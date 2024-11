Barra di sicurezza sganciata, salta fuori dalle montagne russe e si salva: “Non volevo morire quel giorno”

A man said he climbed out of a moving roller coaster after his safety bar unlatched on Sunday, and the dizzying escape was caught on camera. The man, who said he was celebrating his niece’s birthday at Castles N’ Coasters in Phoenix, told NBC affiliate KPNX he was riding Desert Storm, a double-looping roller coaster, when his lap bar unlatched just seconds after the ride began. Shared cell phone video showed the intense coaster calamity. #rollercoaster#phoenix#scary#safety

