Our wedding was suppose to be Friday. Although we didn’t have the wedding we still wanted to celebrate us. We had a wonderful evening date in the backyard, with a few of our wedding signs, a wonderful dinner and champagne 🍾 💕 . Our hearts go out to everyone who had to postpone their weddings during covid, so much planning goes into the special day and it’s heartbreaking to have to cancel such a special day.

A post shared by 🇺🇸𝗔&𝗖 🇨🇦| Couple Blog | Love (@tragedytolove) on May 11, 2020 at 9:07am PDT