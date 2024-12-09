video suggerito
Golden Globe 2025, tutte le nomination: candidati anche i film degli italiani Maura Delpero e Luca Guadagnino

Le nomination ai Golden Globe 2025. La premiazione si terrà nella notte tra domenica 5 gennaio e lunedì 6 gennaio. Tra i candidati il film Vermiglio diretto da Maura Delpero nella categoria Miglior Film Straniero e Challengers di Luca Guadagnino nella categoria miglior film musical o commedia.
A cura di Daniela Seclì
Lunedì 9 dicembre sono state annunciate le nomination ai Golden Globe 2025. I premi per il cinema e la tv saranno assegnati nella notte tra domenica 5 gennaio e lunedì 6 gennaio. Tra i nominati non mancano gli italiani. In particolare Vermiglio, il lungometraggio diretto da Maura Delpero è candidato nella categoria Miglior Film Straniero. E poi Challengers di Luca Guadagnino nella categoria miglior film musical o commedia. Ecco tutte le nomination ai Golden Globe 2025.

Miglior film drammatico:

  • Conclave;
  • The Brutalist;
  • Dune – Parte due;
  • September 5;
  • A Complete Unknown;
  • Nickel Boys.

Miglior film musical o commedia:

  • Anora;
  • Challengers;
  • Emilia Pérez;
  • A Real Pain;
  • The Substance;
  • Wicked.

Miglior regista:

  • Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez;
  • Sean Baker, Anora;
  • Edward Berger, Conclave;
  • Brady Corbet, The Brutalist;
  • Coralie Fargeat, The Substance;
  • Payal Kapadia, Amore a Mumbai.

Miglior attore in un film drammatico:

  • Adrien Brody, The Brutalist;
  • Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown;
  • Daniel Craig, Queer;
  • Colman Domingo, Sing Sing;
  • Ralph Fiennes, Conclave;
  • Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice.

 Miglior attrice in un film drammatico:

  • Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl;
  • Angelina Jolie, Maria;
  • Nicole Kidman, Babygirl;
  • Tilda Swinton, La stanza accanto;
  • Fernanda Torres, Io sono ancora qui;
  • Kate Winslet, Lee.

Miglior attore in un film musical o commedia:

  • Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain;
  • Hugh Grant, Heretic;
  • Gabriel LaBelle, Saturday Night;
  • Jesse Plemons, Kinds of Kindness;
  • Glen Powell, Hit Man;
  • Sebastian Stan, A Different Man.

Miglior attrice in un film musical o commedia:

  • Amy Adams, Nightbitch;
  • Cynthia Erivo, Wicked;
  • Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez;
  • Mikey Madison, Anora;
  • Demi Moore, The Substance;
  • Zendaya, Challengers.

Migliore attore non protagonista:

  • Yura Borisov, Anora;
  • Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain;
  • Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown;
  • Guy Pearce, The Brutalist;
  • Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice;
  • Denzel Washington, Il gladiatore 2.

Migliore attrice non protagonista:

  • Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez;
  • Ariana Grande, Wicked;
  • Felicity Jones, The Brutalist;
  • Margaret Qualley, The Substance;
  • Isabella Rossellini, Conclave;
  • Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez.

Miglior attore in una serie drammatica:

  • Donald Glover, Mr. and Mrs. Smith;
  • Jake Gyllenhaal, Presunto innocente;
  • Gary Oldman, Slow Horses;
  • Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal;
  • Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun;
  • Billy Bob Thornton, Landman.

Miglior attrice in una serie drammatica:

  • Kathy Bates, Matlock;
  • Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon;
  • Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith;
  • Keira Knightley, Black Doves;
  • Keri Russell, The Diplomat;
  • Anna Sawai, Shōgun.

Miglior attore in una serie commedia:

  • Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This;
  • Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside;
  • Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building;
  • Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building;
  • Jason Segel, Shrinking;
  • Jeremy Allen White, The Bear.

Miglior attrice in una serie commedia o musical:

  • Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This;
  • Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary;
  • Ayo Edebiri, The Bear;
  • Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building;
  • Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along;
  • Jean Smart, Hacks.

