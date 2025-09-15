Emmy Awards 2025, trionfano Adolescence e The Pitt: il 15enne Owen Cooper è il più giovane attore mai premiato
La 77ª edizione degli Emmy Awards si è tenuta nella notte tra il 14 e il 15 settembre. La cornice è stata quella del Peacock Theater di Los Angeles. Alla conduzione il comico Nate Bargatze. Tra le serie più premiate troviamo The Studio, la commedia di Apple TV+ con Seth Rogen e Catherine O'Hara, The Pitt con Noah Wyle e Adolescence. In quest'ultimo caso, Owen Cooper si è aggiudicato non solo la statuetta come miglior attore non protagonista per il ruolo di Jamie Miller ma ha anche segnato un importante primato. A 15 anni è il più giovane vincitore degli Emmy Awards. Di seguito, tutti i premi e le nomination degli Emmy Awards 2025.
Miglior Serie Drammatica: The Pitt
Andor
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
Paradise
The Pitt
Severance
Slow Horses
The White Lotus
Miglior Serie Comedy: The studio
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
Shrinking
The Studio
What We Do in the Shadows
Miglior Miniserie o Serie Antologica: Adolescence
Adolescence
Black Mirror
Dying for Sex
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
The Penguin
Migliore Attore in una Serie Drammatica: Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Adam Scott, Severance
Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Miglior Attrice in una Serie Drammatica: Britt Lower, Severance
Kathy Bates, Matlock
Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
Britt Lower, Severance
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Miglior Attore Non Protagonista in una Serie Drammatica: Tramer Tillman, Severance
Zach Cherry, Severance
Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus
James Marsden, Paradise
Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus
Tramell Tillman, Severance
John Turturro, Severance
Miglior Attore in una Miniserie o Serie Antologica o Film TV: Stephen Graham, Adolescence
Colin Farrell, The Penguin
Stephen Graham, Adolescence
Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent
Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief
Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Miglior Attrice Non Protagonista in una Serie Drammatica: Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt
Patricia Arquette, Severance
Carrie Coon, The White Lotus
Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt
Julianne Nicholson, Paradise
Parker Posey, The White Lotus
Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus
Miglior Attore Guest Star in una Serie Drammatica: Shawn Hatosy, The Pitt
Giancarlo Esposito, The Boys
Scott Glenn, The White Lotus
Shawn Hatosy, The Pitt
Joe Pantoliano, The Last of Us
Forest Whitaker, Andor
Jeffrey Wright, The Last of Us
Migliora Attrice Guest Star in una Serie Drammatica: Merritt Wever, Severance
Jane Alexander, Severance
Gwendoline Christie, Severance
Kaitlyn Dever, The Last of Us
Cherry Jones, The Handmaid’s Tale
Catherine O’Hara, The Last of Us
Merritt Wever, Severance
Miglior Attrice in una Serie Comedy: Jean Smart, Hacks
Uzo Aduba, The Residence
Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Jean Smart, Hacks
Miglior Attore in una Serie Comedy: Seth Rogen, The Studio
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Seth Rogen, The Studio
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Miglior Attore Non Protagonista in una Serie Comedy: Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere
Ike Barinholtz, The Studio
Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons
Harrison Ford, Shrinking
Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Michael Urie, Shrinking
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Miglior Attrice Non Protagonista in una Serie Comedy: Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Kathryn Hahn, The Studio
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Catherine O’Hara, The Studio
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Jessica Williams, Shrinking
Miglior Attore Guest Star in una Serie Comedy: Bryan Cranston, The Studio
Jon Bernthal, The Bear
Bryan Cranston, The Studio
Dave Franco, The Studio
Ron Howard, The Studio
Anthony Mackie, The Studio
Martin Scorsese, The Studio
Migliore Attrice Guest Star in una Serie Comedy: Julianne Nicholson, Hacks
Olivia Colman, The Bear
Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear
Cynthia Erivo, Poker Face
Robby Hoffman, Hacks
Zoë Kravitz, The Studio
Julianne Nicholson, Hacks
Miglior Attrice in una Miniserie o Serie Antologica o Film TV: Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
Meghann Fahy, Sirens
Rashida Jones, Black Mirror
Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex
Miglior Attore Non Protagonista in una Miniserie o Serie Antologica o Film TV: Owen Cooper, Adolescence
Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Bill Camp, Presumed Innocent
Owen Cooper, Adolescence
Rob Delaney, Dying for Sex
Peter Sarsgaard, Presumed Innocent
Ashley Walters, Adolescence
Miglior Attrice Non Protagonista in una Miniserie o Serie Antologica o Film TV: Erin Doherty, Adolescence
Erin Doherty, Adolescence
Ruth Negga, Presumed Innocent
Deirdre O’Connell, The Penguin
Chloë Sevigny, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Jenny Slate, Dying for Sex
Christine Tremarco, Adolescence
Miglior Scrittura per una Serie Comedy: Seth Rogen
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky, Hacks
Nathan Fielder, Carrie Kemper, Adam Locke-Norton, Eric Notarnicola, The Rehearsal
Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen, Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere
Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, Frida Perez, The Studio
Sam Johnson, Sarah Naftalis, Paul Simms, What We Do in the Shadows
Miglior Scrittura per una Serie Drama: Dan Gilroy
Dan Gilroy, Andor
Joe Sachs, The Pitt
R. Scott Gemmill, The Pitt
Dan Erickson, Severance
Will Smith, Slow Horses
Mike White, The White Lotus
Migliora Scrittura per una Miniserie o Serie Antologica o Film TV: Jack Thorne
Jack Thorne, Stephen Graham, Adolescence
Charlie Brooker, Bisha K. Ali, Black Mirror
Kim Rosenstock, Elizabeth Meriwether, Dying for Sex
Lauren LeFranc, The Penguin
Joshua Zetumer, Say Nothing
Migliora Regia per una Serie Comedy: Seth Rogen, The Studio
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Lucia Aniello, Hacks
James Burrows, Mid-Century Modern
Nathan Fielder, The Rehearsal
Seth Rogen, The Studio
Migliora Regia per una Serie Drama: Adam Randall, Slow Horses
Janus Metz, Andor
Amanda Marsalis, The Pitt
John Wells, The Pitt
Jessica Lee Gagné, Severance
Ben Stiller, Severance
Adam Randall, Slow Horses
Mike White, The White Lotus
Migliora Regia per una Miniserie o Serie Antologica o Film TV: Philip Barantini, Adolescence
Philip Barantini, Adolescence
Shannon Murphy, Dying for Sex
Helen Shaver, The Penguin
Jennifer Getzinger, The Penguin
Nicole Kassell, Sirens
Lesli Linka Glatter, Zero Day