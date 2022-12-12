Golden Globes 2023, le nomination: le migliori serie tv, film, attori e attrici
Le candidature dei Golden Globe Awards 2023 sono state annunciate. Questi premi sono considerati uno dei più importanti eventi del mondo del cinema e della televisione, sono organizzati dalla Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) e premiano i migliori film e programmi televisivi dell'anno. Come è noto, i Golden Globe Awards sono considerati una sorta di antipasto degli Oscar, oltre a essere un termometro, un indicatore importante sui probabili favoriti alla vittoria della più ambita statuetta. Non da ultimo, i Golden Globe Awards sono conosciuti per essere un evento più informale e spensierato rispetto agli Oscar, con una cena e uno spettacolo che spesso includono performance dal vivo e vere e proprie gag organizzate con gli stessi ospiti.
I Golden Globe Awards 2023 fanno riferimento alle opere che sono stati pubblicate o trasmesse tra il 1 gennaio 2022 e il 31 dicembre 2022. La HFPA ha anche annunciato alcune modifiche alle categorie per i Golden Globe Awards 2023. Tra le novità, c'è l'aggiunta di queste nuove categorie: Miglior Attrice non protagonista in una serie tv Musical, Comedy o Drama e Miglior Attore non protagonista in una serie tv Musical, Comedy o Drama. Inoltre, la categoria per i migliori attori in una serie televisiva o in un film per la televisione sarà divisa in due: una per le attrici e una per gli attori. Fino all'anno scorso, la categoria era unificata.
La cerimonia finale per i Golden Globe Awards 2023 si terrà il 10 gennaio 2023. Con l'annuncio delle candidature, il mondo del cinema e della televisione attende con impazienza di vedere quali opere e artisti saranno nominati per questi prestigiosi premi. Tra le nomination: Avatar: The Way of Water e Top Gun: Maverick come miglior film drama; Cate Blanchett (Tár) e Ana De Armas (Blonde) come miglior attrice – drama; confermato Brendan Fraser grande favorito con The Whale (miglior attore – drama). Tra le migliori miniserie: c'è Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story che contenderà la statuetta probabilmente a Pam & Tommy. Lo scettro di migliore serie tv sarà conteso da Better Call Saul, The Crown, House Of The Dragon, Ozark e Severance. Snobbate le donne registe: cinque candidature tutte per uomini. Spazio anche a Wednesday, la serie tv con Jenna Ortega, è in lizza come miglior serie tv musical/comedy.
Le nomination ai Golden Globes 2023: tutti i candidati
Miglior film drama
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Elvis
- The Fabelmans
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
Miglior regista
- James Cameron – Avatar: The Way Of Water
- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Baz Luhrmann – Elvis
- Martin Mcdonagh – The Banshees Of Inisherin
- Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans
Miglior attore – film drama
- Austin Butler – Elvis
- Brendan Fraser – The Whale
- Hugh Jackman – The Son
- Bill Nighy – Living
- Jeremy Pope – The Inspection
Miglior attrice – film drama
- Cate Blanchett – Tár
- Olivia Colman – Empire of Light
- Viola Davis – The Woman King
- Ana De Armas – Blonde
- Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans
Miglior attore non protagonista
- Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Kerry Condon – The Banshees Of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Dolly De Leon – Triangle Of Sadness
- Carey Mulligan – She Said
Miglior attrice non protagonista
- Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees Of Inisherin
- Barry Keoghan – The Banshees Of Inisherin
- Brad Pitt – Babylon
- Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse
Migliore serie tv
- Better Call Saul
- The Crown
- House Of The Dragon
- Ozark
- Severance
Miglior attore serie tv
- Jeff Bridges – The Old Man
- Kevin Costner – Yellowstone
- Diego Luna – Andor
- Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
- Adam Scott – Severance
Miglior attrice serie tv
- Emma D'arcy – House Of The Dragon
- Laura Linney – Ozark
- Imelda Staunton – The Crown
- Hilary Swank – Alaska Daily
- Zendaya – Euphoria
Migliore miniserie, serie tv antologica, film tv
- Black Bird
- Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- The Dropout
- Pam & Tommy
- The White Lotus
Miglior attore miniserie, serie tv antologica, film tv
- Taron Egerton – Black Bird
- Colin Firth – The Staircase
- Andrew Garfield – Under the Banner of Heaven
- Evan Peters – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy
Miglior attrice miniserie, serie tv antologica, film tv
- Jessica Chastain – George & Tammy
- Julia Garner – Inventing Anna
- Lily James – Pam & Tommy
- Julia Roberts – Gaslit
- Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout
Miglior attore non protagonista miniserie, serie tv antologica, film tv
- F. Murray Abraham – The White Lotus
- Domhnall Gleeson – The Patient
- Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird
- Richard Jenkins – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Seth Rogen – Pam & Tommy
Miglior attrice non protagonista miniserie, serie tv antologica, film tv
- Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
- Claire Danes – Fleishman Is in Trouble
- Daisy Edgar-Jones – Under the Banner of Heaven
- Niecy Nash – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Aubrey Plaza – The White Lotus
Miglior serie tv musical/comedy
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
- Wednesday
Miglior attore serie tv musical/comedy
- Donald Glover – Atlanta
- Bill Hader – Barry
- Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
Miglior attrice serie tv musical/comedy
- Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
- Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant
- Selena Gomez – Only Murders In The Building
- Jenna Ortega – Wednesday
- Jean Smart – Hacks
Miglior film musical/comedy
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything everywhere all at once
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Triangle of Sadness
Miglior attore – musical/comedy
- Diego Calva – Babylon
- Daniel Craig – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Adam Driver – White Noise
- Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ralph Fiennes – The Menu
Miglior attrice – musical/comedy
- Lesley Manville – Mrs. Harris goes to Paris
- Margot Robbie – Babylon
- Anya Taylor-Joy – The Menu
- Ema Thompson – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
- Michelle Yeoh – Everything everywhere all at once
Miglior film d'animazione
- Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio
- Inu-Oh
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- Turning Red
Migliore sceneggiatura
- Todd Field – Tár
- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Martin Mcdonagh – The Banshees Of Inisherin
- Sarah Polley – Women Talking
- Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner – The Fabelmans
Miglior film straniero
All Quiet on the Western Front (Germania)
Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
Close (Belgio/Francia/Paesi Bassi)
Decision to Leave (Corea del Sud)
RRR (India)
Migliore canzone originale
- “CAROLINA” — WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING Music by: Taylor Swift – Lyrics by: Taylor Swift
- “CIAO PAPA” — GUILLERMO DEL TORO'S PINOCCHIO Music by: Alexandre Desplat – Lyrics by: Roeban Katz, Guillermo del Toro
- “HOLD MY HAND” — TOP GUN: MAVERICK Music by: Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice – Lyrics by: Lady Gaga, BloodPop
- “LIFT ME UP” — BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER Music by: Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson – Lyrics by: Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson
- “NAATU NAATU” — RRR Music by: M.M. Keeravani – Lyrics by: Kala Bhairava, Rahul Sipligunj
Migliore colonna sonora
- Carter Burwell – The Banshees Of Inisherin
- Alexandre Desplat – Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio
- Hildur Guðnadóttir – Women Talking
- Justin Hurwitz – Babylon
- John Williams – The Fabelmans