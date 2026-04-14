L’ex pilota del motomondiale Alex Pons oggi è un nomade: cammina scalzo e vive in Pakistan
A 35 anni l’ex pilota del motomondiale Axel Pons è irriconoscibile: ha avuto una crisi esistenziale ed è partito a piedi verso l’Asia. Attualmente è in Pakistan, dove alcuni video mostrano il suo aspetto attuale. Ma a essere cambiati sono soprattutto gli occhi con cui oggi guarda il mondo.
Che la vita di Axel Pons fosse cambiata in maniera radicale lo si sapeva da qualche anno, tuttavia fa sempre effetto vedere come sia diverso oggi – non solo come aspetto esteriore, ma anche nel modo in cui conduce la sua esistenza – l'ex pilota di MotoGP, figlio del grande Sito Pons, icona del motociclismo spagnolo e due volte iridato nella 250. Un recente video mostra Axel, oggi 35enne, mentre cammina scalzo per strada in Pakistan, con dreadlocks lunghi, barba e abiti semplici di stampo locale, mano nella mano con una ragazza anche lei con dreadlocks.
Chi è Axel Pons, ex pilota del motomondiale figlio del leggendario Sito Pons
È questo il nuovo Axel Pons, dopo che tra la fine del 2022 e l'inizio del 2023 ha avuto una crisi esistenziale profonda, che ha cambiato completamente gli occhi con cui vede il mondo e il suo universo valoriale. Nato il 9 aprile 1991 a Barcellona, Axel è il figlio maggiore di Sito Pons, leggenda del motociclismo iberico prima sulle due ruote e poi come team manager della propria scuderia fino al 2023. Axel ha iniziato a correre giovanissimo: dal 2008 al 2017 ha gareggiato nel Mondiale di Moto2, il suo miglior risultato è stato un sesto posto nel GP d'Italia del 2016. Nel 2008, a 17 anni, ha avuto un bruttissimo incidente, rimediando fratture multiple alle gambe, otto costole rotte, una clavicola fratturata, un polmone perforato, riuscendo comunque a risalire in sella. Nel 2017 ha deciso di smettere con le corse.
Axel Pons a 25 anni nel 2016, quando era ancora un pilota del motomondiale
La crisi esistenziale, nasce il nuovo Axel
Dopo ha fatto il modello per qualche anno, poi è successo qualcosa che ha stravolto la sua vita per sempre. La crisi interiore di fine 2022 lo ha portato a trascorrere prima mesi in un monastero facendo voto di silenzio, poi in un tempio buddhista a Huesca. La svolta radicale a marzo del 2023: Axel è partito a piedi e scalzo da Barcellona con l'obiettivo di arrivare in India per capire il senso più profondo della nostra esistenza e vivere in semplicità totale. Da quel momento ha deciso di non usare più treni, aerei né mezzi pubblici. Cammina soltanto, portandosi uno zaino con le poche cose di cui ha bisogno, dorme spesso per strada o dove capita, fa meditazione ogni mattina all'alba.
Il viaggio a piedi verso l'India lo ha portato ad attraversare parecchi Paesi, arrivando dapprima fino ai Balcani e alla Turchia. Lì ha incontrato la ragazza che si vede nel video attuale e i due hanno continuato assieme il cammino. Dopo mesi passati in zone difficili dell'Asia, come il confine tra Afghanistan e Pakistan, Axel è entrato nel territorio di quest'ultimo intorno alla metà del 2024.
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Ha vissuto cinque mesi in Himalaya, poi è sceso nella capitale Islamabad per ottenere documenti e visto per l'India. Attualmente l'ex pilota si trova ancora nel nord del Pakistan, in attesa che la frontiera con l'India si riapra per continuare il cammino a piedi.
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Axel è costretto ancora ad aspettare in Pakistan: ci sono vicende più grandi della sua ricerca interiore
Già, perché il viaggio fisico e al contempo spirituale di Axel si è scontrato con le vicende terrene della politica mondiale. La principale frontiera terrestre tra Pakistan e India è chiusa da tempo per i viaggiatori stranieri. Una chiusura inasprita, e non solo per loro, dopo gli eventi di grande tensione tra i due Paesi nel 2025, che ha portato alla sospensione completa dei passaggi attraverso quel varco dal maggio dello scorso anno. Ancora oggi non è stato riaperto per i normali viaggiatori e lui insiste a voler entrare esclusivamente a piedi, senza usare aerei, treni o altri mezzi, in ossequio alla sua ‘missione'.
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Il padre lo sostiene: Axel sta bene e in pace con sé stesso
Da qui il giro in Himalaya proprio mentre Axel aspettava, e ancora il suo ultimo vagare per il Pakistan settentrionale, sempre scalzo, in attesa di una riapertura del varco verso l'India o di un'alternativa. Che potrebbe essere passare dalla Cina, ma anche lì ci sono non poche difficoltà per i visti. In tutto questo, i rapporti con la famiglia non sono assolutamente interrotti: suo padre Sito Pons – che sostiene la sua scelta – ha confermato più volte che Axel sta bene, è in pace con sé stesso e continua ad aspettare con pazienza, fedele alla regola del viaggiare solo a piedi che si è imposto.