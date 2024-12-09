Golden Globe 2025, tutte le nomination: candidati anche i film degli italiani Maura Delpero e Luca Guadagnino
Lunedì 9 dicembre sono state annunciate le nomination ai Golden Globe 2025. I premi per il cinema e la tv saranno assegnati nella notte tra domenica 5 gennaio e lunedì 6 gennaio. Tra i nominati non mancano gli italiani. In particolare Vermiglio, il lungometraggio diretto da Maura Delpero è candidato nella categoria Miglior Film Straniero. E poi Challengers di Luca Guadagnino nella categoria miglior film musical o commedia. Ecco tutte le nomination ai Golden Globe 2025.
Miglior film drammatico:
- Conclave;
- The Brutalist;
- Dune – Parte due;
- September 5;
- A Complete Unknown;
- Nickel Boys.
Miglior film musical o commedia:
- Anora;
- Challengers;
- Emilia Pérez;
- A Real Pain;
- The Substance;
- Wicked.
Miglior regista:
- Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez;
- Sean Baker, Anora;
- Edward Berger, Conclave;
- Brady Corbet, The Brutalist;
- Coralie Fargeat, The Substance;
- Payal Kapadia, Amore a Mumbai.
Miglior attore in un film drammatico:
- Adrien Brody, The Brutalist;
- Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown;
- Daniel Craig, Queer;
- Colman Domingo, Sing Sing;
- Ralph Fiennes, Conclave;
- Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice.
Miglior attrice in un film drammatico:
- Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl;
- Angelina Jolie, Maria;
- Nicole Kidman, Babygirl;
- Tilda Swinton, La stanza accanto;
- Fernanda Torres, Io sono ancora qui;
- Kate Winslet, Lee.
Miglior attore in un film musical o commedia:
- Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain;
- Hugh Grant, Heretic;
- Gabriel LaBelle, Saturday Night;
- Jesse Plemons, Kinds of Kindness;
- Glen Powell, Hit Man;
- Sebastian Stan, A Different Man.
Miglior attrice in un film musical o commedia:
- Amy Adams, Nightbitch;
- Cynthia Erivo, Wicked;
- Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez;
- Mikey Madison, Anora;
- Demi Moore, The Substance;
- Zendaya, Challengers.
Migliore attore non protagonista:
- Yura Borisov, Anora;
- Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain;
- Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown;
- Guy Pearce, The Brutalist;
- Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice;
- Denzel Washington, Il gladiatore 2.
Migliore attrice non protagonista:
- Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez;
- Ariana Grande, Wicked;
- Felicity Jones, The Brutalist;
- Margaret Qualley, The Substance;
- Isabella Rossellini, Conclave;
- Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez.
Miglior attore in una serie drammatica:
- Donald Glover, Mr. and Mrs. Smith;
- Jake Gyllenhaal, Presunto innocente;
- Gary Oldman, Slow Horses;
- Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal;
- Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun;
- Billy Bob Thornton, Landman.
Miglior attrice in una serie drammatica:
- Kathy Bates, Matlock;
- Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon;
- Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith;
- Keira Knightley, Black Doves;
- Keri Russell, The Diplomat;
- Anna Sawai, Shōgun.
Miglior attore in una serie commedia:
- Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This;
- Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside;
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building;
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building;
- Jason Segel, Shrinking;
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear.
Miglior attrice in una serie commedia o musical:
- Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This;
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary;
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear;
- Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building;
- Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along;
- Jean Smart, Hacks.
Miglior film straniero:
- Vermiglio;
- Amore a Mumbai;
- Emilia Pérez;
- The Girl With The Needle;
- Il seme del fico sacro;
- Io sono ancora qui.
Miglior sceneggiatura:
- Sean Baker, Anora;
- Brady Corbet e Mona Fastvold, The Brutalist;
- Peter Straughan, Conclave;
- Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez;
- Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain;
- Coralie Fargeat, The Substance.
Miglior film d’animazione:
- Flow;
- Inside Out 2;
- Memoir of a Snail;
- Moana 2;
- Wallace & Gromit – Le piume della vendetta;
- Il robot selvaggio.
Miglior serie drammatica:
- The Day of the Jackal;
- The Diplomat;
- Mr. and Mrs. Smith;
- Shōgun;
- Slow Horses;
- Squid Game.
Miglior serie commedia o musical:
- Abbott Elementary;
- The Bear;
- The Gentlemen;
- Hacks;
- Nobody Wants This;
- Only Murders in the Building.
Miglior colonna sonora:
- Volker Bertelmann, Conclave;
- Daniel Blumberg, The Brutalist;
- Kris Bowers, Il robot selvaggio;
- Clément Ducol, Camille, Emilia Pérez;
- Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Challengers;
- Hans Zimmer, Dune – Parte due.
Miglior canzone originale:
- “Beautiful That Way”, The Last Showgirl;
- “Compress/Repress”, Challengers;
- “El Mal”, Emilia Pérez;
- “Forbidden Road”, Better Man;
- “Kiss the Sky”, Il robot selvaggio;
- “Mi Camino”, Emilia Pérez.
Migliore attrice non protagonista in una serie commedia o musicale:
- Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear;
- Hannah Einbider, Hacks;
- Dakota Fanning, Ripley;
- Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer;
- Allison Janney, The Diplomat;
- Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country.
Miglior miniserie o film televisivo:
- Baby Reindeer;
- Disclaimer;
- The Penguin;
- Ripley;
- True Detective: Night Country;
- Monsters: la storia di Lyle ed Erik Menéndez.
Miglior attore in una miniserie o un film televisivo:
- Colin Farrell, The Penguin;
- Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer;
- Cooper Koch, Monsters: La storia di Lyle ed Erik Menendez;
- Kevin Kline, Disclaimer;
- Ewan McGregor, A Gentleman in Moscow;
- Andrew Scott, Ripley.
Miglior attrice in una miniserie o un film televisivo:
- Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer;
- Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country;
- Cristin Milioti, The Penguin;
- Sofía Vergara, Griselda;
- Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs the Swans;
- Kate Winslet, The Regime.
Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie, una miniserie o un film televisivo:
- Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun;
- Javier Bardem, Monsters: La storia di Lyle ed Erik Menendez;
- Harrison Ford, Shrinking;
- Jack Lowden, Slow Horses;
- Diego Luna, La Maquina;
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear.
Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie, una miniserie o un film televisivo:
- Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear;
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks;
- Dakota Fanning, Ripley;
- Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer;
- Allison Janney, The Diplomat;
- Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country.
Miglior performance di Stand-Up Comedy
- Jamie Foxx, What Had Happened Was;
- Nikki Glaser, Someday You’ll Die;
- Seth Meyers, Dad Man Walking;
- Adam Sandler, Love You;
- Ali Wong, Single Lady;
- Ramy Youssef, More Feelings
Miglior film per incassi
- Alien: Romulus;
- Beetlejuice Beetlejuice;
- Deadpool & Wolverine;
- Il gladiatore 2;
- Inside Out 2;
- Il robot selvaggio;
- Twisters;
- Wicked.