Miglior film straniero:

  • Vermiglio;
  • Amore a Mumbai;
  • Emilia Pérez;
  • The Girl With The Needle;
  • Il seme del fico sacro;
  • Io sono ancora qui.

Miglior sceneggiatura:

  • Sean Baker, Anora;
  • Brady Corbet e Mona Fastvold, The Brutalist;
  • Peter Straughan, Conclave;
  • Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez;
  • Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain;
  • Coralie Fargeat, The Substance.

Miglior film d’animazione:

  • Flow;
  • Inside Out 2;
  • Memoir of a Snail;
  • Moana 2;
  • Wallace & Gromit – Le piume della vendetta;
  • Il robot selvaggio.

Miglior serie drammatica:

  • The Day of the Jackal;
  • The Diplomat;
  • Mr. and Mrs. Smith;
  • Shōgun;
  • Slow Horses;
  • Squid Game.

Miglior serie commedia o musical:

  • Abbott Elementary;
  • The Bear;
  • The Gentlemen;
  • Hacks;
  • Nobody Wants This;
  • Only Murders in the Building.

Miglior colonna sonora:

  • Volker Bertelmann, Conclave;
  • Daniel Blumberg, The Brutalist;
  • Kris Bowers, Il robot selvaggio;
  • Clément Ducol, Camille, Emilia Pérez;
  • Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Challengers;
  • Hans Zimmer, Dune – Parte due.

Miglior canzone originale:

  • “Beautiful That Way”, The Last Showgirl;
  • “Compress/Repress”, Challengers;
  • “El Mal”, Emilia Pérez;
  • “Forbidden Road”, Better Man;
  • “Kiss the Sky”, Il robot selvaggio;
  • “Mi Camino”, Emilia Pérez.

Migliore attrice non protagonista in una serie commedia o musicale:

  • Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear;
  • Hannah Einbider, Hacks;
  • Dakota Fanning, Ripley;
  • Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer;
  • Allison Janney, The Diplomat;
  • Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country.

Miglior miniserie o film televisivo:

  • Baby Reindeer;
  • Disclaimer;
  • The Penguin;
  • Ripley;
  • True Detective: Night Country;
  • Monsters: la storia di Lyle ed Erik Menéndez.

Miglior attore in una miniserie o un film televisivo:

  • Colin Farrell, The Penguin;
  • Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer;
  • Cooper Koch, Monsters: La storia di Lyle ed Erik Menendez;
  • Kevin Kline, Disclaimer;
  • Ewan McGregor, A Gentleman in Moscow;
  • Andrew Scott, Ripley.

Miglior attrice in una miniserie o un film televisivo:

  • Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer;
  • Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country;
  • Cristin Milioti, The Penguin;
  • Sofía Vergara, Griselda;
  • Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs the Swans;
  • Kate Winslet, The Regime.

Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie, una miniserie o un film televisivo:

  • Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun;
  • Javier Bardem, Monsters: La storia di Lyle ed Erik Menendez;
  • Harrison Ford, Shrinking;
  • Jack Lowden, Slow Horses;
  • Diego Luna, La Maquina;
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear.

Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie, una miniserie o un film televisivo:

  • Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear;
  • Hannah Einbinder, Hacks;
  • Dakota Fanning, Ripley;
  • Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer;
  • Allison Janney, The Diplomat;
  • Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country.

Miglior performance di Stand-Up Comedy

  • Jamie Foxx, What Had Happened Was;
  • Nikki Glaser, Someday You’ll Die;
  • Seth Meyers, Dad Man Walking;
  • Adam Sandler, Love You;
  • Ali Wong, Single Lady;
  • Ramy Youssef, More Feelings

Miglior film per incassi

  • Alien: Romulus;
  • Beetlejuice Beetlejuice;
  • Deadpool & Wolverine;
  • Il gladiatore 2;
  • Inside Out 2;
  • Il robot selvaggio;
  • Twisters;
  • Wicked.
