Emmy Awards 2025, trionfano Adolescence e The Pitt: il 15enne Owen Cooper è il più giovane attore mai premiato

La lista di tutti i vincitori e i premi degli Emmy Awards 2025. La cerimonia si è tenuta a Los Angeles nella notte tra il 14 e il 15 settembre. Tra le più premiate la serie Netflix Adolescence, ma anche The Studio, show Apple premiato come miglior commedia e The Pitt.

La 77ª edizione degli Emmy Awards si è tenuta nella notte tra il 14 e il 15 settembre. La cornice è stata quella del Peacock Theater di Los Angeles. Alla conduzione il comico Nate Bargatze. Tra le serie più premiate troviamo The Studio, la commedia di Apple TV+ con Seth Rogen e Catherine O'Hara, The Pitt con Noah Wyle e Adolescence. In quest'ultimo caso, Owen Cooper si è aggiudicato non solo la statuetta come miglior attore non protagonista per il ruolo di Jamie Miller ma ha anche segnato un importante primato. A 15 anni è il più giovane vincitore degli Emmy Awards. Di seguito, tutti i premi e le nomination degli Emmy Awards 2025.

Miglior Serie Drammatica: The Pitt

Andor

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

Paradise

The Pitt

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

Miglior Serie Comedy: The studio

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

The Studio

What We Do in the Shadows

Miglior Miniserie o Serie Antologica: Adolescence

Adolescence

Black Mirror

Dying for Sex

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

The Penguin

Migliore Attore in una Serie Drammatica: Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Adam Scott, Severance

Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Miglior Attrice in una Serie Drammatica: Britt Lower, Severance

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters

Britt Lower, Severance

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Miglior Attore Non Protagonista in una Serie Drammatica: Tramer Tillman, Severance

Zach Cherry, Severance

Walton Goggins, The White Lotus

Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus

James Marsden, Paradise

Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus

Tramell Tillman, Severance

John Turturro, Severance

Miglior Attore in una Miniserie o Serie Antologica o Film TV: Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Colin Farrell, The Penguin

Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent

Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief

Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Miglior Attrice Non Protagonista in una Serie Drammatica: Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt

Patricia Arquette, Severance

Carrie Coon, The White Lotus

Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt

Julianne Nicholson, Paradise

Parker Posey, The White Lotus

Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus

Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus

Miglior Attore Guest Star in una Serie Drammatica: Shawn Hatosy, The Pitt

Giancarlo Esposito, The Boys

Scott Glenn, The White Lotus

Shawn Hatosy, The Pitt

Joe Pantoliano, The Last of Us

Forest Whitaker, Andor

Jeffrey Wright, The Last of Us

Migliora Attrice Guest Star in una Serie Drammatica: Merritt Wever, Severance

Jane Alexander, Severance

Gwendoline Christie, Severance

Kaitlyn Dever, The Last of Us

Cherry Jones, The Handmaid’s Tale

Catherine O’Hara, The Last of Us

Merritt Wever, Severance

Miglior Attrice in una Serie Comedy: Jean Smart, Hacks

Uzo Aduba, The Residence

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Jean Smart, Hacks

Miglior Attore in una Serie Comedy: Seth Rogen, The Studio

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Seth Rogen, The Studio

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Miglior Attore Non Protagonista in una Serie Comedy: Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere

Ike Barinholtz, The Studio

Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Michael Urie, Shrinking

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Miglior Attrice Non Protagonista in una Serie Comedy: Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Kathryn Hahn, The Studio

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Catherine O’Hara, The Studio

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Miglior Attore Guest Star in una Serie Comedy: Bryan Cranston, The Studio

Jon Bernthal, The Bear

Bryan Cranston, The Studio

Dave Franco, The Studio

Ron Howard, The Studio

Anthony Mackie, The Studio

Martin Scorsese, The Studio

Migliore Attrice Guest Star in una Serie Comedy: Julianne Nicholson, Hacks

Olivia Colman, The Bear

Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear

Cynthia Erivo, Poker Face

Robby Hoffman, Hacks

Zoë Kravitz, The Studio

Julianne Nicholson, Hacks

Miglior Attrice in una Miniserie o Serie Antologica o Film TV: Cristin Milioti, The Penguin

Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer

Meghann Fahy, Sirens

Rashida Jones, Black Mirror

Cristin Milioti, The Penguin

Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex

Miglior Attore Non Protagonista in una Miniserie o Serie Antologica o Film TV: Owen Cooper, Adolescence

Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Bill Camp, Presumed Innocent

Owen Cooper, Adolescence

Rob Delaney, Dying for Sex

Peter Sarsgaard, Presumed Innocent

Ashley Walters, Adolescence

Miglior Attrice Non Protagonista in una Miniserie o Serie Antologica o Film TV: Erin Doherty, Adolescence

Erin Doherty, Adolescence

Ruth Negga, Presumed Innocent

Deirdre O’Connell, The Penguin

Chloë Sevigny, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Jenny Slate, Dying for Sex

Christine Tremarco, Adolescence

Miglior Scrittura per una Serie Comedy: Seth Rogen

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky, Hacks

Nathan Fielder, Carrie Kemper, Adam Locke-Norton, Eric Notarnicola, The Rehearsal

Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen, Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere

Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, Frida Perez, The Studio

Sam Johnson, Sarah Naftalis, Paul Simms, What We Do in the Shadows

Miglior Scrittura per una Serie Drama: Dan Gilroy

Dan Gilroy, Andor

Joe Sachs, The Pitt

R. Scott Gemmill, The Pitt

Dan Erickson, Severance

Will Smith, Slow Horses

Mike White, The White Lotus

Migliora Scrittura per una Miniserie o Serie Antologica o Film TV: Jack Thorne

Jack Thorne, Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Charlie Brooker, Bisha K. Ali, Black Mirror

Kim Rosenstock, Elizabeth Meriwether, Dying for Sex

Lauren LeFranc, The Penguin

Joshua Zetumer, Say Nothing

Migliora Regia per una Serie Comedy: Seth Rogen, The Studio

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Lucia Aniello, Hacks

James Burrows, Mid-Century Modern

Nathan Fielder, The Rehearsal

Seth Rogen, The Studio

Migliora Regia per una Serie Drama: Adam Randall, Slow Horses

Janus Metz, Andor

Amanda Marsalis, The Pitt

John Wells, The Pitt

Jessica Lee Gagné, Severance

Ben Stiller, Severance

Adam Randall, Slow Horses

Mike White, The White Lotus

Migliora Regia per una Miniserie o Serie Antologica o Film TV: Philip Barantini, Adolescence

Philip Barantini, Adolescence

Shannon Murphy, Dying for Sex

Helen Shaver, The Penguin

Jennifer Getzinger, The Penguin

Nicole Kassell, Sirens

Lesli Linka Glatter, Zero Day