Golden Globes 2023, le nomination: le migliori serie tv, film, attori e attrici I Golden Globes 2023 hanno annunciato le candidature per l’edizione del 10 gennaio 2023: Avatar 2 e Top Gun: Maverick tra i film, Dahmer favorita come miglior miniserie. Better Call Saul, The Crown e House Of The Dragon tra le migliori serie tv. Nessuna donna è stata candidata come regista. Spazio anche a Wednesday, la serie tv con Jenna Ortega, è in lizza come miglior serie tv musical/comedy.

Le candidature dei Golden Globe Awards 2023 sono state annunciate. Questi premi sono considerati uno dei più importanti eventi del mondo del cinema e della televisione, sono organizzati dalla Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) e premiano i migliori film e programmi televisivi dell'anno. Come è noto, i Golden Globe Awards sono considerati una sorta di antipasto degli Oscar, oltre a essere un termometro, un indicatore importante sui probabili favoriti alla vittoria della più ambita statuetta. Non da ultimo, i Golden Globe Awards sono conosciuti per essere un evento più informale e spensierato rispetto agli Oscar, con una cena e uno spettacolo che spesso includono performance dal vivo e vere e proprie gag organizzate con gli stessi ospiti.

I Golden Globe Awards 2023 fanno riferimento alle opere che sono stati pubblicate o trasmesse tra il 1 gennaio 2022 e il 31 dicembre 2022. La HFPA ha anche annunciato alcune modifiche alle categorie per i Golden Globe Awards 2023. Tra le novità, c'è l'aggiunta di queste nuove categorie: Miglior Attrice non protagonista in una serie tv Musical, Comedy o Drama e Miglior Attore non protagonista in una serie tv Musical, Comedy o Drama. Inoltre, la categoria per i migliori attori in una serie televisiva o in un film per la televisione sarà divisa in due: una per le attrici e una per gli attori. Fino all'anno scorso, la categoria era unificata.

Avatar 2

La cerimonia finale per i Golden Globe Awards 2023 si terrà il 10 gennaio 2023. Con l'annuncio delle candidature, il mondo del cinema e della televisione attende con impazienza di vedere quali opere e artisti saranno nominati per questi prestigiosi premi. Tra le nomination: Avatar: The Way of Water e Top Gun: Maverick come miglior film drama; Cate Blanchett (Tár) e Ana De Armas (Blonde) come miglior attrice – drama; confermato Brendan Fraser grande favorito con The Whale (miglior attore – drama). Tra le migliori miniserie: c'è Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story che contenderà la statuetta probabilmente a Pam & Tommy. Lo scettro di migliore serie tv sarà conteso da Better Call Saul, The Crown, House Of The Dragon, Ozark e Severance. Snobbate le donne registe: cinque candidature tutte per uomini. Spazio anche a Wednesday, la serie tv con Jenna Ortega, è in lizza come miglior serie tv musical/comedy.

Le nomination ai Golden Globes 2023: tutti i candidati

Miglior film drama

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Tom Cruise in Top:Gun Maverick

Miglior regista

James Cameron – Avatar: The Way Of Water

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Baz Luhrmann – Elvis

Martin Mcdonagh – The Banshees Of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans

Miglior attore – film drama

Austin Butler – Elvis

Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Hugh Jackman – The Son

Bill Nighy – Living

Jeremy Pope – The Inspection

Miglior attrice – film drama

Cate Blanchett – Tár

Olivia Colman – Empire of Light

Viola Davis – The Woman King

Ana De Armas – Blonde

Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans

Cate Blanchett in Tàr

Miglior attore non protagonista

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Kerry Condon – The Banshees Of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Dolly De Leon – Triangle Of Sadness

Carey Mulligan – She Said

Miglior attrice non protagonista

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees Of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees Of Inisherin

Brad Pitt – Babylon

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse

Migliore serie tv

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House Of The Dragon

Ozark

Severance

Bob Odenkirk in Better Call Saul

Miglior attore serie tv

Jeff Bridges – The Old Man

Kevin Costner – Yellowstone

Diego Luna – Andor

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

Adam Scott – Severance

Miglior attrice serie tv

Emma D'arcy – House Of The Dragon

Laura Linney – Ozark

Imelda Staunton – The Crown

Hilary Swank – Alaska Daily

Zendaya – Euphoria

Emma D’Arcy – House of the Dragon

Migliore miniserie, serie tv antologica, film tv

Black Bird

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

The Dropout

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus

Evan Peters (Dahmer)

Miglior attore miniserie, serie tv antologica, film tv

Taron Egerton – Black Bird

Colin Firth – The Staircase

Andrew Garfield – Under the Banner of Heaven

Evan Peters – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy

Miglior attrice miniserie, serie tv antologica, film tv

Jessica Chastain – George & Tammy

Julia Garner – Inventing Anna

Lily James – Pam & Tommy

Julia Roberts – Gaslit

Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout

Miglior attore non protagonista miniserie, serie tv antologica, film tv

F. Murray Abraham – The White Lotus

Domhnall Gleeson – The Patient

Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird

Richard Jenkins – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Seth Rogen – Pam & Tommy

Miglior attrice non protagonista miniserie, serie tv antologica, film tv

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus

Claire Danes – Fleishman Is in Trouble

Daisy Edgar-Jones – Under the Banner of Heaven

Niecy Nash – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Aubrey Plaza – The White Lotus

Miglior serie tv musical/comedy

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Wednesday

Jenna Ortega in "Wednesday"

Miglior attore serie tv musical/comedy

Donald Glover – Atlanta

Bill Hader – Barry

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

Miglior attrice serie tv musical/comedy

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant

Selena Gomez – Only Murders In The Building

Jenna Ortega – Wednesday

Jean Smart – Hacks

Miglior film musical/comedy

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything everywhere all at once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle of Sadness

Miglior attore – musical/comedy

Diego Calva – Babylon

Daniel Craig – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Adam Driver – White Noise

Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Ralph Fiennes – The Menu

Miglior attrice – musical/comedy

Lesley Manville – Mrs. Harris goes to Paris

Margot Robbie – Babylon

Anya Taylor-Joy – The Menu

Ema Thompson – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh – Everything everywhere all at once

Miglior film d'animazione

Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio

Inu-Oh

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Il Pinocchio di Guillermo del Toro

Migliore sceneggiatura

Todd Field – Tár

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Martin Mcdonagh – The Banshees Of Inisherin

Sarah Polley – Women Talking

Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner – The Fabelmans

Miglior film straniero

All Quiet on the Western Front (Germania) Argentina, 1985 (Argentina) Close (Belgio/Francia/Paesi Bassi) Decision to Leave (Corea del Sud) RRR (India)

Migliore canzone originale

“CAROLINA” — WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING Music by: Taylor Swift – Lyrics by: Taylor Swift

“CIAO PAPA” — GUILLERMO DEL TORO'S PINOCCHIO Music by: Alexandre Desplat – Lyrics by: Roeban Katz, Guillermo del Toro

“HOLD MY HAND” — TOP GUN: MAVERICK Music by: Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice – Lyrics by: Lady Gaga, BloodPop

“LIFT ME UP” — BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER Music by: Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson – Lyrics by: Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson

“NAATU NAATU” — RRR Music by: M.M. Keeravani – Lyrics by: Kala Bhairava, Rahul Sipligunj

Migliore colonna sonora