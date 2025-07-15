Emmy 2025, tutti i candidati della 77° edizione tra drama, comedy e miniserie

La notte tra il 14 e il 15 settembre 2025 si accenderanno i riflettori sul Peacock Theater di Los Angeles per la 77° edizione degli Emmy Awards. A condurre la serata sarà lo stand-up comedian Nate Bargatze, mentre in Italia l'evento sarà trasmesso in esclusiva su Sky Atlantic e in streaming su NOW. Le nomination di quest'anno vedono una battaglia serrata tra titoli che hanno segnato il panorama televisivo degli ultimi mesi, con The White Lotus, Adolescence e Severance tra i grandi favoriti nelle rispettive categorie.

Tutte le nomination

MIGLIOR SERIE DRAMA

Andor

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

Paradise

The Pitt

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

MIGLIOR ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMA

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters

Britt Lower, Severance

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

MIGLIOR ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMA

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Adam Scott, Severance

Noah Wyle, The Pitt

MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMA

Patricia Arquette, Scissione

Carrie Coon, The White Lotus

Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt

Julianne Nicholson, Paradise

Parker Posey, The White Lotus

Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus

Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus

Patricia Arquette in Severance

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMA

Zach Cherry, Scissione

Walton Goggins, The White Lotus

Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus

James Marsden, Paradise

Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus

Tramell Tillman, Scissione

John Turturro, Scissione

MIGLIOR ATTRICE GUEST STAR IN UNA SERIE DRAMA

Jane Alexander, Scissione

Gwendoline Christie, Scissione

Kaitlyn Dever, The Last of Us

Cherry Jones, The Handmaid's Tale

Catherine O'Hara, The Last of Us

Merrit Wever, Scissione

MIGLIOR ATTORE GUEST STAR IN UNA SERIE DRAMA

Giancarlo Esposito, The Boys

Scott Glenn, The White Lotus

Shawn Hatosy, The Pitt

Joe Pantoliano, The Last of Us

Forest Whitaker, Andor

Jeffrey Wright, The Last of Us

MIGLIOR SERIE COMEDY

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

The Studio

What We Do in the Shadows

The Bear 3

MIGLIOR ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE COMEDY

Uzo Aduba, The Residence

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Jean Smart, Hacks

MIGLIOR ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE COMEDY

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Seth Rogen, The Studio

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE COMEDY

Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Kathryn Hahn, The Studio

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Catherine O'Hara, The Studio

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Jessica Williams, Shrinking

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE COMEDY

Ike Barinholtz, The Studio

Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Michael Urie, Shrinking

MIGLIOR MINISERIE O SERIE ANTOLOGICA

Adolescence

Black Mirror

Dying For Sex

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

The Penguin

Colin Farrell in The Penguin

MIGLIOR ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV

Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer

Meghann Fahy, Sirens

Rashida Jones, Black Mirror

Cristin Milloti, The Penguin

Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex

MIGLIOR ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV

Colin Farrell, The Penguin

Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent

Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief

Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV

Erin Doherty, Adolescence

Ruth Negga, Presunto innocente

Deirdre O'Connell, The Penguin

Chloe Sevigny, Monsters: La storia di Lyle ed Erik Menendez

Jenny Slate, Dying for Sex

Christine Tremarco, Adolescence

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV

Javier Bardem, Monsters: La storia di Lyle ed Erik Menendez

Bill Camp, Presunto innocente

Owen Cooper, Adolescence

Rob Delaney, Dying for Sex

Peter Sarsgaard, Presunto innocente

Ashley Walters, Adolescence

MIGLIOR REGIA PER UNA SERIE DRAMA

Jessica Lee Gagné, Scissione (Il bardo Chikhai)

Dan Gilroy, Andor (Benvenuta nella Ribellione)

Amanda Marsalis, The Pitt (6:00 P.M.)

Adam Randall, Slow Horses (Arrivederci)

Ben Stiller, Scissione (Cold Harbor)

John Wells, The Pitt (7:00 A.M.)

Mike White, The White Lotus (Amor fati)

MIGLIOR REGIA PER UNA SERIE COMEDY

Lucia Aniello, Hacks (A Slippery Slope)

James Burrows, Mid-Century Modern (A te, signora Schneiderman)

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear (Tovaglioli)

Nathan Fielder, The Rehearsal (Pilot's Code)

Seth Rogen e Evan Goldberg, The Studio (Il piano sequenza)

MIGLIOR REGIA PER UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV

Philip Barantini, Adolescence

Jennifer Getzinger, The Penguin (Una grave o piccola colpa)

Lesli Linka Glatter, Zero Day

Nicole Kassell, Sirens (Esilio)

Shannon Murphy, Dying for Sex (Non è così grave)

Helen Shaver, The Penguin (Cent'anni)

MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA PER UNA SERIE DRAMA

Dan Gilroy, Andor (Benvenuta nella Ribellione)

Dan Erickson, Scissione (Cold Harbor)

R. Scott Gemmill, The Pitt (7:00 A.M.)

Joe Sachs, The Pitt (2:00 P.M.)

Will Smith, Slow Horses (Arrivederci)

MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA PER UNA SERIE COMEDY

Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs e Jen Statsky, Hacks (A Slippery Slope)

Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen e Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere (AGG)

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (Ritorno a scuola)

Nathan Fielder, Carrie Kemper, Adam Locke-Norton e Eric Notarnicola, The Rehearsal (Pilot's Code)

Sam Johnson, Sarah Naftalis e Paul Simms, What We Do In The Shadows (The Finale)

Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory e Frida Perez, The Studio (La promozione)

MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA PER UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV

Charlie Brooker e Bisha K. Ali, Black Mirror (Gente comune)

Kim Rosenstock e Elizabeth Meriwether, Dying for Sex (Una bibita dietetica conveniente)

Lauren LeFranc, The Penguin (Una grave o piccola colpa)

Jack Thorne e Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Joshua Zetumer, Non dire niente (La gente nella terra)

MIGLIOR SERIE ANIMATA

Arcane

Bob's Burgers

Common Side Effects

Love, Death + Robots

I Simpson

MIGLIOR TALK SHOW

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

MIGLIOR REALITY SHOW

The Amazing Race

RuPaul's Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Traitors