantante portoricano – che ha tenuto anche un discorso contro l'ICE – si è aggiudicato altri due premi, quello per "miglior album di musica urbana" e quello per la migliore performance musicale globale per "EoO". Bad Bunny è il primo artista di lingua spagnola a vincere questo premio.

Kendrick Lamar è il vincitore in più categorie

A vincere in più categorie, però, è stato Kendrick Lamar che ha conquistato cinque statuette compreso quello per il Record of the year per "Luther" con SZA e quello per il miglior album rap per "GNX". Tra i vincitori delle categorie più attese ci sono stati altri nomi importanti della musica americana: Olivia Dean ha vinto come Best New Artist, Lady Gaga e il suo "Mayhem" ha vinto come Best Pop Vocal Album, mentre Lola Young ha vinto come Best Pop Solo Performance per Messy con cui si è anche esibita live emozionando la platea. Billie Eilish e Finneas hanno vinto nella categoria Song of the Year (Songwriter’s Award) per "Windflower", mentre i Turnstile hanno vinto come Best Rock Album con "Never Enough".

Kendrick Lamar ai Grammy 2026 – ph Kevin Mazur:Getty Images for The Recording Academy

I vincitori delle principali categorie

Ecco i vincitori di alcune delle principali categorie. La lista completa la potete trovare qua.