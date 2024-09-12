video suggerito

I vincitori degli MTV Video Music Awards 2024: Taylor Swift raggiunge Beyoncé, è la più premiata in assoluto Taylor Swift è la star assoluta degli MTV Video Music Awards (Vma) 2024 ed è diventata l’artista più premiata in assoluto nei 40 anni di storia della manifestazione che premia i migliori videoclip musicali e canzoni degli ultimi 12 mesi. Con un totale di 30 premi Moonmen ha raggiunto anche Beyoncé. La lista completa dei vincitori. Iscriviti a RUMORE, la newsletter di Fanpage.it contro il silenzio

Taylor Swift è la star assoluta degli MTV Video Music Awards (Vma) 2024 ed è diventata l'artista più premiata in assoluto nei 40 anni di storia della manifestazione che premia i migliori videoclip musicali e canzoni degli ultimi 12 mesi. Con un totale di 30 premi Moonmen ha raggiunto anche Beyoncé, a quota 26 da solista, due come parte di The Carters e due come parte delle Destiny's Child. La popstar era arrivata alla Ubs Arena di Long Island, New York, con 12 candidature, delle quali ne ha vinte sette.

Taylor Swift, Post Malone e Sabrina Carpenter

Ha vinto in sette categorie, tra cui, video dell'anno per ‘Fortnight' featuring Post Malone e artista dell'anno. Anche in questo caso ha fatto la storia della competizione come prima performer a vincere in quella categoria per due volte. È inoltre l'artista che ha vinto cinque volte per la categoria miglior video: il miglior video dell'anno infatti è andato alla canzone Fortnight – primo estratto del suo undicesimo album in studio The Tortured Poets Department – con Post Malone. Il premio come miglior canzone dell'anno è andato a Sabrina Carpenter per ‘Espresso', canzone è contenuta nell’album Short n' Sweet, arrivato al primo posto della classifica US Billboard 200.

La 40ma edizione dei Vma è stata presentata da Megan Thee Stallion. Tra gli artisti che si sono esibiti, LL Cool J, Eminem, che ha aperto lo show, Shawn Mendes, Katy Perry, Benson Boone, Anitta, Karol G, LL Cool J, Camila Cabello, Halsey. Di seguito, la lista dei vincitori degli MTV Video Music Awards 2024.

MTV Video Music Awards 2024: la lista completa dei vincitori

VIDEO DELL’ANNO

Ariana Grande – “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” – Republic Records

Billie Eilish – “LUNCH” – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Doja Cat – “Paint The Town Red” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Eminem – “Houdini” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records

SZA – “Snooze” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records (VINCITORE)

ARTISTA DELL’ANNO

Ariana Grande – Republic Records

Bad Bunny – Rimas Entertainment

Eminem – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Sabrina Carpenter – Island

SZA – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records

Taylor Swift – Republic Records (VINCITRICE)

CANZONE DELL’ANNO

Beyoncé – “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records

Jack Harlow – “Lovin On Me” – Generation Now / Atlantic Records

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us” – pgLang, under exclusive license to Interscope Records

Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso” – Island (VINCITRICE)

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records

Teddy Swims – “Lose Control” – Warner Records

MIGLIOR NUOVO ARTISTA

Benson Boone – Night Street Records, Inc. / Warner Records

Chappell Roan – Island (VINCITORE)

Gracie Abrams – Interscope Records

Shaboozey – American Dogwood / EMPIRE

Teddy Swims – Warner Records

Tyla – Epic Records

MTV PUSH PERFORMANCE DELL’ANNO

Agosto 2023: Kaliii – “Area Codes” – Atlantic Records

Settembre 2023: GloRilla – “Lick or Sum” – CMG / Interscope Records

Ottobre 2023: Benson Boone – “In The Stars” – Night Street Records, Inc. / Warner Records

Novembre 2023: Coco Jones – “ICU” – Def Jam

Dicembre 2023: Victoria Monét – “On My Mama” – Lovett Music / RCA Records

Gennaio 2024: Jessie Murph – “Wild Ones” – Columbia Records

Febbraio 2024: Teddy Swims – “Lose Control” – Warner Records

Marzo 2024: Chappell Roan – “Red Wine Supernova” – Island

Aprile 2024: Flyana Boss – “yeaaa” – vnclm_/ Atlantic Records

Maggio 2024: Laufey – “Goddess” – Laufey / AWAL

Giugno 2024: LE SSERAFIM – “EASY” – SOURCE MUSIC / Geffen Records (VINCITORE)

Luglio 2024: The Warning – “Automatic Sun” – Lava / Republic Records

MIGLIOR COLLABORAZIONE

Drake ft. Sexyy Red & SZA – “Rich Baby Daddy” – OVO / Republic Records

GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion – “Wanna Be” – CMG / Interscope Records

Jessie Murph ft. Jelly Roll – “Wild Ones” – Columbia Records

Jung Kook ft. Latto – “Seven” – BIGHIT MUSIC / Geffen Records

Post Malone ft. Morgan Wallen – “I Had Some Help” – Mercury / Republic / Big Loud

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records (VINCITORE)

