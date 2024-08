Fridgescaping, perché arredare l’interno del frigorifero è la nuova mania che spopola su TikTok

A Hobbit refrigerator has been my most requested fridgescape theme ever, so I went on a quest to tackle it. I’ve honesty been very nervous because I really wanted to do it justice for everyone. I was heavily influenced by Bilbo Baggins’ kitchen in The Hobbit right down to the doilies! This was also very similar in a lot of ways to Outlander with the very primitive style dishware and fresh herbs and plethora of textures. It was very fun to create as I’m currently vibing the natural texture in the refrigerator. I wish I had been recording, but when Dave opened the refrigerator he was so excited. It’s his favorite one yet. I love getting his refrigerator stamp of approval. 😭😭 Side note: the bread was eaten for dinner. It’s fine, I promise. 😂 I also forgot the potatoes. 😭 #theshire #shire #thehobbit #hobbithouse #hobbitcore #hobbithome #lordoftherings #fridgescaping #fridgescape #refrigeratororganization #fridgeorganization #kitchenorganization #kitchendecor

