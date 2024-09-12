I vincitori degli MTV Video Music Awards 2024: Taylor Swift raggiunge Beyoncé, è la più premiata in assoluto
Taylor Swift è la star assoluta degli MTV Video Music Awards (Vma) 2024 ed è diventata l'artista più premiata in assoluto nei 40 anni di storia della manifestazione che premia i migliori videoclip musicali e canzoni degli ultimi 12 mesi. Con un totale di 30 premi Moonmen ha raggiunto anche Beyoncé, a quota 26 da solista, due come parte di The Carters e due come parte delle Destiny's Child. La popstar era arrivata alla Ubs Arena di Long Island, New York, con 12 candidature, delle quali ne ha vinte sette.
Ha vinto in sette categorie, tra cui, video dell'anno per ‘Fortnight' featuring Post Malone e artista dell'anno. Anche in questo caso ha fatto la storia della competizione come prima performer a vincere in quella categoria per due volte. È inoltre l'artista che ha vinto cinque volte per la categoria miglior video: il miglior video dell'anno infatti è andato alla canzone Fortnight – primo estratto del suo undicesimo album in studio The Tortured Poets Department – con Post Malone. Il premio come miglior canzone dell'anno è andato a Sabrina Carpenter per ‘Espresso', canzone è contenuta nell’album Short n' Sweet, arrivato al primo posto della classifica US Billboard 200.
La 40ma edizione dei Vma è stata presentata da Megan Thee Stallion. Tra gli artisti che si sono esibiti, LL Cool J, Eminem, che ha aperto lo show, Shawn Mendes, Katy Perry, Benson Boone, Anitta, Karol G, LL Cool J, Camila Cabello, Halsey. Di seguito, la lista dei vincitori degli MTV Video Music Awards 2024.
MTV Video Music Awards 2024: la lista completa dei vincitori
VIDEO DELL’ANNO
Ariana Grande – “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” – Republic Records
Billie Eilish – “LUNCH” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
Doja Cat – “Paint The Town Red” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Eminem – “Houdini” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records
SZA – “Snooze” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records (VINCITORE)
ARTISTA DELL’ANNO
Ariana Grande – Republic Records
Bad Bunny – Rimas Entertainment
Eminem – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records
Sabrina Carpenter – Island
SZA – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records
Taylor Swift – Republic Records (VINCITRICE)
CANZONE DELL’ANNO
Beyoncé – “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records
Jack Harlow – “Lovin On Me” – Generation Now / Atlantic Records
Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us” – pgLang, under exclusive license to Interscope Records
Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso” – Island (VINCITRICE)
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records
Teddy Swims – “Lose Control” – Warner Records
MIGLIOR NUOVO ARTISTA
Benson Boone – Night Street Records, Inc. / Warner Records
Chappell Roan – Island (VINCITORE)
Gracie Abrams – Interscope Records
Shaboozey – American Dogwood / EMPIRE
Teddy Swims – Warner Records
Tyla – Epic Records
MTV PUSH PERFORMANCE DELL’ANNO
Agosto 2023: Kaliii – “Area Codes” – Atlantic Records
Settembre 2023: GloRilla – “Lick or Sum” – CMG / Interscope Records
Ottobre 2023: Benson Boone – “In The Stars” – Night Street Records, Inc. / Warner Records
Novembre 2023: Coco Jones – “ICU” – Def Jam
Dicembre 2023: Victoria Monét – “On My Mama” – Lovett Music / RCA Records
Gennaio 2024: Jessie Murph – “Wild Ones” – Columbia Records
Febbraio 2024: Teddy Swims – “Lose Control” – Warner Records
Marzo 2024: Chappell Roan – “Red Wine Supernova” – Island
Aprile 2024: Flyana Boss – “yeaaa” – vnclm_/ Atlantic Records
Maggio 2024: Laufey – “Goddess” – Laufey / AWAL
Giugno 2024: LE SSERAFIM – “EASY” – SOURCE MUSIC / Geffen Records (VINCITORE)
Luglio 2024: The Warning – “Automatic Sun” – Lava / Republic Records
MIGLIOR COLLABORAZIONE
Drake ft. Sexyy Red & SZA – “Rich Baby Daddy” – OVO / Republic Records
GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion – “Wanna Be” – CMG / Interscope Records
Jessie Murph ft. Jelly Roll – “Wild Ones” – Columbia Records
Jung Kook ft. Latto – “Seven” – BIGHIT MUSIC / Geffen Records
Post Malone ft. Morgan Wallen – “I Had Some Help” – Mercury / Republic / Big Loud
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records (VINCITORE)
MIGLIOR POP
Camila Cabello – Geffen / Interscope Records
Dua Lipa – Warner Records
Olivia Rodrigo – Geffen Records
Sabrina Carpenter – Island
Tate McRae – RCA Records
Taylor Swift – Republic Records (VINCITRICE)
MIGLIOR HIP-HOP
Drake ft. Sexyy Red & SZA – “Rich Baby Daddy” – OVO / Republic Records
Eminem – “Houdini” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records (VINCITORE)
GloRilla – “Yeah Glo!” – CMG / Interscope Records
Gunna – “fukumean” – Young Stoner Life Records / 300 Entertainment
Megan Thee Stallion – “BOA” – Hot Girl Productions
Travis Scott ft. Playboi Carti – “FE!N” – Cactus Jack / Epic Records
MIGLIOR R&B
Alicia Keys – “Lifeline” – AK Records, under exclusive license to gamma.
