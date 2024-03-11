Vincitori Oscar 2024, la lista completa di film e attori premiati: è il trionfo di Oppenheimer Quella tra domenica 10 e lunedì 11 marzo è stata la notte degli Oscar 2024. Un evento fondamentale per il cinema, in cui sono stati decretati i vincitori delle principali categorie: Oppenheimer vince miglior film e altre sei statuette tra miglior attore e miglior montaggio. Miglior attrice Emma Stone per Povere Creature. Ecco tutti i vincitori della 96esima edizione. Entra nel nuovo canale WhatsApp di Spettacolo Fanpage.it

Oppenheimer ha vinto l'Oscar come miglior film. Una vittoria annunciata, dal momento che era tra i favoriti sin dai primi pronostici, sebbene la lista dei film in lizza per l'ambita statuetta, era mai come quest'anno, piuttosto ricca di titoli degni di nota per svariati motivi che vanno dai tecnicismi, a quelli di carattere più emotivo e magari sociale. Tra i premi assegnati, quello al miglior film straniero, tra i quali figurava anche Matteo Garrone ma il titolo se l'è aggiudicato il film La zona d'interesse . Mentre come miglior attore ha vinto Cillian Murphy per la sua interpretazione in Oppenheimer, miglior attrice protagonista è stata, invece, Emma Stone che ha conquistato tutti nel film Povere Creature. Ecco la lista di tutti i vincitori.

Miglior Film

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flowers Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Miglior Regia

Justin Triet – Anatomy of a Fall

Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon

Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer

Yorgos Lanthimos – Poor Things

Jonathan Glazer – The zone of interest

Miglior attrice protagonista

Annette Bening – Nyad

Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Huller – Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan – Maestro

Emma Stone – Poor Things

Miglior attore protagonista

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Colman Domingo – Rustin

Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction

Miglior film straniero

Io Capitano (Italia)

Perfect Days (Giappone)

La società della neve (Spagna)

The Teacher's Lounge (Germania)

The Zone of Interest (Regno Unito)

Miglior attrice non protagonista

Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple

America Ferrera – Barbie

Jodie Foster – Nyad

Da’vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers

Miglior attore non protagonista

Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction

Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling – Barbie

Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things

Miglior sceneggiatura originale

Anatomy of a fall

The Holdovers

Maestro

May December

Past Lives

Miglior sceneggiatura non originale

American Fiction

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The zone of interest

Miglior fotografia

El Conde

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Miglior montaggio

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Miglior sonoro

The Creator

Maestro

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning – Part I

Oppenheimer

The zone of interest

Miglior costumi

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Miglior Makeup

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Society of the snow

Migliore Canzone

The fire inside – Flaming hot

I’m just Ken – Barbie

It never went away – American Symphony

Wahzhazhe – Killers of the Flower moon

What was I made for – Barbie

Miglior Colonna sonora

American Fiction

Indiana jones and the dial of destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Migliori effetti speciali

The Creator

Godzilla minus One

Guardians of the galaxy Vol.3

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning – Part I

Napoleon

Miglior film d'animazione

Il ragazzo e l'airone

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Miglior corto animato

Letter to a pig

Ninety-five senses

Our uniform

Pachyderme

War is Over! Inspired by the music of John & Yoko

Miglior corto-metraggio live action

The After

Invincible

Knight of Fortune

Red, White and Blue

The Wonderful story of Henry Sugar

Miglior documentario

Bobi Wine

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

20 days in Mariupol

Miglior cortometraggio documentario

The ABC's of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island in Between

The Last Repair Shop

Nai Nai and Wai Po