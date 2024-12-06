video suggerito

L’Amica geniale 4 e La legge di Lidia Poët 2 sono state nominate ai Critics Choice Awards 2024 L’Amica geniale 4 e La legge di Lidia Poët 2 sono state nominate ai Critics Choice Awards 2024 nella categoria Miglior serie non in lingua inglese, insieme a serie internazionali come Acapulco (Apple TV+), Citadel: Honey Bunny (Prime Video), La Máquina (Hulu), Pachinko (Apple TV+), Senna (Netflix) e Squid Game (Netflix). Ecco tutte le nominations e come seguire la cerimonia di premiazione. Entra nel nuovo canale WhatsApp di Spettacolo Fanpage.it

L’Amica geniale 4 e La legge di Lidia Poët 2 sono state nominate ai Critics Choice Awards 2024 nella categoria Miglior serie non in lingua inglese. In nomination con serie di calibro internazionale come: Acapulco (Apple TV+), Citadel: Honey Bunny (Prime Video), La Máquina (Hulu), Pachinko (Apple TV+), Senna (Netflix) e Squid Game (Netflix). L'amica Geniale è stata inserita anche nella classifica delle miglior serie dell'anno per il New York Times. Tratta dal libro Storia della bambina perduta di Elena Ferrante edito in Italia da Edizioni E/O, è una serie HBO-Rai Fiction, produzione Fandango, The Apartment, Fremantle Italy, Wildside e Mowe con Lorenzo Mieli che produce per Fremantle Italy, The Apartment e Wildside (entrambe società del gruppo Fremantle), e Domenico Procacci per Fandango, in collaborazione con Rai Fiction e Hbo Entertainment.

@fanpage.it "Chi è l'amica geniale tra Elena e Lila?" Rispondono le protagoniste Alba Rohrwacher e Irene Maiorino" ♬ suono originale – Fanpage.it

Vincitori Critics Choice Awards 2024: data e orario consegna premi

La Critics Choice Association (CCA) ha annunciato oggi i candidati della categoria TV. I vincitori dei Critics Choice Awards 2024 saranno svelati al gala presentato da Chelsea Handler, che andrà in onda in diretta su E! domenica 12 gennaio 2025 (19:00 – 22:00 ET / PT) dal Barker Hangar di Santa Monica. Lo show sarà disponibile anche in streaming il giorno successivo su Peacock.

Shōgun è la serie con più candidature

Shōgun (FX / Hulu) guida la classifica delle candidature televisive con sei nomination. In Italia è disponibile su Disney+, come Star Original. La serie giapponese ottenuto una nomination come migliore serie drammatica, mentre il cast ha ricevuto più candidature, tra cui Hiroyuki Sanada come miglior attore in una serie drammatica e Anna Sawai come migliore attrice in una serie drammatica; Tadanobu Asano e Takehiro Hira sono entrambi in lizza per il premio come miglior attore non protagonista in una serie drammatica, mentre Moeka Hoshi potrebbe portarsi a casa il premio come miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie drammatica. A seguire, con 4 nomination ci sono Abbott Elementary, Disclaimer, Hacks, The Penguin, The Diplomat e What We Do in the Shadows.

Le nominations dei Critics Choice Awards 2024

BEST DRAMA SERIES

The Day of the Jackal (Peacock)

The Diplomat (Netflix)

Evil (Paramount+)

Industry (HBO | Max)

Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire (AMC)

The Old Man (FX)

Shōgun (FX / Hulu)

Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jeff Bridges – The Old Man (FX)

Ncuti Gatwa – Doctor Who (Disney+)

Eddie Redmayne – The Day of the Jackal (Peacock)

Hiroyuki Sanada – Shōgun (FX / Hulu)

Rufus Sewell – The Diplomat (Netflix)

Antony Starr – The Boys (Prime Video)

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Caitriona Balfe – Outlander (Starz)

Kathy Bates – Matlock (CBS)

Shanola Hampton – Found (NBC)

Keira Knightley – Black Doves (Netflix)

Keri Russell – The Diplomat (Netflix)

Anna Sawai – Shōgun (FX / Hulu)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Tadanobu Asano – Shōgun (FX / Hulu)

Michael Emerson – Evil (Paramount+)

Mark-Paul Gosselaar – Found (NBC)

Takehiro Hira – Shōgun (FX / Hulu)

