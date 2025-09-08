Agli Mtv Vma 2025 Lady Gaga è la regina con quattro premi: i vincitori delle principali categorie

Lady Gaga agli Mtv Vma’s 2025 – Manny Carabel:Getty Images for MTV

Lady Gaga ha vinto quattro premi agli Mtv Vma's 2025 che si sono tenuti la scorsa notte alla UBS Arena di New York, mettendosi alle spalle artiste come Ariana Grande e Sabrina Carpenter che ne hanno vinte comunque tre. La cantante americana, forte di 18 premi vinti in carriera e 12 nomination per questi ultimi premi si è portata a casa i premi come Aryista dell'anno, miglior regia, miglior direzione artistica e migliore collaborazione per la canzone Die witj smile, assieme a Bruno Mars, con cui aveva conquistato le classifiche nella seconda metà del 2024, prima dell'uscita del suo album Mayhem.

Bene anche Ariana Grande e Sabrina Carpenter

Molto bene anche Ariana Grande – che nel discorso ha ringraziato i suoi "terapeuti e le persone gay" – che si è aggiudicata i premi come Video dell'anno e miglior video long-form per Brighter Days Ahead oltre al premio come Miglior Pop, mentre per Sabrina Carpenter i tre premi sono quelli come migliore artista pop, miglior album per Short n’ Sweet e quello per Migliori effetti visivi con Manchild. Nella serata presentata da LL Cool J Mariah Carey ha ricevuto il Video Vanguard Award, esibendosi in un medley dei suoi successi, Ricky Martin è stato celebrato come prima icona latina e c'è stato anche un ricordo per Ozzy Osbourne.

Ariana Grande e Lady Gaga – ph Roy Rochlin:Getty Images for MTV

Il discorso di Lady Gaga sull'essere artista

Durante la serata, Lady Gaga ha voluto parlare del significato di fare arte: "Essere un'artista è un tentativo di connettere le anime delle persone in tutto il mondo. Essere un'artista è una disciplina e un'arte che mirano a raggiungere il cuore di qualcuno, dove affonda le sue radici, ricordandogli di sognare. Essere un'artista è la responsabilità di sorridere, ballare, piangere". La cantante si è poi esibita in Abracadabra e The Dead Dance, singolo tratto dalla serie Netflix Mercoledì e ha voluto ringraziare anche i propri fan e il fidanzato Michael Polansky, co-produttore esecutivo del suo ultimo album.

I vincitori delle principali categorie degli Mtv Vma's

Video of the year

WINNER: Ariana Grande – “Brighter Days Ahead”

Billie Eilish – “Birds of a Feather”

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With a Smile”

ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – “APT.”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”

The Weeknd, Playboi Carti – “Timeless”

Artist of the year

Bad Bunny

Beyoncé

Kendrick Lamar

WINNER: Lady Gaga

Morgan Wallen

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Song of the year

Alex Warren – “Ordinary”

Billie Eilish – “Birds of a Feather”

Doechii – “Anxiety”

Ed Sheeran – “Sapphire”

Gracie Abrams – “I Love You, I’m Sorry”

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With a Smile”

Lorde – “What Was That”

WINNER: ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – “APT.”

Tate McRae – “Sports Car”

The Weeknd, Playboi Carti – “Timeless”

Best new artist

WINNER: Alex Warren

sombr

The Marías

Best pop artist

Ariana Grande

Charli xcx

Justin Bieber

Lorde

Miley Cyrus

WINNER: Sabrina Carpenter

Tate McRae

MTV push performance of the year

August 2024 – Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

September 2024 – Ayra Starr – “Last Heartbreak Song”

October 2024 – Mark Ambor – “Belong Together”

November 2024 – Lay Bankz – “Graveyard”

December 2024 – Dasha – “Bye Bye Bye”

WINNER: January 2025 – KATSEYE – “Touch”

February 2025 – Jordan Adetunji – “Kehlani”

March 2025 – Leon Thomas – “Yes It Is”

April 2025 – Livingston – “Shadow”

May 2025 – Damiano David – “Next Summer”

June 2025 – Gigi Perez – “Sailor Song”

July 2025 – Role Model “Sally, When the Wine Runs Out”

Best collaboration

Bailey Zimmerman with Luke Combs – “Backup Plan (Stagecoach Official Music Video)”

Kendrick Lamar & SZA – “Luther”

WINNER: Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With a Smile”

Post Malone feat. Blake Shelton – “Pour Me A Drink”

ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – “APT.”

