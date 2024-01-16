Emmy 2024, i premi: la lista dei vincitori, il bacio sul palco e il commovente ricordo di Matthew Perry The Bear, The Beef e Succession le serie dell’anno. Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri e Ebon Moss-Bachrach gli attori di riferimento. Il bacio sul palco, il ricordo commovente di Matthew Perry e l’Italia a bocca asciutta con le nomination di Sabrina Impacciatore e Simona Tabasco. Cosa è successo agli Emmy Awards 2024. Entra nel nuovo canale WhatsApp di Spettacolo Fanpage.it

41 CONDIVISIONI condividi chiudi

Niente da fare per l'Italia agli Emmy Awards 2024: le attrici Sabrina Impacciatore e Simona Tabasco hanno dovuto cedere il passo alla collega Jennifer Coolidge sempre per la serie The White Lotus. Succession, The Bear e Beef – Lo scontro sono invece le tre serie che hanno dominato l’edizione che ha premiato le serie della stagione 2023. Le prime due con sei premi ciascuna, mentre Beef – Lo scontro ne ha portati a casa cinque. Il bacio tra Ebon Moss-Bacharach e Matty Matheson ha infiammato il palco nel momento in cui il cast è salito per ritirare il premio corale per la miglior serie commedia.

Sabrina Impacciatore agli Emmy 2024

Il successo di The Bear e di Jeremy Allen White

Dopo l'enorme successo ai Golden Globe, The Bear (Disney+) continua a fare incetta di premi e a mettere d'accordo pubblico e critica. Il cast nei nomi di Jeremy Allen White (attore protagonista in una commedia), Ayo Edebiri (attrice protagonista in una commedia) ed Ebon Moss-Bachrach (attore non protagonista in una commedia) si è distinto nelle categorie afferenti la recitazione. Si è unito a loro, il creatore Christopher Storer, che ha vinto per la scrittura e la regia. Jeremy Allen White continua a scalare la vetta degli attori più apprezzati del mercato seriale e cinematografico americano, e non solo.

Lo spot di Calvin Klein che lo ha visto protagonista in mutande su uno dei tetti di New York ha bloccato internet per giorni, portando il brano You Don't Own Me di Lesley Gore (1963) a un folle record di riproduzioni.

Il commovente ricordo di Matthew Perry

Gli Emmy hanno voluto ricordare Matthew Perry durante il momento «In Memoriam», che come da tradizione rende omaggio alle star che sono scomparse nel corso dell'ultimo anno. L'attore è arrivato in conclusione di una lista di immagini di grandi star come Andre Braugher, Lance Reddick, Paul Reubens, Barbra Walters e Kirstie Alley. In sottofondo, il cantante Charlie Puth e il duo The War and Treaty hanno eseguito l'indimenticabile sigla di Friends, I'll Be There for You dei Rembrandts.

Emmy 2024: la lista di premi e vincitori

Serie drammatica

Andor

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

The Last of Us

Succession

The White Lotus

Yellowjackets

Serie comedy

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Jury Duty

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Mercoledì

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Miniserie o film per la tv

Beef – Lo scontro

Dahmer – Mostro: la storia di Jeffrey Dahmer

Daisy Jones & the Six

Fleishman a pezzi

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Steven Yeun e Ali Wong per The Beef

Attore protagonista in una serie drammatica

Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Attrice protagonista in una serie drammatica

Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)

Keri Russell (The Diplomat)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Attore protagonista in una serie comedy

Bill Hader (Barry)

Jason Segel (Shrinking)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Attrice protagonista in una serie comedy

Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face)

Jenna Ortega (Mercoledì)

Attore protagonista in una miniserie o in un film per la tv

Taron Egerton (Black Bird)

Kumail Nanjiani (Ecco a voi i Chippendales)

Evan Peters (Dahmer – Mostro: la storia di Jeffrey Dahmer)

Daniel Radcliffe (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story)

Michael Shannon (George & Tammy)

Steven Yeun (Beef – Lo scontro)

Attrice protagonista in una miniserie o in un film per la tv

Lizzy Caplan (Fleishman a pezzi)

Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy)

Dominique Fishback (Sciame)

Kathryn Hahn (Le piccole cose della vita)

Riley Keough (Daisy Jones & the Six)

Ali Wong (Beef – Lo scontro)

Attore non protagonista in una serie drammatica

F. Murray Abraham (The White Lotus)

Nicholas Braun (Succession)

