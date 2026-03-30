Testo, traduzione e significato di Where Is My Husband! di RAYE, la canzone sull’amore che non arriva

RAYE – ph Kieran Frost:Redferns

"Where is my husband" è la canzone più ascoltata di RAYE, cantautrice britannica, il cui successo è esploso in questi ultimi mesi. Il brano è uno dei singoli del suo secondo album "This Music May Contain Hope", uscito il 27 marzo scorso. La canzone che fu presentata durante il concerto del 2025 a Glastonbury ha raccolto 640 milioni di stream su Spotify, facendone uno dei singoli di maggior successo di questi ultimi mesi. Un successo che è esploso anche in Italia, portandola anche al terzo posto delle canzoni più trasmesse dalla radio, al momento è in sedicesima posizione, confermandosi come un vero e proprio successo. In tracklist, questa canzone arriva dopo che la cantante ha raccontato delle sue sofferenze d'amore, in un racconto che segue le stagioni, con malenconie e gioie che solitamente associamo a autunno, inverno, primavera ed estate.

Il testo di Where is my husband

Baby (Woo-hoo), where the hell is my husband? (Woo-hoo)

What is takin' him so long to find me? (Woo-hoo)

Oh, baby, where the hell is my lover?

Getting down with another? (Woo-hoo, yeah)

Tell him if you see him, baby (Baby), if you see him, tell him (Tell him)

He should holler

Why is this beautiful man waiting for me to get old?

Why he already testing my patience?

I only fear he taking time with other women that ain't me

While I've been reviewin' applications

Wait till I get my hands on him, I'ma tell him off too

For how long he kept me waitin', anticipatin'

Prayin' to the Lord to givе him to my lovin' arms

And despite my frustrations

Leggi anche Testo e significato di Ok di Madame, canzone sul disincanto delle relazioni vuote

And he must need mе (He must need me)

Completely (Completely)

How my heart yearns for him

Is he far away? (Is he far away?)

Is he okay? (Is he okay?)

This man is testing me, uh-huh, uh-huh, uh

Help me, help me, help me, Lord

I need you to tell me

Baby (Woo-hoo), where the hell is my husband? (Woo-hoo)

What is taking him so long to find me? (Woo-hoo)

Oh, baby, where the hell is my lover?

Getting down with another? (Woo-hoo, yeah)

Tell him if you see him, baby (Baby), if you see him, tell him (Tell him)

He should holler

I'm doing lonely acrobatics, unzipping my dress at 2 a.m. ​

And I'm tired of living like this

He must be out there getting ready, tryna fix up his tie

Uh, huh-huh, uh, hello? This where your wife is

Wait till I get your heart goin', I'ma turn it up too

For how much I'm ‘bout to love ya, no one above ya

Prayin' to the Lord to hurry, hurry you along

Baby, I intend to rush ya

And he must need me (He must need me)

Completely (Completely)

How my heart yearns for him

Is he far away? (Is he far away?)

Is he okay? (Is he okay?)

This man is testing me, uh-huh, uh-huh, uh (Help me)

Help me, help me, help me, Lord

Baby (Woo-hoo), where the hell is my husband? (Woo-hoo)

What is taking him so long to find me? (Woo-hoo)

Oh, baby, where the hell is my lover?

Getting down with another? (Woo-hoo, yeah)

Tell him if you see him, baby (Baby), if you see him, tell him (Tell him)

He should holler

Tuh, tuh, tuh, tuh

Tell him I'm mm, tell him I'm mm with the mm-mm-mm

Tell him I'm kind, tell him I'm 5'5″

Tell him I've got brown eyes and a growing fear

That if he doesn't find me now

I'm gonna die alone, so can he

Uh, uh, uh, uh, uh (Hurry up here, sir)

Uh-uh, uh-uh-uh, uh-huh, uh-huh, uh-huh

I want it, want it, want it, want it, want it

I would like a ring, I would like a ring

I would like a diamond ring on my wedding finger

I would like a big and shiny diamond that I can wave around

And talk, and talk about it

And when the day is here, forgive me God, that I could ever doubt it

Until death, I do, I do, I do, I

Is he about it, ‘bout it, ‘bout it?

This man is testing me, uh-huh, uh-huh, uh

Help me, help me, help me, Lord

I need you to tell me

Baby (Woo-hoo), where the hell is my husband? (Woo-hoo)

What is taking him so long to find me? (Woo-hoo)

Oh, baby, where the hell is my lover?

Getting down with another? (Woo-hoo, yeah)

Tell him that my grandma said it, tell him grandma said it

"Your husband is coming"

I would like a ring, I would like a ring

I would like a diamond ring on my wedding finger

I would like a big and shiny (Woo)

Diamond (Yes), diamond (Yes), diamond (Yes), diamond (Yes), diamond (Yes), oh (Oh)

Where is my husband? (Ah)

La traduzione di Where is my husband!

