Emmy 2025, tutti i candidati della 77° edizione tra drama, comedy e miniserie

La 77° edizione degli Emmy Awards si terrà il 14-15 settembre 2025 al Peacock Theater con Nate Bargatze. Ecco tutte le nomination dalle serie drama alle comedy, fino ai talk show.
A cura di Gennaro Marco Duello
Immagine

La notte tra il 14 e il 15 settembre 2025 si accenderanno i riflettori sul Peacock Theater di Los Angeles per la 77° edizione degli Emmy Awards. A condurre la serata sarà lo stand-up comedian Nate Bargatze, mentre in Italia l'evento sarà trasmesso in esclusiva su Sky Atlantic e in streaming su NOW. Le nomination di quest'anno vedono una battaglia serrata tra titoli che hanno segnato il panorama televisivo degli ultimi mesi, con The White Lotus, Adolescence e Severance tra i grandi favoriti nelle rispettive categorie.

Tutte le nomination

MIGLIOR SERIE DRAMA

Andor
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
Paradise
The Pitt
Severance
Slow Horses
The White Lotus

Da Whoopi Goldberg in Un Posto al Sole a Kevin Spacey, la Rai pesca da Hollywood per la prossima stagione

MIGLIOR ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMA

Kathy Bates, Matlock
Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
Britt Lower, Severance
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat

MIGLIOR ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMA

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Adam Scott, Severance
Noah Wyle, The Pitt

MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMA

Patricia Arquette, Scissione
Carrie Coon, The White Lotus
Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt
Julianne Nicholson, Paradise
Parker Posey, The White Lotus
Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus

Patricia Arquette in Severance
MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMA

Zach Cherry, Scissione
Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus
James Marsden, Paradise
Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus
Tramell Tillman, Scissione
John Turturro, Scissione

MIGLIOR ATTRICE GUEST STAR IN UNA SERIE DRAMA

Jane Alexander, Scissione
Gwendoline Christie, Scissione
Kaitlyn Dever, The Last of Us
Cherry Jones, The Handmaid's Tale
Catherine O'Hara, The Last of Us
Merrit Wever, Scissione

MIGLIOR ATTORE GUEST STAR IN UNA SERIE DRAMA

Giancarlo Esposito, The Boys
Scott Glenn, The White Lotus
Shawn Hatosy, The Pitt
Joe Pantoliano, The Last of Us
Forest Whitaker, Andor
Jeffrey Wright, The Last of Us

MIGLIOR SERIE COMEDY

Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
Shrinking
The Studio
What We Do in the Shadows

The Bear 3
MIGLIOR ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE COMEDY

Uzo Aduba, The Residence
Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Jean Smart, Hacks

MIGLIOR ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE COMEDY

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Seth Rogen, The Studio
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE COMEDY

Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Kathryn Hahn, The Studio
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Catherine O'Hara, The Studio
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Jessica Williams, Shrinking

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE COMEDY

Ike Barinholtz, The Studio
Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons
Harrison Ford, Shrinking
Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Michael Urie, Shrinking

MIGLIOR MINISERIE O SERIE ANTOLOGICA

Adolescence
Black Mirror
Dying For Sex
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
The Penguin

Colin Farrell in The Penguin
MIGLIOR ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV

Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
Meghann Fahy, Sirens
Rashida Jones, Black Mirror
Cristin Milloti, The Penguin
Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex

MIGLIOR ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV

Colin Farrell, The Penguin
Stephen Graham, Adolescence
Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent
Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief
Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV

Erin Doherty, Adolescence
Ruth Negga, Presunto innocente
Deirdre O'Connell, The Penguin
Chloe Sevigny, Monsters: La storia di Lyle ed Erik Menendez
Jenny Slate, Dying for Sex
Christine Tremarco, Adolescence

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV

Javier Bardem, Monsters: La storia di Lyle ed Erik Menendez
Bill Camp, Presunto innocente
Owen Cooper, Adolescence
Rob Delaney, Dying for Sex
Peter Sarsgaard, Presunto innocente
Ashley Walters, Adolescence

MIGLIOR REGIA PER UNA SERIE DRAMA

Jessica Lee Gagné, Scissione (Il bardo Chikhai)
Dan Gilroy, Andor (Benvenuta nella Ribellione)
Amanda Marsalis, The Pitt (6:00 P.M.)
Adam Randall, Slow Horses (Arrivederci)
Ben Stiller, Scissione (Cold Harbor)
John Wells, The Pitt (7:00 A.M.)
Mike White, The White Lotus (Amor fati)

MIGLIOR REGIA PER UNA SERIE COMEDY

Lucia Aniello, Hacks (A Slippery Slope)
James Burrows, Mid-Century Modern (A te, signora Schneiderman)
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear (Tovaglioli)
Nathan Fielder, The Rehearsal (Pilot's Code)
Seth Rogen e Evan Goldberg, The Studio (Il piano sequenza)

MIGLIOR REGIA PER UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV

Philip Barantini, Adolescence
Jennifer Getzinger, The Penguin (Una grave o piccola colpa)
Lesli Linka Glatter, Zero Day
Nicole Kassell, Sirens (Esilio)
Shannon Murphy, Dying for Sex (Non è così grave)
Helen Shaver, The Penguin (Cent'anni)

MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA PER UNA SERIE DRAMA

Dan Gilroy, Andor (Benvenuta nella Ribellione)
Dan Erickson, Scissione (Cold Harbor)
R. Scott Gemmill, The Pitt (7:00 A.M.)
Joe Sachs, The Pitt (2:00 P.M.)
Will Smith, Slow Horses (Arrivederci)

MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA PER UNA SERIE COMEDY

Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs e Jen Statsky, Hacks (A Slippery Slope)
Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen e Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere (AGG)
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (Ritorno a scuola)
Nathan Fielder, Carrie Kemper, Adam Locke-Norton e Eric Notarnicola, The Rehearsal (Pilot's Code)
Sam Johnson, Sarah Naftalis e Paul Simms, What We Do In The Shadows (The Finale)
Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory e Frida Perez, The Studio (La promozione)

MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA PER UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV

Charlie Brooker e Bisha K. Ali, Black Mirror (Gente comune)
Kim Rosenstock e Elizabeth Meriwether, Dying for Sex (Una bibita dietetica conveniente)
Lauren LeFranc, The Penguin (Una grave o piccola colpa)
Jack Thorne e Stephen Graham, Adolescence
Joshua Zetumer, Non dire niente (La gente nella terra)

MIGLIOR SERIE ANIMATA

Arcane
Bob's Burgers
Common Side Effects
Love, Death + Robots
I Simpson

MIGLIOR TALK SHOW

The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

MIGLIOR REALITY SHOW

The Amazing Race
RuPaul's Drag Race
Survivor
Top Chef
The Traitors

