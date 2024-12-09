Golden Globe 2025, tutte le nomination: candidati anche i film degli italiani Maura Delpero e Luca Guadagnino

video suggerito

Lunedì 9 dicembre sono state annunciate le nomination ai Golden Globe 2025. I premi per il cinema e la tv saranno assegnati nella notte tra domenica 5 gennaio e lunedì 6 gennaio. Tra i nominati non mancano gli italiani. In particolare Vermiglio, il lungometraggio diretto da Maura Delpero è candidato nella categoria Miglior Film Straniero. E poi Challengers di Luca Guadagnino nella categoria miglior film musical o commedia. Ecco tutte le nomination ai Golden Globe 2025.

Miglior film drammatico:

Conclave;

The Brutalist;

Dune – Parte due;

September 5;

A Complete Unknown;

Nickel Boys.

Miglior film musical o commedia:

Anora;

Challengers;

Emilia Pérez;

A Real Pain;

The Substance;

Wicked.

Miglior regista:

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez;

Sean Baker, Anora;

Edward Berger, Conclave;

Brady Corbet, The Brutalist;

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance;

Payal Kapadia, Amore a Mumbai.

Miglior attore in un film drammatico:

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist;

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown;

Daniel Craig, Queer;

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing;

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave;

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice.

Miglior attrice in un film drammatico:

Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl;

Angelina Jolie, Maria;

Nicole Kidman, Babygirl;

Tilda Swinton, La stanza accanto;

Fernanda Torres, Io sono ancora qui;

Kate Winslet, Lee.

Miglior attore in un film musical o commedia:

Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain;

Hugh Grant, Heretic;

Gabriel LaBelle, Saturday Night;

Jesse Plemons, Kinds of Kindness;

Glen Powell, Hit Man;

Sebastian Stan, A Different Man.

Miglior attrice in un film musical o commedia:

Amy Adams, Nightbitch;

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked;

Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez;

Mikey Madison, Anora;

Demi Moore, The Substance;

Zendaya, Challengers.

Migliore attore non protagonista:

Yura Borisov, Anora;

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain;

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown;

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist;

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice;

Denzel Washington, Il gladiatore 2.

Migliore attrice non protagonista:

Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez;

Ariana Grande, Wicked;

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist;

Margaret Qualley, The Substance;

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave;

Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez.

Miglior attore in una serie drammatica:

Donald Glover, Mr. and Mrs. Smith;

Jake Gyllenhaal, Presunto innocente;

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses;

Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal;

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun;

Billy Bob Thornton, Landman.

Miglior attrice in una serie drammatica:

Kathy Bates, Matlock;

Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon;

Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith;

Keira Knightley, Black Doves;

Keri Russell, The Diplomat;

Anna Sawai, Shōgun.

Miglior attore in una serie commedia:

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This;

Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside;

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building;

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building;

Jason Segel, Shrinking;

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear.

Miglior attrice in una serie commedia o musical:

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This;

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary;

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear;

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building;

Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along;

Jean Smart, Hacks.

Miglior film straniero:

Vermiglio;

Amore a Mumbai;

Emilia Pérez;

The Girl With The Needle;

Il seme del fico sacro;

Io sono ancora qui.

Miglior sceneggiatura:

Sean Baker, Anora;

Brady Corbet e Mona Fastvold, The Brutalist;

Peter Straughan, Conclave;

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez;

Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain;

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance.

Miglior film d’animazione:

Flow;

Inside Out 2;

Memoir of a Snail;

Moana 2;

Wallace & Gromit – Le piume della vendetta;

Il robot selvaggio.

Miglior serie drammatica:

The Day of the Jackal;

The Diplomat;

Mr. and Mrs. Smith;

Shōgun;

Slow Horses;

Squid Game.

Miglior serie commedia o musical:

Abbott Elementary;

The Bear;

The Gentlemen;

Hacks;

Nobody Wants This;

Only Murders in the Building.

Miglior colonna sonora:

Volker Bertelmann, Conclave;

Daniel Blumberg, The Brutalist;

Kris Bowers, Il robot selvaggio;

Clément Ducol, Camille, Emilia Pérez;

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Challengers;

Hans Zimmer, Dune – Parte due.

Miglior canzone originale:

“Beautiful That Way”, The Last Showgirl;

“Compress/Repress”, Challengers;

“El Mal”, Emilia Pérez;

“Forbidden Road”, Better Man;

“Kiss the Sky”, Il robot selvaggio;

“Mi Camino”, Emilia Pérez.

Migliore attrice non protagonista in una serie commedia o musicale:

Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear;

Hannah Einbider, Hacks;

Dakota Fanning, Ripley;

Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer;

Allison Janney, The Diplomat;

Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country.

Miglior miniserie o film televisivo:

Baby Reindeer;

Disclaimer;

The Penguin;

Ripley;

True Detective: Night Country;

Monsters: la storia di Lyle ed Erik Menéndez.

Miglior attore in una miniserie o un film televisivo:

Colin Farrell, The Penguin;

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer;

Cooper Koch, Monsters: La storia di Lyle ed Erik Menendez;

Kevin Kline, Disclaimer;

Ewan McGregor, A Gentleman in Moscow;

Andrew Scott, Ripley.

Miglior attrice in una miniserie o un film televisivo:

Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer;

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country;

Cristin Milioti, The Penguin;

Sofía Vergara, Griselda;

Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs the Swans;

Kate Winslet, The Regime.

Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie, una miniserie o un film televisivo:

Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun;

Javier Bardem, Monsters: La storia di Lyle ed Erik Menendez;

Harrison Ford, Shrinking;

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses;

Diego Luna, La Maquina;

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear.

Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie, una miniserie o un film televisivo:

Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear;

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks;

Dakota Fanning, Ripley;

Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer;

Allison Janney, The Diplomat;

Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country.

Miglior performance di Stand-Up Comedy

Jamie Foxx, What Had Happened Was;

Nikki Glaser, Someday You’ll Die;

Seth Meyers, Dad Man Walking;

Adam Sandler, Love You;

Ali Wong, Single Lady;

Ramy Youssef, More Feelings

Miglior film per incassi

Alien: Romulus;

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice;

Deadpool & Wolverine;

Il gladiatore 2;

Inside Out 2;

Il robot selvaggio;

Twisters;

Wicked.