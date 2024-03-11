0 CONDIVISIONI
Premi Oscar 2024

Vincitori Oscar 2024, la lista completa di film e attori premiati: è il trionfo di Oppenheimer

Quella tra domenica 10 e lunedì 11 marzo è stata la notte degli Oscar 2024. Un evento fondamentale per il cinema, in cui sono stati decretati i vincitori delle principali categorie: Oppenheimer vince miglior film e altre sei statuette tra miglior attore e miglior montaggio. Miglior attrice Emma Stone per Povere Creature. Ecco tutti i vincitori della 96esima edizione.
A cura di Ilaria Costabile
Immagine
Premi Oscar 2024

Oppenheimer ha vinto l'Oscar come miglior film. Una vittoria annunciata, dal momento che era tra i favoriti sin dai primi pronostici, sebbene la lista dei film in lizza per l'ambita statuetta, era mai come quest'anno, piuttosto ricca di titoli degni di nota per svariati motivi che vanno dai tecnicismi, a quelli di carattere più emotivo e magari sociale. Tra i premi assegnati, quello al miglior film straniero, tra i quali figurava anche Matteo Garrone ma il titolo se l'è aggiudicato il film La zona d'interesse . Mentre come miglior attore ha vinto Cillian Murphy per la sua interpretazione in Oppenheimer, miglior attrice protagonista è stata, invece, Emma Stone che ha conquistato tutti nel film Povere Creature. Ecco la lista di tutti i vincitori.

Miglior Film

American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flowers Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest

Miglior Regia

Justin Triet – Anatomy of a Fall
Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon
Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer
Yorgos Lanthimos – Poor Things
Jonathan Glazer – The zone of interest

Miglior attrice protagonista

Annette Bening – Nyad
Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Huller – Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan – Maestro
Emma Stone – Poor Things

Miglior attore protagonista

Bradley Cooper – Maestro
Colman Domingo – Rustin
Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction

Miglior film straniero

Io Capitano (Italia)
Perfect Days (Giappone)
La società della neve (Spagna)
The Teacher's Lounge (Germania)
The Zone of Interest (Regno Unito)

Miglior attrice non protagonista

Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
America Ferrera – Barbie
Jodie Foster – Nyad
Da’vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers

Miglior attore non protagonista

Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction
Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling – Barbie
Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things

Miglior sceneggiatura originale

Anatomy of a fall
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Lives

Miglior sceneggiatura non originale

American Fiction
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The zone of interest

Miglior fotografia

El Conde
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Miglior montaggio

Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Miglior sonoro

The Creator
Maestro
Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning – Part I
Oppenheimer
The zone of interest

Miglior costumi

Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Miglior Makeup

Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Society of the snow

Migliore Canzone

The fire inside – Flaming hot
I’m just Ken – Barbie
It never went away – American Symphony
Wahzhazhe – Killers of the Flower moon
What was I made for – Barbie

Miglior Colonna sonora

American Fiction
Indiana jones and the dial of destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Migliori effetti speciali

The Creator
Godzilla minus One
Guardians of the galaxy Vol.3
Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning – Part I
Napoleon

Miglior film d'animazione

Il ragazzo e l'airone
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Miglior corto animato

Letter to a pig
Ninety-five senses
Our uniform
Pachyderme
War is Over! Inspired by the music of John & Yoko

Miglior corto-metraggio live action

The After
Invincible
Knight of Fortune
Red, White and Blue
The Wonderful story of Henry Sugar

Miglior documentario

Bobi Wine
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
20 days in Mariupol

Miglior cortometraggio documentario

The ABC's of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island in Between
The Last Repair Shop
Nai Nai and Wai Po