Michael Imperioli (The White Lotus)

Theo James (The White Lotus)

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)

Alan Ruck (Succession)

Will Sharpe (The White Lotus)

Alexander Skarsgård (Succession)

Attrice non protagonista in una serie drammatica

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)

Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus)

Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus)

Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus)

Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)

J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)

Simona Tabasco (The White Lotus)

Attore non protagonista in una serie comedy

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Phil Dunster (Ted Lasso)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

James Marsden (Jury Duty)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Attrice non protagonista in una serie comedy

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Jessica Williams (Shrinking)

Attore non protagonista in una miniserie o in un film per la tv

Murray Bartlett (Ecco a voi i Chippendales)

Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird)

Richard Jenkins (Dahmer – Mostro: la storia di Jeffrey Dahmer)

Joseph Lee (Beef – Lo scontro)

Ray Liotta (Black Bird)

Young Mazino (Beef – Lo scontro)

Jesse Plemons (Love & Death)

Attrice non protagonista in una miniserie o in un film per la tv

Annaleigh Ashford (Ecco a voi i Chippendales)

Maria Bello (Beef – Lo scontro)

Claire Danes (Fleishman a pezzi)

Juliette Lewis (Ecco a voi i Chippendales)

Camila Morrone (Daisy Jones & the Six)

Niecy Nash-Betts (Dahmer – Mostro: la storia di Jeffrey Dahmer)

Merritt Wever (Le piccole cose della vita)

Scrittura per una serie comedy

Barry – wow (Bill Hader)

The Bear – System (Christopher Storer)

Jury Duty – Ineffective Assistance (Mekki Leeper)

Only Murders In The Building – I Know Who Did It (John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese, Rob Turbovsky)

The Other Two – Cary & Brooke Go To An AIDS Play (Chris Kelly, Sarah Schneider)

Ted Lasso – So Long, Farewell (Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, Jason Sudeikis)

Scrittura per una serie drammatica

Andor – One Way Out (Beau Willimon)

Bad Sisters – The Prick (Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel, Brett Baer)

Better Call Saul – Point And Shoot (Gordon Smith)

Better Call Saul – Saul Gone (Peter Gould)

The Last Of Us – Long, Long Time (Craig Mazin)

Succession – Connor’s Wedding (Jesse Armstrong)

The White Lotus – Arrivederci (Mike White)

Scrittura per una miniserie o di un film per la tv

Beef – Lo scontro – The Birds Don’t Sing, They Screech In Pain (Lee Sung Jin)

Fire Island (Joel Kim Booste)

Fleishman a pezzi – Me-Time (Taffy Brodesser-Akner)

Prey (Patrick Aison, Dan Trachtenberg)

Sciame – Stung (Janine Nabers, Donald Glover)

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (Al Yankovic, Eric Appel)

Regia per una serie comedy

Barry – wow (Bill Hader)

The Bear – Review (Christopher Storer)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Quattro minuti (Amy Sherman-Palladino)

The Ms. Pat Show – Don’t Touch My Hair (Mary Lou Belli)

Ted Lasso – So Long, Farewell (Declan Lowney)

Mercoledì – Chi nasce di Mercoledì è immensamente triste (Tim Burton)

Regia per una serie drammatica

Andor – Rix Road (Benjamin Caron)

Bad Sisters – The Prick (Dearbhla Walsh)

The Last Of Us – Long, Long Time (Peter Hoar)

Succession – America Decides (Andrij Parekh)

Succession – Connor’s Wedding (Mark Mylod)

Succession – Living+ (Lorene Scafaria)

The White Lotus – Arrivederci (Mike White)

Regia per una miniserie o di un film per la tv

Beef – Lo scontro – Figures Of Light (Lee Sung Jin)

Beef – Lo scontro – The Great Fabricator (Jake Schreier)

Dahmer – Mostro: la storia di Jeffrey Dahmer – Bad Meat (Carl Franklin)

Dahmer – Mostro: la storia di Jeffrey Dahmer Silenced (Paris Barclay)

Fleishman a pezzi – Me-Time (Valerie Faris, Jonathan Dayton)

Prey (Dan Trachtenberg)

Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Voice

Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Problem with Jon Stewart

Scripted Variety Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Saturday Night Live

Variety Special (Live)

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium

The Oscars

The Tonys

Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Saturday Night Live

Programmi di animazione

Bob’s Burgers

Intergalactic

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal

Rick and Morty

I Simpson – Treehouse Of Horror XXXIII