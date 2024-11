Lo specchio di Sant’Ignazio di Loyola: turisti in coda per l’iconico selfie che spopola su Tiktok

I found the most beautiful mirror in Europe 😍 📍Chiesa di Sant’Ignazio di Loyola – Rome, Italy The Chiesa di Sant’Ignazio di Loyola, or the Church of St. Ignatius of Loyola, is a stunning Baroque church located in Rome, Italy. The church has one of the most remarkable frescoes I've ever seen which depicts scenes from the life of St. Ignatius. The church had a brilliant idea to install a mirror that reflects the beautiful artwork and makes for the best mirror selfie you see in this reel🪞 I went into the church at around 5pm and waited 30-40 minutes in the queue to take a picture with the mirror. You also have to pay €1 if you want light in the mirror to make your pictures/videos look brighter, but you can opt for natural lighting instead! Make sure to check the hours of operation because the church has mass and other religious events where the church is closed to the public temporarily ⛪ #romeitaly #rometravel #mirrorselfie #italytravel #italytravel italy travel, italy aesthetic, italy palces to visit, rome things to do, rome mirror church, rome mirror selfie

