12 Dicembre 2022
16:33

Golden Globes 2023, le nomination: le migliori serie tv, film, attori e attrici

I Golden Globes 2023 hanno annunciato le candidature per l’edizione del 10 gennaio 2023: Avatar 2 e Top Gun: Maverick tra i film, Dahmer favorita come miglior miniserie. Better Call Saul, The Crown e House Of The Dragon tra le migliori serie tv. Nessuna donna è stata candidata come regista. Spazio anche a Wednesday, la serie tv con Jenna Ortega, è in lizza come miglior serie tv musical/comedy.
A cura di Gennaro Marco Duello
Le candidature dei Golden Globe Awards 2023 sono state annunciate. Questi premi sono considerati uno dei più importanti eventi del mondo del cinema e della televisione, sono organizzati dalla Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) e premiano i migliori film e programmi televisivi dell'anno. Come è noto, i Golden Globe Awards sono considerati una sorta di antipasto degli Oscar, oltre a essere un termometro, un indicatore importante sui probabili favoriti alla vittoria della più ambita statuetta. Non da ultimo, i Golden Globe Awards sono conosciuti per essere un evento più informale e spensierato rispetto agli Oscar, con una cena e uno spettacolo che spesso includono performance dal vivo e vere e proprie gag organizzate con gli stessi ospiti.

I Golden Globe Awards 2023 fanno riferimento alle opere che sono stati pubblicate o trasmesse tra il 1 gennaio 2022 e il 31 dicembre 2022. La HFPA ha anche annunciato alcune modifiche alle categorie per i Golden Globe Awards 2023. Tra le novità, c'è l'aggiunta di queste nuove categorie: Miglior Attrice non protagonista in una serie tv Musical, Comedy o Drama e Miglior Attore non protagonista in una serie tv Musical, Comedy o Drama. Inoltre, la categoria per i migliori attori in una serie televisiva o in un film per la televisione sarà divisa in due: una per le attrici e una per gli attori. Fino all'anno scorso, la categoria era unificata.

Avatar 2
Avatar 2

La cerimonia finale per i Golden Globe Awards 2023 si terrà il 10 gennaio 2023. Con l'annuncio delle candidature, il mondo del cinema e della televisione attende con impazienza di vedere quali opere e artisti saranno nominati per questi prestigiosi premi. Tra le nomination: Avatar: The Way of Water e Top Gun: Maverick come miglior film drama; Cate Blanchett (Tár) e Ana De Armas (Blonde) come miglior attrice – drama; confermato Brendan Fraser grande favorito con The Whale (miglior attore – drama). Tra le migliori miniserie: c'è Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story che contenderà la statuetta probabilmente a Pam & Tommy. Lo scettro di migliore serie tv sarà conteso da Better Call Saul, The Crown, House Of The Dragon, Ozark e Severance. Snobbate le donne registe: cinque candidature tutte per uomini. Spazio anche a Wednesday, la serie tv con Jenna Ortega, è in lizza come miglior serie tv musical/comedy.

Leggi anche
Quentin Tarantino è pronto a girare una serie tv: "Otto episodi nel 2023"

Le nomination ai Golden Globes 2023: tutti i candidati

Miglior film drama

  • Avatar: The Way of Water
  • Elvis
  • The Fabelmans
  • Tár
  • Top Gun: Maverick
Tom Cruise in Top:Gun Maverick
Tom Cruise in Top:Gun Maverick

Miglior regista

  • James Cameron – Avatar: The Way Of Water
  • Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • Baz Luhrmann – Elvis
  • Martin Mcdonagh – The Banshees Of Inisherin
  • Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans

Miglior attore – film drama

  • Austin Butler – Elvis
  • Brendan Fraser – The Whale
  • Hugh Jackman – The Son
  • Bill Nighy – Living
  • Jeremy Pope – The Inspection

Miglior attrice – film drama

  • Cate Blanchett – Tár
  • Olivia Colman – Empire of Light
  • Viola Davis – The Woman King
  • Ana De Armas – Blonde
  • Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans
Cate Blanchett in Tàr
Cate Blanchett in Tàr

Miglior attore non protagonista

  • Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Kerry Condon – The Banshees Of Inisherin
  • Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • Dolly De Leon – Triangle Of Sadness
  • Carey Mulligan – She Said

Miglior attrice non protagonista

  • Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees Of Inisherin
  • Barry Keoghan – The Banshees Of Inisherin
  • Brad Pitt – Babylon
  • Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse

Migliore serie tv

  • Better Call Saul
  • The Crown
  • House Of The Dragon
  • Ozark
  • Severance
Bob Odenkirk in Better Call Saul
Bob Odenkirk in Better Call Saul