MIGLIOR POP

Camila Cabello – Geffen / Interscope Records

Dua Lipa – Warner Records

Olivia Rodrigo – Geffen Records

Sabrina Carpenter – Island

Tate McRae – RCA Records

Taylor Swift – Republic Records (VINCITRICE)

MIGLIOR HIP-HOP

Drake ft. Sexyy Red & SZA – “Rich Baby Daddy” – OVO / Republic Records

Eminem – “Houdini” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records (VINCITORE)

GloRilla – “Yeah Glo!” – CMG / Interscope Records

Gunna – “fukumean” – Young Stoner Life Records / 300 Entertainment

Megan Thee Stallion – “BOA” – Hot Girl Productions

Travis Scott ft. Playboi Carti – “FE!N” – Cactus Jack / Epic Records

MIGLIOR R&B

Alicia Keys – “Lifeline” – AK Records, under exclusive license to gamma.

Muni Long – “Made For Me” – Def Jam

SZA – “Snooze” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records (VINCITORE)

Tyla – “Water” – FAX Records / Epic Records

USHER, Summer Walker, 21 Savage – “Good Good” – mega / gamma.

Victoria Monét – “On My Mama” – Lovett Music / RCA Records

MIGLIOR ALTERNATIVO

Benson Boone – “Beautiful Things” – Night Street Records, Inc. / Warner Records (VINCITORE)

Bleachers – “Tiny Moves” – Dirty HitHozier – “Too Sweet” – Columbia Records

Imagine Dragons – “Eyes Closed” – KIDinaKorner / Interscope Records

Linkin Park – “Friendly Fire” – This Compilation / Warner Records

Teddy Swims – “Lose Control (Live)” – Warner Records

MIGLIOR LATINO

Anitta – “Mil Veces” – Floresta Records / Republic Records / Universal Music Latin Entertainment (VINCITORE)

Bad Bunny – “MONACO” – Rimas Entertainment

KAROL G – “MI EX TENÍA RAZÓN” – Bichota / Interscope Records

Myke Towers – “LALA” – Warner Music LatinaPeso Pluma & Anitta – “BELLAKEO” – Double P Records

Rauw Alejandro – “Touching The Sky” – Sony Music Latin / Duars Entertainment

Shakira & Cardi B – “Puntería” – Sony Music US Latin

MIGLIOR AFROBEATS

Ayra Starr ft. Giveon – “Last Heartbreak Song” – Mavin / Republic

Burna Boy – “City Boys” – Spaceship / Bad Habit / Atlantic Records

Chris Brown ft. Davido & Lojay – “Sensational” – Chris Brown Entertainment / RCA Records

Tems – “Love Me JeJe” – Since ’93 / RCA Records

Tyla – “Water” – FAX Records / Epic Records (VINCITORE)

USHER, Pheelz – “Ruin” – mega / gamma.

MIGLIOR K-POP

Jung Kook ft. Latto – “Seven” – BIGHIT MUSIC / Geffen Records

LISA – “Rockstar” – Lloud Co. / RCA Records (VINCITRICE)

NCT Dream – “Smoothie” – SM Entertainment / Virgin Music GroupNewJeans – “Super Shy” – ADOR / Geffen Records

Stray Kids – “LALALALA” – JYP Entertainment / Imperial / Republic Records

TOMORROW X TOGETHER – “Deja vu” – BIGHIT MUSIC / IMPERIAL / Republic Records

VIDEO FOR GOOD

Alexander Stewart – “if you only knew” – FAE grp

Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For (From The Motion Picture “Barbie”)” – Darkroom / Interscope Records (VINCITRICE)

Coldplay – “feelslikeimfallinginlove” – Atlantic Records

Joyner Lucas & Jelly Roll – “Best For Me” – Twenty Nine Music Group

RAYE – “Genesis.” – Human Re Sources

Tyler Childers – “In Your Love” – Hickman Holler Records / RCA Records

MIGLIOR REGIA

Ariana Grande – “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” – Republic Records – Diretto da Christian Breslauer

Bleachers – “Tiny Moves” – Dirty Hit – Diretto da Alex Lockett & Margaret Qualley

Eminem – “Houdini” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records – Diretto da Rich Lee

Megan Thee Stallion – “BOA” – Hot Girl Productions – Diretto da Daniel Iglesias Jr.

Sabrina Carpenter – “Please Please Please” – Island – Diretto da Bardia Zeinali

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records – Diretto da Taylor Swift (VINCITORE)

MIGLIOR CINEMATOGRAFIA

Ariana Grande – “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” – Republic Records – di Anatol Trofimov (VINCITORE)

Charli xcx – “Von dutch” – Atlantic Records – di Jeff Bierman

Dua Lipa – “Illusion” – Warner Records – di Nikita Kuzmenko

Olivia Rodrigo – “obsessed” – Geffen Records – di Marz Miller

Rauw Alejandro – “Touching The Sky” – Sony Music Latin / Duars Entertainment – di Camilo Monsalve

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records – di Rodrigo Prieto

MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO

Anitta – “Mil Veces” – Floresta Records / Republic Records / Universal Music Latin Entertainment – Montaggio di Nick Yumul

