Vincitori Oscar 2024, la lista completa di film e attori premiati: è il trionfo di Oppenheimer
Oppenheimer ha vinto l'Oscar come miglior film. Una vittoria annunciata, dal momento che era tra i favoriti sin dai primi pronostici, sebbene la lista dei film in lizza per l'ambita statuetta, era mai come quest'anno, piuttosto ricca di titoli degni di nota per svariati motivi che vanno dai tecnicismi, a quelli di carattere più emotivo e magari sociale. Tra i premi assegnati, quello al miglior film straniero, tra i quali figurava anche Matteo Garrone ma il titolo se l'è aggiudicato il film La zona d'interesse . Mentre come miglior attore ha vinto Cillian Murphy per la sua interpretazione in Oppenheimer, miglior attrice protagonista è stata, invece, Emma Stone che ha conquistato tutti nel film Povere Creature. Ecco la lista di tutti i vincitori.
Miglior Film
American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flowers Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Miglior Regia
Justin Triet – Anatomy of a Fall
Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon
Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer
Yorgos Lanthimos – Poor Things
Jonathan Glazer – The zone of interest
Miglior attrice protagonista
Annette Bening – Nyad
Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Huller – Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan – Maestro
Emma Stone – Poor Things
Miglior attore protagonista
Bradley Cooper – Maestro
Colman Domingo – Rustin
Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction
Miglior film straniero
Io Capitano (Italia)
Perfect Days (Giappone)
La società della neve (Spagna)
The Teacher's Lounge (Germania)
The Zone of Interest (Regno Unito)
Miglior attrice non protagonista
Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
America Ferrera – Barbie
Jodie Foster – Nyad
Da’vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers
Miglior attore non protagonista
Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction
Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling – Barbie
Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things
Miglior sceneggiatura originale
Anatomy of a fall
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Lives
Miglior sceneggiatura non originale
American Fiction
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The zone of interest
Miglior fotografia
El Conde
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Miglior montaggio
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Miglior sonoro
The Creator
Maestro
Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning – Part I
Oppenheimer
The zone of interest
Miglior costumi
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Miglior Makeup
Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Society of the snow
Migliore Canzone
The fire inside – Flaming hot
I’m just Ken – Barbie
It never went away – American Symphony
Wahzhazhe – Killers of the Flower moon
What was I made for – Barbie
Miglior Colonna sonora
American Fiction
Indiana jones and the dial of destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Migliori effetti speciali
The Creator
Godzilla minus One
Guardians of the galaxy Vol.3
Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning – Part I
Napoleon
Miglior film d'animazione
Il ragazzo e l'airone
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Miglior corto animato
Letter to a pig
Ninety-five senses
Our uniform
Pachyderme
War is Over! Inspired by the music of John & Yoko
Miglior corto-metraggio live action
The After
Invincible
Knight of Fortune
Red, White and Blue
The Wonderful story of Henry Sugar
Miglior documentario
Bobi Wine
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
20 days in Mariupol
Miglior cortometraggio documentario
The ABC's of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island in Between
The Last Repair Shop
Nai Nai and Wai Po