Muni Long – “Made For Me” – Def Jam
SZA – “Snooze” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records (VINCITORE)
Tyla – “Water” – FAX Records / Epic Records
USHER, Summer Walker, 21 Savage – “Good Good” – mega / gamma.
Victoria Monét – “On My Mama” – Lovett Music / RCA Records
MIGLIOR ALTERNATIVO
Benson Boone – “Beautiful Things” – Night Street Records, Inc. / Warner Records (VINCITORE)
Bleachers – “Tiny Moves” – Dirty HitHozier – “Too Sweet” – Columbia Records
Imagine Dragons – “Eyes Closed” – KIDinaKorner / Interscope Records
Linkin Park – “Friendly Fire” – This Compilation / Warner Records
Teddy Swims – “Lose Control (Live)” – Warner Records
MIGLIOR LATINO
Anitta – “Mil Veces” – Floresta Records / Republic Records / Universal Music Latin Entertainment (VINCITORE)
Bad Bunny – “MONACO” – Rimas Entertainment
KAROL G – “MI EX TENÍA RAZÓN” – Bichota / Interscope Records
Myke Towers – “LALA” – Warner Music LatinaPeso Pluma & Anitta – “BELLAKEO” – Double P Records
Rauw Alejandro – “Touching The Sky” – Sony Music Latin / Duars Entertainment
Shakira & Cardi B – “Puntería” – Sony Music US Latin
MIGLIOR AFROBEATS
Ayra Starr ft. Giveon – “Last Heartbreak Song” – Mavin / Republic
Burna Boy – “City Boys” – Spaceship / Bad Habit / Atlantic Records
Chris Brown ft. Davido & Lojay – “Sensational” – Chris Brown Entertainment / RCA Records
Tems – “Love Me JeJe” – Since ’93 / RCA Records
Tyla – “Water” – FAX Records / Epic Records (VINCITORE)
USHER, Pheelz – “Ruin” – mega / gamma.
MIGLIOR K-POP
Jung Kook ft. Latto – “Seven” – BIGHIT MUSIC / Geffen Records
LISA – “Rockstar” – Lloud Co. / RCA Records (VINCITRICE)
NCT Dream – “Smoothie” – SM Entertainment / Virgin Music GroupNewJeans – “Super Shy” – ADOR / Geffen Records
Stray Kids – “LALALALA” – JYP Entertainment / Imperial / Republic Records
TOMORROW X TOGETHER – “Deja vu” – BIGHIT MUSIC / IMPERIAL / Republic Records
VIDEO FOR GOOD
Alexander Stewart – “if you only knew” – FAE grp
Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For (From The Motion Picture “Barbie”)” – Darkroom / Interscope Records (VINCITRICE)
Coldplay – “feelslikeimfallinginlove” – Atlantic Records
Joyner Lucas & Jelly Roll – “Best For Me” – Twenty Nine Music Group
RAYE – “Genesis.” – Human Re Sources
Tyler Childers – “In Your Love” – Hickman Holler Records / RCA Records
MIGLIOR REGIA
Ariana Grande – “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” – Republic Records – Diretto da Christian Breslauer
Bleachers – “Tiny Moves” – Dirty Hit – Diretto da Alex Lockett & Margaret Qualley
Eminem – “Houdini” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records – Diretto da Rich Lee
Megan Thee Stallion – “BOA” – Hot Girl Productions – Diretto da Daniel Iglesias Jr.