Ariana Grande – “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” – Republic Records – Montaggio di Luis Caraza Peimbert

Eminem – “Houdini” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records – Montaggio di David Checel

LISA – “Rockstar” – Lloud Co. / RCA Records – Montaggio di Nik Kohler

Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso” – Island – Montaggio di Jai Shukla

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records – Montaggio di Chancler Haynes (VINCITORE)

MIGLIOR COREOGRAFIA

Bleachers – Tiny Moves – Dirty Hit – Coreografia di Margaret Qualley

Dua Lipa – “Houdini” – Warner Records – Coreografia di Charm La’Donna (VINCITRICE)

LISA – “Rockstar” – Lloud Co. / RCA Records – Coreografia di Sean Bankhead

Rauw Alejandro – “Touching The Sky” – Sony Music Latin / Duars Entertainment – Coreografia di Felix ‘Fefe’ Burgos

Tate McRae – “Greedy” – RCA Records – Coreografia di Sean Bankhead

Troye Sivan – “Rush” – Capitol Records – Coreografia di Sergio Reis, Mauro Van De Kerkhof

MIGLIORI EFFETTI VISIVI

Ariana Grande – “the boy is mine” – Republic Records – Effetti Visivi di Digital Axis

Eminem – “Houdini” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records – Effetti Visivi di Synapse Virtual Production, Louise Lee, Rich Lee, Metaphysic, Flawless Post (VINCITORE)

Justin Timberlake – “Selfish” – RCA Records – “Selfish” – RCA Records – Effetti Visivi di Candice Dragonas

Megan Thee Stallion – “BOA” – Hot Girl Productions – Effetti Visivi di Mathematic

Olivia Rodrigo – “get him back!” – Geffen Records – Effetti Visivi di Cooper Vacheron, Preston Mohr, Karen Arakelian, Justin Johnson

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records – Effetti Visivi di Parliament

MIGLIOR DIREZIONE ARTISTICA

Charli xcx – “360” – Atlantic Records – Direzione Artistica di Grace Surnow

LISA – “Rockstar” – Lloyd Co. / RCA Records – Direzione Artistica di Pongsan Thawatwichian

Megan Thee Stallion – “BOA” – Hot Girl Productions – Direzione Artistica di Brittany Porter (VINCITRICE)

Olivia Rodrigo – “bad idea right?” – Geffen Records – Direzione Artistica di Nicholas des Jardins

Sabrina Carpenter – “Please Please Please” – Island – Direzione Artistica di Nicholas des Jardins

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records – Direzione Artistica di Ethan Tobman

MIGLIOR VIDEO DI TENDENZA

Beyoncé – “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records

Camila Cabello ft. Playboi Carti – “I LUV IT” – Geffen / Interscope Records

Chappell Roan – “HOT TO GO!” – Amusement Records / Island Records, a division of UMG Recordings, Inc.Charli xcx – “Apple” – Atlantic Records

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Yuki Chiba – “Mamushi” – Hot Girl Productions (VINCITORE)

Tinashe – “Nasty” – Nice Life Recording Company

MIGLIOR GRUPPO

NSYNC – RCA Records

Coldplay – Atlantic Records

Imagine Dragons – KIDinaKorner / Interscope Records

NCT Dream – SM Entertainment / Virgin Music GroupNewJeans – ADOR / Geffen Records

SEVENTEEN – PLEDIS Entertainment / Geffen Records (VINCITORE)

TOMORROW X TOGETHER – BIGHIT MUSIC / IMPERIAL / Republic Records

Twenty One Pilots – Fueled By Ramen

CANZONE DELL’ESTATE

Ariana Grande – “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” – Republic Records

Benson Boone – “Beautiful Things” – Night Street Records, Inc. / Warner Records

Billie Eilish – “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Chappell Roan – “Good Luck, Babe!” – Amusement Records / Island Records, a division of UMG Recordings, Inc.

Charli xcx & Billie Eilish – “Guess featuring Billie Eilish” – Atlantic Records

Eminem – “Houdini” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar – “Like That” – Wilburn Holding Co. / Boominati / Epic / Republic

GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion – “Wanna Be” – CMG / Interscope Records

Hozier – “Too Sweet” – Columbia RecordsKendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us” – pgLang, under exclusive license to Interscope Records

Post Malone ft. Morgan Wallen – “I Had Some Help” – Mercury / Republic / Big Loud

Sabrina Carpenter – “Please Please Please” – IslandShaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” – American Dogwood / EMPIRESZA – “Saturn” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records (VINCITORE)

Tommy Richman – “MILLION DOLLAR BABY” – ISO Supremacy / PULSE Records / Concord

VMAS PERFORMANCE PIÙ ICONICA

Beyoncé – “Love on Top”

Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Madonna, Missy Elliot – “Like a Virgin” & “Hollywood”

Eminem – “Real Slim Shady” & “The Way I Am”

Katy Perry – “Roar” (VINCITRICE)

Lady Gaga – “Paparazzi”

Madonna – “Like a Virgin”

Taylor Swift – “You Belong With Me”