Miglior attore serie tv

  • Jeff Bridges – The Old Man
  • Kevin Costner – Yellowstone
  • Diego Luna – Andor
  • Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
  • Adam Scott – Severance

Miglior attrice serie tv

  • Emma D'arcy – House Of The Dragon
  • Laura Linney – Ozark
  • Imelda Staunton – The Crown
  • Hilary Swank – Alaska Daily
  • Zendaya – Euphoria
Emma D'Arcy – House of the Dragon
Emma D’Arcy – House of the Dragon

Migliore miniserie, serie tv antologica, film tv

  • Black Bird
  • Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
  • The Dropout
  • Pam & Tommy
  • The White Lotus
Evan Peters (Dahmer)
Evan Peters (Dahmer)

Miglior attore miniserie, serie tv antologica, film tv

  • Taron Egerton – Black Bird
  • Colin Firth – The Staircase
  • Andrew Garfield – Under the Banner of Heaven
  • Evan Peters – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
  • Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy

Miglior attrice miniserie, serie tv antologica, film tv

  • Jessica Chastain – George & Tammy
  • Julia Garner – Inventing Anna
  • Lily James – Pam & Tommy
  • Julia Roberts – Gaslit
  • Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout

Miglior attore non protagonista miniserie, serie tv antologica, film tv

  • F. Murray Abraham – The White Lotus
  • Domhnall Gleeson – The Patient
  • Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird
  • Richard Jenkins – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
  • Seth Rogen – Pam & Tommy

Miglior attrice non protagonista miniserie, serie tv antologica, film tv

  • Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
  • Claire Danes – Fleishman Is in Trouble
  • Daisy Edgar-Jones – Under the Banner of Heaven
  • Niecy Nash – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
  • Aubrey Plaza – The White Lotus

Miglior serie tv musical/comedy

  • Abbott Elementary
  • The Bear
  • Hacks
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • Wednesday
Jenna Ortega in
Jenna Ortega in "Wednesday"

Miglior attore serie tv musical/comedy

  • Donald Glover – Atlanta
  • Bill Hader – Barry
  • Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
  • Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
  • Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

Miglior attrice serie tv musical/comedy

  • Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
  • Kaley Cuoco  – The Flight Attendant
  • Selena Gomez – Only Murders In The Building
  • Jenna Ortega – Wednesday
  • Jean Smart – Hacks

Miglior film musical/comedy

  • Babylon
  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Everything everywhere all at once
  • Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
  • Triangle of Sadness

Miglior attore – musical/comedy

  • Diego Calva – Babylon
  • Daniel Craig – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
  • Adam Driver – White Noise
  • Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Ralph Fiennes – The Menu

Miglior attrice – musical/comedy

  • Lesley Manville – Mrs. Harris goes to Paris
  • Margot Robbie – Babylon
  • Anya Taylor-Joy – The Menu
  • Ema Thompson – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
  • Michelle Yeoh – Everything everywhere all at once

Miglior film d'animazione

  • Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio
  • Inu-Oh
  • Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
  • Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
  • Turning Red
Il Pinocchio di Guillermo del Toro
Il Pinocchio di Guillermo del Toro

Migliore sceneggiatura

  • Todd Field – Tár
  • Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • Martin Mcdonagh – The Banshees Of Inisherin
  • Sarah Polley – Women Talking
  • Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner – The Fabelmans

Miglior film straniero

All Quiet on the Western Front (Germania)

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Close (Belgio/Francia/Paesi Bassi)

Decision to Leave (Corea del Sud)

RRR (India)

Migliore canzone originale

  • “CAROLINA” — WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING Music by: Taylor Swift – Lyrics by:    Taylor Swift
  • “CIAO PAPA” — GUILLERMO DEL TORO'S PINOCCHIO Music by:    Alexandre Desplat – Lyrics by:    Roeban Katz, Guillermo del Toro
  • “HOLD MY HAND” — TOP GUN: MAVERICK Music by:    Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice – Lyrics by:    Lady Gaga, BloodPop
  • “LIFT ME UP” — BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER Music by:    Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson – Lyrics by:    Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson
  • “NAATU NAATU” — RRR Music by:    M.M. Keeravani – Lyrics by:    Kala Bhairava, Rahul Sipligunj

Migliore colonna sonora

  • Carter Burwell – The Banshees Of Inisherin
  • Alexandre Desplat – Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio
  • Hildur Guðnadóttir – Women Talking
  • Justin Hurwitz – Babylon
  • John Williams – The Fabelmans
Eventi e Festival
