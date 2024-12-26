video suggerito

Premier League oggi in TV, le partite del Boxing Day: dove vedere Manchester City-Everton e Liverpool-Leicester Il programma delle partite del boxing day in Inghilterra. Si parte con Manchester City-Everton alle 13:30 e si chiude con Liverpool-Leicester alle 21:30. Diretta TV e streaming su Sky, Sky GO e NOW. Entra nel nuovo canale WhatsApp di Sport Fanpage.it

Sono otto le partite in programma oggi in TV in Premier League per il Boxing Day. Come da tradizione si gioca nel massimo campionato inglese, con la 18a giornata che si disputerà per gran parte giovedì 26 dicembre. Si parte alle 13:30 con il Manchester City che proverà ad invertire la rotta negativa, contro l'Everton.

Quattro invece i match che si giocheranno alle 16, con Chelsea-Fulham, Newcastle-Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest-Tottenham, Bournemouth-Crystal Palace e Southampton-West Ham. Alle 18:30 Manchester United di scena a Wolverhampton, con Liverpool-Leicester che si giocherà invece alle 21. Diretta TV su Sky, con streaming su Sky Go e NOW.

Premier League, le partite del Boxing Day: gli orari TV

Le partite del Boxing Day della Premier League si giocheranno su tre fasce orarie. Il primo match, quello tra Manchester City ed Everton si giocherà alle 13:30 e aprirà il programma. Alle 16 ci sarà poi il piatto forte con cinque sfide. A seguire poi Wolverhampton-Manchester United alle 18:30 e in chiusura alle 21 Liverpool-Leicester ultimo match. Il programma completo delle sfide di oggi della 18a giornata:

13:30 – Manchester City-Everton: Sky, Sky GO e NOW

16:00 – Chelsea-Fulham: Sky, Sky GO e NOW

16:00 – Newcastle-Aston Villa: Sky, Sky GO e NOW

16:00 – Nottingham Forest-Tottenham: Sky, Sky GO e NOW

16:00 – Bournemouth-Crystal Palace: Sky, Sky GO e NOW

16:00 – Southampton-West Ham: Sky, Sky GO e NOW

18.30 – Wolverhampton-Manchester United: Sky, Sky GO e NOW

21:00 – Liverpool-Leicester (Premier League): Sky, Sky GO e NOW

Dove vedere le partite di Premier League del Boxing Day in TV e streaming

Tutte le partite del Boxing Day in Premier League si potranno vedere in TV in esclusiva sui canali Sky e in particolare su Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Arena e Sky Sport 252. Nessuna possibilità di seguire i match in chiaro. Per quanto riguarda lo streaming, tutte le sfide si potranno vedere su Sky GO, app riservata agli abbonati. Possibile anche acquistare il singolo biglietto del match su NOW, piattaforma live on demand.