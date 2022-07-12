Emmy Awards 2022, tutte le nomination
Sono state rese note le candidature degli Emmy Awards 2022, arrivati alla 74esima edizione. A condurre la cerimonia saranno JB Smoove e Melissa Fumero mentre le premiazioni saranno trasmesse in due momenti differenti: la prima parte è prevista per il 2 e il 3 settembre, la seconda il 12 settembre. Di seguito tutte le nomination suddivise per categoria.
Migliore serie drammatica
“Better Call Saul” (AMC)
“Euphoria” (HBO)
“Ozark” (Netflix)
“Severance” (Apple TV+)
“Squid Game” (Netflix)
“Stranger Things” (Netflix)
“Succession” (HBO)
“Yellowjackets” (Showtime)
Migliore attrice in una serie drammatica
Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve” (BBC America)
Laura Linney, “Ozark” (Netflix)
Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets” (Showtime)
Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve” (AMC)
Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show” (Apple TV+)
Zendaya, “Euphoria” (HBO)
Migliore attore in una serie drammatica
Jason Bateman, “Ozark” (Netflix)
Brian Cox, “Succession” (HBO)
Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game” (Netflix)
Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul” (AMC)
Adam Scott, “Severance” (Apple TV+)
Jeremy Strong, “Succession” (HBO)
Migliore attrice non protagonista in una serie drammatica
Patricia Arquette – Scissione
Julia Garner – Ozark
Jung Ho-yeon – Squid Game
Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets
Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul
J. Smith-Cameron – Succession
Sarah Snook – Succession
Sydney Sweeney – Euphoria
Migliore attore non protagonista in una serie drammatica
Nicholas Braun – Succession
Billyn Crudup – The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin – Succession
Park Hae-soo – Squid Game
Matthew Macfadyen – Succession
John Turturro – Scissione
Christopher Walken – Scissione
Oh Yeong-su Squid Game
Migliore attrice in una commedia
Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime Video)
Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)
Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant” (HBO Max)
Elle Fanning, “The Great” (Hulu)
Issa Rae, “Insecure” (HBO)
Jean Smart, “Hacks” (HBO Max)
Migliore attore in una serie commedia
Donald Glover, “Atlanta” (FX)
Bill Hader, “Barry” (HBO)
Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”
Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)
Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)
Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)
Migliore attrice non protagonista in una serie comedy
Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
Kate McKinnon – SNL
Sarah Niles – Ted Lasso
Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple – Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso
Migliore attore non protagonista in una serie comedy
Anthony Carrigan – Barry
Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
Toheeb Jimoh – Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed – Ted Lasso
Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tyler James Williams – Abbot Elementary
Henry Winkler – Barry
Bowen Yang – SNL
Migliore serie commedia
“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)
“Barry” (HBO)
“Hacks” (HBO Max)
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime Video)
“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)
“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)
“What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)
Migliore attore in una miniserie
Colin Firth, “The Staircase” (HBO Max)
Andrew Garfield, “Under The Banner of Heaven” (FX)
Oscar Isaac, “Scenes From a Marriage” (HBO)
Michael Keaton, “Dopesick” (Hulu)
Himesh Patel, “Station Eleven” (HBO Max)
Sebastian Stan, “Pam & Tommy” (Hulu)
Migliore attrice in una miniserie
Toni Collette, “The Staircase” (HBO Max)
Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna” (Netflix)
Lily James, “Pam and Tommy” (Hulu)
Sarah Paulson, “American Crime Story: Impeachment” (FX)
Margaret Qualley, “Maid” (Netflix)
Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout” (Hulu)
Migliore serie antologica
“Dopesick” (Hulu)
“The Dropout” (Hulu)
“Inventing Anna” (Netflix)
“Pam and Tommy” (Hulu)
“The White Lotus” (HBO)
Migliore Talk Show
“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central)
“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (ABC)
“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” (HBO)
“Late Night With Seth Meyers” (NBC)
“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (CBS)
Miglior programma di competizione TV
“The Amazing Race” (CBS)
“Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls” (Amazon Prime Video)
“Nailed It!” (Netflix)
“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)
“Top Chef” (Bravo)
“The Voice” (NBC)
Migliore serie animata
Arcane – When These Walls Come Tumbling Down
Bob’s Burgers – Some Like It Bot Part 1: Eight Grade Runner
Rick and Morty – Mort Dinner Rick Andre
I Simpson – Pixelated and Afraid
What If… ? – Doctor Strange Lost His Heart Instead of His Hands?