Emmy Awards 2024: Shōgun e The Bear fanno incetta di candidature, l’elenco di tutte le nomination Sono stata annunciate le candidature per gli Emmy Awards 2024, tra i premi più prestigiosi d’oltreoceano dedicati alla tv. In vetta c’è la serie Shōgun di Disney Plus, seguita da The Bear, sempre distribuita dalla nota piattaforma. Ecco tutte le nomination. Entra nel nuovo canale WhatsApp di Spettacolo Fanpage.it

Nella notte tra il 15 e il 16 settembre verranno consegnati gli Emmy Awards, tra i premi più prestigiosi dedicati ai prodotti di intrattenimento, come film, serie, dedicati principalmente alla televisione. Tra i tanti titoli nuovi che hanno fatto capolino sul mercato quest'anno, sono stati individuati quelli più meritevoli che, infatti, sono entrati di diritto nelle candidature, comunicate nella notte di ieri. In vetta con 25 nomination c'è la serie Shōgun seguita da The Bear che, invece, se n'è accaparrate ben 23, in terza posizione sul podio troviamo Only Murders in the Building, che ha ottenuto ben 21 nomination. La serie di Disney Plus ambientata in Giappone è stata una delle grandi rivelazioni di quest'anno e, infatti, era tra le più quotate. La seconda stagione di The Bear con Jeremy Allen White, reduce dalla vittoria di numerosi riconoscimenti, si riconferma uno dei prodotti più apprezzati e innovativi dell'anno, sebbene il terzo capitolo, già uscito in America, non abbia riscontrato lo stesso entusiasmo dei precedenti.

Tutte le nomination degli Emmy Awards 2024

Di seguito, le categorie con le varie nomination agli Emmy Awards 2024 che includono serie tv, film, miniserie, oltre che i riconoscimenti per i vari protagonisti che ne hanno preso parte.

Serie Drammatica

Fallout

Il problema dei 3 corpi

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Shōgun

Slow Horses

The Crown

The Gilded Age

The Morning Show​

Serie Comedy

Abbott Elementary

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Palm Royale

Reservation Dogs

The Bear

What We Do in the Shadows

Attrice in una serie comedy

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Maya Rudolph, Loot

Jean Smart, Hacks

Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale

Attore in una serie comedy

Matt Barry, What We Do in the Shadows

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

D'Pharoah Wonn-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs

Attore non protagonista in una serie comedy

Lionel Boyce, The Bear

Paul W. Downs, Hacks

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Paul Rudd, Only Murders in the Building

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Attrice non protagonista in una serie comedy

Carol Burnett, Palm Royale

Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Meryl Streep, Solo omicidi nell'edificio

Attore in una serie drammatica

Idris Elba, Hijack

Donald Glover, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Walton Goggins, Fallout

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun

Dominic West, The Crown

Attrice in una serie drammatica

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age

Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Anna Sawai, Shōgun

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Attore non protagonista in una serie drammatica

Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Jon Hamm, The Morning Show

Takehiro Hira, Shōgun

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses

Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

Attrice non protagonista in una serie drammatica

Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age

Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Greta Lee, The Morning Show

Lesley Manville, The Crown

Karen Pittman, The Morning Show

Holland Taylor, The Morning Show

Mini Serie

Baby Reindeer

Fargo

Lezioni di chimica

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country​

Attrice in una miniserie o film per la tv

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country

Brie Larson, Lezioni di chimica

Juno Temple, Fargo

Sofia Vergara, Griselda

Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Attore in una miniserie o film per la tv

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Jon Hamm, Fargo

Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Andrew Scott, Ripley

Attore non protagonista in una miniserie o film per la tv

Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers

Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer

Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer

John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country

Lamorne Morris, Fargo

Lewis Pullman, Lezioni di chimica

Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Attrice non protagonista in una miniserie o film per la tv

