Spopola la blackout poetry, l’esperimento creativo che dà nuova vita a pagine e parole

How to make a blackout poem: this art process is great for when you’re not feeling inspired! Sometimes when I’ve got writer’s block I use this creative process to get me out of my funk. It’s helpful because I end up using words and phrases I would never write on my own. Somehow the result is always beautiful and profound! Have you ever tried this? 🎨 #poetry #writer #arttherapy #mentalhealth #selfcare #fyp