Tesoro (Woo-hoo), dove diavolo è mio marito? (Woo-hoo)

Perché ci mette così tanto a trovarmi? (Woo-hoo)

Oh, tesoro, dove diavolo è il mio amante?

Se la spassa con un'altra? (Woo-hoo, sì)

Digli se lo vedi, tesoro (Tesoro), se lo vedi, digli (Digli)

Che dovrebbe farsi vivo

Perché questo splendido uomo aspetta che io invecchi?

Perché sta già mettendo alla prova la mia pazienza?

Temo solo che stia perdendo tempo con altre donne che non sono me

Mentre io sto esaminando candidature

Aspetta che gli metta le mani addosso, gliene dirò quattro

Per quanto tempo mi ha fatto aspettare, in trepida attesa

Pregando il Signore di portarlo tra le mie braccia amorevoli

E nonostante la mia frustrazione

Lui deve avere bisogno di me (Deve avere bisogno di me)

Completamente (Completamente)

Quanto lo brama il mio cuore

È lontano? (È lontano?)

Sta bene? (Sta bene?)

Quest'uomo mi sta mettendo alla prova, uh-huh, uh-huh, uh

Aiutami, aiutami, aiutami, Signore

Ho bisogno che tu me lo dica

Tesoro (Woo-hoo), dove diavolo è mio marito? (Woo-hoo)

Perché ci mette così tanto a trovarmi? (Woo-hoo)

Oh, tesoro, dove diavolo è il mio amante?

Se la spassa con un'altra? (Woo-hoo, sì)

Digli se lo vedi, tesoro (Tesoro), se lo vedi, digli (Digli)

Che dovrebbe farsi vivo

Faccio acrobazie solitarie, aprendo la zip del vestito alle 2 del mattino

E sono stanca di vivere così

Lui sarà là fuori a prepararsi, cercando di sistemarsi la cravatta

Uh, huh-huh, uh, ehi? Tua moglie è qui

Aspetta che ti faccia battere il cuore, alzerò il ritmo anche lì

Per quanto sto per amarti, nessuno sopra di te

Pregando il Signore di farti sbrigare, sbrigati

Tesoro, ho intenzione di metterti fretta

Lui deve avere bisogno di me (Deve avere bisogno di me)

Completamente (Completamente)

Quanto lo brama il mio cuore

È lontano? (È lontano?)

Sta bene? (Sta bene?)

Quest'uomo mi sta mettendo alla prova, uh-huh, uh-huh, uh

Aiutami, aiutami, aiutami, Signore

Ho bisogno che tu me lo dica

Tuh, tuh, tuh, tuh

Digli che sono mm, digli che sono mm con il mm-mm-mm

Digli che sono gentile, digli che sono alta 1,65

Digli che ho gli occhi marroni e una paura crescente

Che se non mi trova adesso

Morirò da sola, quindi può lui…

Uh, uh, uh, uh, uh (Si sbrighi qui, signore)

Uh-uh, uh-uh-uh, uh-huh, uh-huh, uh-huh

Lo voglio, lo voglio, lo voglio, lo voglio

Vorrei un anello, vorrei un anello

Vorrei un anello di diamanti all'anulare

Vorrei un diamante grande e scintillante da poter agitare in giro

E parlare, e parlarne continuamente

E quando quel giorno arriverà, perdonami Dio se ho mai potuto dubitarne

Finché morte, lo voglio, lo voglio, lo voglio, io…

Lui è pronto, pronto, pronto?

Vorrei un anello, vorrei un anello

Vorrei un anello di diamanti all'anulare

Vorrei un grande e brillante (Woo)

Diamante (Sì), diamante (Sì), diamante (Sì), diamante (Sì), diamante (Sì), oh (Oh)

Dov'è mio marito? (Ah)

Il significato della canzone di RAYE

RAYE con gli strumenti a fiato

"Dov'è mio marito!" è la traduzione del titolo della canzone, "Where is my husband!". Infatti RAYE racconta in maniera ironica la sua voglia di trovare il vero amore, impersonato nella figura del marito, appunto. La cantante auspica che questo amore arrivi al più presto possibile, chiedendosi, anzi, perché non sia ancora lì. "Perché ci mette così tanto a trovarmi?" chiede nel ritornello, allargando il concetto nelle strofe: "Perché questo splendido uomo aspetta che io invecchi? Perché sta già mettendo alla prova la mia pazienza? Temo solo che stia perdendo tempo con altre donne che non sono me". C'è ironia nel racconto dell'attesa, come quando canta: "Faccio acrobazie solitarie, aprendo la zip del vestito alle 2 del mattino, e sono stanca di vivere così" o quando ripete "Finché morte, lo voglio, lo voglio, lo voglio". Alla fine il cliché del matrimonio serve a chiudere la canzone, con la richiesta di un anello: "Vorrei un anello di diamanti all'anulare Vorrei un diamante grande e scintillante da poter agitare in giro E parlare, e parlarne continuamente".