Dakota Fanning, Ripley

Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge

Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer

Aja Naomi King, Lezioni di chimica

Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer

Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country

Miglior Varietà

Il Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Late Night con Seth Meyers

Il Late Show con Stephen Colbert

Reality

The Amazing Race

RuPaul's Drag Race

Top Chef

I Traditori

La voce

Ospite di Reality

RuPaul Charles, RuPaul's Drag Race

Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O'Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Shark Tank

Alan Cumming, The Traitors

Kristen Kish, Top Chef

Jeff Probst, Survivor

Sceneggiatura per un drama

Rachel Kondo e Justin Marks, Shōgun (Anjin)

Rachel Kondo e Caillin Puente, Shōgun (Cielo cremisi)

Peter Morgan e Meriel Sheibani-Clare, The Crown (Ritz)

Geneva Robertson-Dworet e Graham Wagner, Fallout (La fine)

Francesca Sloane e Donald Glover, Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Primo appuntamento)

Will Smith, Slow Horses (Negoziare con le tigri​)

Sceneggiatura per una commedia

Lucia Aniello e Paul W. Downs e Jen Statsky, Hacks (Bulletproof)

Jake Bender e Zach Dunn, What We Do In The Shadows (Gay Pride)

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (Giornata di orientamento)

Chris Kelly e Sarah Schneider, The Other Two (Brooke Hosts a Night of Undeniable Good​)

Meredith Scardino e Sam Means, Girls5eva (Orlando)

Christopher Storer e Joanna Calo, The Bear (Pesci)

Sceneggiatura per una miniserie, serie antologica o film tv

Charlie Brooker, Black Mirror (Joan è terribile)

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Noah Hawley, Fargo (La tragedia dei beni comuni)

Issa López, True Detective: Night Country (Episodio 6)

Ron Nyswaner, Compagni di viaggio (Sei meraviglioso)

Steven Zaillian, Ripley

Regia per un drama

Stephen Daldry, The Crown (Sleep, Dearie Sleep)

Mimi Leder, The Morning Show (L'effetto della veduta d'insieme)

Saul Metzstein, Slow Horses (Strani giochi)

Hiro Murai, Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Primo appuntamento)

Salli Richardson-Whitfield, Winning Time (Beat L.A.)

Frederick E.O. Toye, Shōgun (Cielo cremisi)

Regia per una comedy

Lucia Aniello, Hacks (Bulletproof)

Mary Lou Belli, The Ms. Pat Show (I'm The Pappy)

Randall Einhorn, Abbott Elementary (Party)

Guy Ritchie, The Gentlemen (Aggressione raffinata)

Christopher Storer, The Bear (Pesci)

Ramy Youssef, The Bear (Melata)

Regia per una miniserie, serie antologica o film tv

Noah Hawley, Fargo (La tragedia dei beni comuni)

Issa López, True Detective: Night Country

Millicent Shelton, Lezioni di chimica (Poirot)

Weronika Tofilska, Baby Reindeer (Episodio 4)

Gus Van Sant, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans (Pilot)

Steven Zaillian, Ripley

Attore ospite in un drama

Néstor Carbonell, Shōgun

Paul Dano, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Tracy Letts, Winning Time

Jonathan Pryce, Slow Horses

John Turturro, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Attore ospite in una comedy

Michaela Coel, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Claire Foy, The Crown

Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show

Sarah Paulson, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Parker Posey, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Guest star in un drama

Jon Bernthal, The Bear

Matthew Broderick, Only Murders in the Building

Ryan Gosling, Saturday Night Live

Christopher Lloyd, Hacks

Bob Odenkirk, The Bear

Will Poulter, The Bear

Guest Star in una comedy

Olivia Colman, The Bear

Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear

Kaitlin Olson, Hacks

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Only Murders in the Building

Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live

Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live

Show d'animazione

Blue Eye Samurai

Bob's Burgers

I Simpson

Scavengers Reign

X-Men '97