Selena Gomez, benny blanco – “Sunset Blvd”

Best pop

Alex Warren – “Ordinary”

WINNER: Ariana Grande – “Brighter Days Ahead”

Ed Sheeran – “Sapphire”

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With a Smile”

ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – “APT.”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”

Best hip-hop

WINNER: Doechii – “Anxiety”

Drake – “NOKIA”

Eminem feat. Jelly Roll – “Somebody Save Me”

GloRilla ft. Sexyy Red – “Whatchu Kno About Me”

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”

LL Cool J feat. Eminem – “Murdergram Deux”

Travis Scott – “4X4”

Best R&B

Chris Brown – “Residuals”

Leon Thomas & Freddie Gibbs – “MUTT (REMIX)”

WINNER: Mariah Carey – “Type Dangerous”

PARTYNEXTDOOR – “N o C h i l l”

Summer Walker – “Heart of a Woman”

SZA – “Drive”

The Weeknd, Playboi Carti – “Timeless”

Best alternative

Gigi Perez – “Sailor Song”

Imagine Dragons – “Wake Up”

Lola Young – “Messy”

mgk & Jelly Roll – “Lonely Road”

WINNER: sombr – “Back to Friends”

The Marías – “Back to Me”

Best rock

WINNER: Coldplay – “All My Love”

Evanescence – “Afterlife” (From the Netflix Series Devil May Cry)

Green Day – “One Eyed Bastard”

Lenny Kravitz – “Honey”

Linkin Park – “The Emptiness Machine”

Twenty One Pilots – “The Contract”

Best Latin

Bad Bunny – “BAILE INoLVIDABLE”

J Balvin – “Rio”

KAROL G – “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido”

Peso Pluma – “LA PATRULLA”

Rauw Alejandro & Romeo Santos – “Khé?”

WINNER: Shakira – “Soltera“

Best K-pop

aespa – “Whiplash”

JENNIE – “like JENNIE”

Jimin – “Who”

JISOO – “earthquake”

WINNER: LISA ft. Doja Cat & RAYE – “Born Again”

Stray Kids – “Chk Chk Boom”

ROSÉ – “toxic till the end”

Best album

Bad Bunny – DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS

Kendrick Lamar – GNX

Lady Gaga – Mayhem

Morgan Wallen – I’m the Problem

WINNER: Sabrina Carpenter – Short n’ Sweet

The Weeknd – Hurry Up Tomorrow

Best long-form video

WINNER: Ariana Grande – “Brighter Days Ahead”

Bad Bunny – “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS (Short Film)”

Damiano David – “Funny Little Stories”

Mac Miller – “Balloonerism”

Miley Cyrus – “Something Beautiful”

The Weeknd – “Hurry Up Tomorrow”

Video for good

Burna Boy – “Higher”

WINNER: Charli xcx – “Guess featuring Billie Eilish”

Doechii – “Anxiety”

Eminem feat. Jelly Roll – “Somebody Save Me”

Selena Gomez, benny blanco – “Younger And Hotter Than Me”

Zach Hood ft. Sasha Alex Sloan – “Sleepwalking”

Song of the summer

Addison Rae – “Headphones On”

Alex Warren – “Ordinary”

Benson Boone – “Mystical Magical”

BigXthaPlug feat. Bailey Zimmerman – “All the Way”

Chappell Roan – “The Subway”

Demi Lovato – “Fast”

Doja Cat – “Jealous Type”

HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna & REI AMI – “Golden”

Jessie Murph – “Blue Strips”

Justin Bieber – “Daisies”

MOLIY, Silent Addy, Skillibeng & Shenseea – “Shake It to the Max (FLY) (Remix)”

Morgan Wallen feat. Tate McRae – “What I Want”

Ravyn Lenae feat. Rex Orange County – “Love Me Not”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”

sombr – “12 to 12”

WINNER: Tate McRae – “Just Keep Watching (From F1® The Movie)”

Best group

aespa

All Time Low

Backstreet Boys

WINNER: BLACKPINK

Coldplay

Evanescence

Fuerza Regida

Grupo Frontera

Imagine Dragons

Jonas Brothers

KATSEYE

My Chemical Romance

SEVENTEEN

Stray Kids

The Marías

Twenty One Pilots