Sabrina Carpenter – “Please Please Please” – Island – Diretto da Bardia Zeinali
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records – Diretto da Taylor Swift (VINCITORE)
MIGLIOR CINEMATOGRAFIA
Ariana Grande – “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” – Republic Records – di Anatol Trofimov (VINCITORE)
Charli xcx – “Von dutch” – Atlantic Records – di Jeff Bierman
Dua Lipa – “Illusion” – Warner Records – di Nikita Kuzmenko
Olivia Rodrigo – “obsessed” – Geffen Records – di Marz Miller
Rauw Alejandro – “Touching The Sky” – Sony Music Latin / Duars Entertainment – di Camilo Monsalve
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records – di Rodrigo Prieto
MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO
Anitta – “Mil Veces” – Floresta Records / Republic Records / Universal Music Latin Entertainment – Montaggio di Nick Yumul
Ariana Grande – “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” – Republic Records – Montaggio di Luis Caraza Peimbert
Eminem – “Houdini” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records – Montaggio di David Checel
LISA – “Rockstar” – Lloud Co. / RCA Records – Montaggio di Nik Kohler
Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso” – Island – Montaggio di Jai Shukla
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records – Montaggio di Chancler Haynes (VINCITORE)
MIGLIOR COREOGRAFIA
Bleachers – Tiny Moves – Dirty Hit – Coreografia di Margaret Qualley
Dua Lipa – “Houdini” – Warner Records – Coreografia di Charm La’Donna (VINCITRICE)
LISA – “Rockstar” – Lloud Co. / RCA Records – Coreografia di Sean Bankhead
Rauw Alejandro – “Touching The Sky” – Sony Music Latin / Duars Entertainment – Coreografia di Felix ‘Fefe’ Burgos
Tate McRae – “Greedy” – RCA Records – Coreografia di Sean Bankhead
Troye Sivan – “Rush” – Capitol Records – Coreografia di Sergio Reis, Mauro Van De Kerkhof
MIGLIORI EFFETTI VISIVI
Ariana Grande – “the boy is mine” – Republic Records – Effetti Visivi di Digital Axis
Eminem – “Houdini” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records – Effetti Visivi di Synapse Virtual Production, Louise Lee, Rich Lee, Metaphysic, Flawless Post (VINCITORE)
Justin Timberlake – “Selfish” – RCA Records – “Selfish” – RCA Records – Effetti Visivi di Candice Dragonas
Megan Thee Stallion – “BOA” – Hot Girl Productions – Effetti Visivi di Mathematic
Olivia Rodrigo – “get him back!” – Geffen Records – Effetti Visivi di Cooper Vacheron, Preston Mohr, Karen Arakelian, Justin Johnson
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records – Effetti Visivi di Parliament
MIGLIOR DIREZIONE ARTISTICA
Charli xcx – “360” – Atlantic Records – Direzione Artistica di Grace Surnow
LISA – “Rockstar” – Lloyd Co. / RCA Records – Direzione Artistica di Pongsan Thawatwichian
Megan Thee Stallion – “BOA” – Hot Girl Productions – Direzione Artistica di Brittany Porter (VINCITRICE)
Olivia Rodrigo – “bad idea right?” – Geffen Records – Direzione Artistica di Nicholas des Jardins
Sabrina Carpenter – “Please Please Please” – Island – Direzione Artistica di Nicholas des Jardins
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records – Direzione Artistica di Ethan Tobman
MIGLIOR VIDEO DI TENDENZA
Beyoncé – “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records
Camila Cabello ft. Playboi Carti – “I LUV IT” – Geffen / Interscope Records
Chappell Roan – “HOT TO GO!” – Amusement Records / Island Records, a division of UMG Recordings, Inc.Charli xcx – “Apple” – Atlantic Records
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Yuki Chiba – “Mamushi” – Hot Girl Productions (VINCITORE)
Tinashe – “Nasty” – Nice Life Recording Company
MIGLIOR GRUPPO
NSYNC – RCA Records
Coldplay – Atlantic Records
Imagine Dragons – KIDinaKorner / Interscope Records
NCT Dream – SM Entertainment / Virgin Music GroupNewJeans – ADOR / Geffen Records
SEVENTEEN – PLEDIS Entertainment / Geffen Records (VINCITORE)
TOMORROW X TOGETHER – BIGHIT MUSIC / IMPERIAL / Republic Records
Twenty One Pilots – Fueled By Ramen
CANZONE DELL’ESTATE
Ariana Grande – “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” – Republic Records
Benson Boone – “Beautiful Things” – Night Street Records, Inc. / Warner Records
Billie Eilish – “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
Chappell Roan – “Good Luck, Babe!” – Amusement Records / Island Records, a division of UMG Recordings, Inc.
Charli xcx & Billie Eilish – “Guess featuring Billie Eilish” – Atlantic Records
Eminem – “Houdini” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records
Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar – “Like That” – Wilburn Holding Co. / Boominati / Epic / Republic
GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion – “Wanna Be” – CMG / Interscope Records
Hozier – “Too Sweet” – Columbia RecordsKendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us” – pgLang, under exclusive license to Interscope Records
Post Malone ft. Morgan Wallen – “I Had Some Help” – Mercury / Republic / Big Loud
Sabrina Carpenter – “Please Please Please” – IslandShaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” – American Dogwood / EMPIRESZA – “Saturn” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records (VINCITORE)
Tommy Richman – “MILLION DOLLAR BABY” – ISO Supremacy / PULSE Records / Concord
VMAS PERFORMANCE PIÙ ICONICA
Beyoncé – “Love on Top”
Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Madonna, Missy Elliot – “Like a Virgin” & “Hollywood”
Eminem – “Real Slim Shady” & “The Way I Am”
Katy Perry – “Roar” (VINCITRICE)
Lady Gaga – “Paparazzi”
Madonna – “Like a Virgin”
Taylor Swift – “You Belong With Me”