Premier League oggi in TV, le partite del Boxing Day: dove vedere Manchester City-Everton e Liverpool-Leicester
Sono otto le partite in programma oggi in TV in Premier League per il Boxing Day. Come da tradizione si gioca nel massimo campionato inglese, con la 18a giornata che si disputerà per gran parte giovedì 26 dicembre. Si parte alle 13:30 con il Manchester City che proverà ad invertire la rotta negativa, contro l'Everton.
Quattro invece i match che si giocheranno alle 16, con Chelsea-Fulham, Newcastle-Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest-Tottenham, Bournemouth-Crystal Palace e Southampton-West Ham. Alle 18:30 Manchester United di scena a Wolverhampton, con Liverpool-Leicester che si giocherà invece alle 21. Diretta TV su Sky, con streaming su Sky Go e NOW.
Premier League, le partite del Boxing Day: gli orari TV
Le partite del Boxing Day della Premier League si giocheranno su tre fasce orarie. Il primo match, quello tra Manchester City ed Everton si giocherà alle 13:30 e aprirà il programma. Alle 16 ci sarà poi il piatto forte con cinque sfide. A seguire poi Wolverhampton-Manchester United alle 18:30 e in chiusura alle 21 Liverpool-Leicester ultimo match. Il programma completo delle sfide di oggi della 18a giornata:
- 13:30 – Manchester City-Everton: Sky, Sky GO e NOW
- 16:00 – Chelsea-Fulham: Sky, Sky GO e NOW
- 16:00 – Newcastle-Aston Villa: Sky, Sky GO e NOW
- 16:00 – Nottingham Forest-Tottenham: Sky, Sky GO e NOW
- 16:00 – Bournemouth-Crystal Palace: Sky, Sky GO e NOW
- 16:00 – Southampton-West Ham: Sky, Sky GO e NOW
- 18.30 – Wolverhampton-Manchester United: Sky, Sky GO e NOW
- 21:00 – Liverpool-Leicester (Premier League): Sky, Sky GO e NOW
Dove vedere le partite di Premier League del Boxing Day in TV e streaming
Tutte le partite del Boxing Day in Premier League si potranno vedere in TV in esclusiva sui canali Sky e in particolare su Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Arena e Sky Sport 252. Nessuna possibilità di seguire i match in chiaro. Per quanto riguarda lo streaming, tutte le sfide si potranno vedere su Sky GO, app riservata agli abbonati. Possibile anche acquistare il singolo biglietto del match su NOW, piattaforma live on demand.