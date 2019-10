Abushe is an Ethiopian boy suffering from Waardenburg syndrome providing him a very bright blue eyes pigmentation. At school, Abushe often gets annoyed by other kids because of his eyes, calling him “Plastic eyes". Jinka, Omo valley , Ethiopia #Ethiopia #jinka #omovalley #Waardenburg #ig_mood #ethiopie #travelblog #traveldestination #abushe #plasticeyes #infinity_shotz #people_infinity #blueeyes #smile #ig_shotz #featureshoot #bbctravel #remotexpeditions #africanceremonies #Эфиопия #エチオピア اثيوبيا# @smile__project #TagsForLikes #photooftheday #picoftheday #bestoftheday #todayinaddis #Etiyopya #etiopia

A post shared by Berengere Cavalier (@berengere.cavalier) on Sep 24, 2017 at 12:29am PDT