John Lithgow – The Old Man (FX)

Sam Reid – Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire (AMC)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Moeka Hoshi – Shōgun (FX / Hulu)

Allison Janney – The Diplomat (Netflix)

Nicole Kidman – Lioness (Paramount+)

Skye P. Marshall – Matlock (CBS)

Anna Sawai – Pachinko (Apple TV+)

Fiona Shaw – Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)

BEST COMEDY SERIES

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

English Teacher (FX)

Hacks (HBO | Max)

Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Somebody Somewhere (HBO | Max)

St. Denis Medical (NBC)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Brian Jordan Alvarez – English Teacher (FX)

Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

David Alan Grier – St. Denis Medical (NBC)

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Kayvan Novak – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Natasia Demetriou – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Bridget Everett – Somebody Somewhere (HBO | Max)

Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO | Max)

Kristen Wiig – Palm Royale (Apple TV+)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Paul W. Downs – Hacks (HBO | Max)

Asher Grodman – Ghosts (CBS)

Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Brandon Scott Jones – Ghosts (CBS)

Michael Urie – Shrinking (Apple TV+)

Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Liza Colón-Zayas – The Bear (FX / Hulu)

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks (HBO | Max)

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Stephanie Koenig – English Teacher (FX)

Patti LuPone – Agatha All Along (Disney+)

Annie Potts – Young Sheldon (CBS)

BEST LIMITED SERIES

Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

Disclaimer (Apple TV+)

Masters of the Air (Apple TV+)

Mr Bates vs the Post Office (PBS)

The Penguin (HBO | Max)

Ripley (Netflix)

True Detective: Night Country (HBO | Max)

We Were the Lucky Ones (Hulu)

BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

The Great Lillian Hall (HBO | Max)

It’s What’s Inside (Netflix)

Música (Prime Video)

Out of My Mind (Disney+)

Rebel Ridge (Netflix)

V/H/S/Beyond (Shudder)

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Colin Farrell – The Penguin (HBO | Max)

Richard Gadd – Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

Tom Hollander – FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans (FX)

Kevin Kline – Disclaimer (Apple TV+)

Ewan McGregor – A Gentleman in Moscow (Paramount+)

Andrew Scott – Ripley (Netflix)

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Cate Blanchett – Disclaimer (Apple TV+)

Jodie Foster – True Detective: Night Country (HBO | Max)

Jessica Lange – The Great Lillian Hall (HBO | Max)

Cristin Milioti – The Penguin (HBO | Max)

Phoebe-Rae Taylor – Out of My Mind (Disney+)

Naomi Watts – FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans (FX)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Robert Downey Jr. – The Sympathizer (HBO | Max)

Hugh Grant – The Regime (HBO | Max)

Ron Cephas Jones – Genius: MLK/X (National Geographic)

Logan Lerman – We Were the Lucky Ones (Hulu)

Liev Schreiber – The Perfect Couple (Netflix)

Treat Williams – FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans (FX)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Dakota Fanning – Ripley (Netflix)

Leila George – Disclaimer (Apple TV+)

Betty Gilpin – Three Women (Starz)

Jessica Gunning – Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

Deirdre O’Connell – The Penguin (HBO | Max)

Kali Reis – True Detective: Night Country (HBO | Max)

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE SERIES

Acapulco (Apple TV+)

Citadel: Honey Bunny (Prime Video)

La Máquina (Hulu)

The Law According to Lidia Poët (Netflix)

My Brilliant Friend (HBO | Max)

Pachinko (Apple TV+)

Senna (Netflix)

Squid Game (Netflix)

BEST ANIMATED SERIES

Batman: Caped Crusader (Prime Video)

Bluey (Disney+)

Bob’s Burgers (Fox)

Invincible (Prime Video)

The Simpsons (Fox)

X-Men ’97 (Disney+)

BEST TALK SHOW

Hot Ones (YouTube)

The Daily Show (Comedy Central)

The Graham Norton Show (BBC America)

John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in L.A. (Netflix)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC/Syndicated)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

BEST COMEDY SPECIAL

Ali Wong: Single Lady (Netflix)

Jim Gaffigan: The Skinny (Hulu)

Kevin James: Irregardless (Prime Video)

Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die (HBO | Max)

Rachel Bloom: Death, Let Me Do My Special (Netflix)

Ramy Youssef: More Feelings (HBO | Max)