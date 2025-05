La strana teoria per cui i piloti di Formula 1 si toccano sempre capelli e viso: devono farlo

Anyone else think about this when they’re watching the F1 interviews? 👀🏎️ While there’s no blanket rule mandating Formula 1 drivers to display their watch sponsors' products on camera at every event, sponsorship agreements often include specific promotional obligations. Such as wearing the watch during interviews, featuring it on race gear, or showcasing it on social media. The exact requirements depend on the terms of each sponsorship deal. Makes you believe that not every flick of the wrist is accidental. #f1 #f1watches #marketing #lewishamilton #landonorris #charlesleclerc #richardmillewatch #f1marketing

