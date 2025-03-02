Testo, traduzione e significato di Messy, Lola Young è virale col racconto della lotta per trovare l’equilibrio

video suggerito

Messy di Lola Young continua a essere una delle canzoni più amate in Italia, soprattutto dalle radio che l'avevano scelta come la canzone da trasmettere di più prima dell'invasione delle canzoni del Festival di Sanremo 2025, ma nonostante ciò anche oggi continua a mantenersi in top 10, al quinto posto, per la precisione, a dimostrazione di come la canzone della cantautrice britannica piaccia ancora tanto. A soli 23 anni, quindi, Young è la Next Big Thing del pop mondiale, grazie a questa canzone, ma anche all'album che la contiene e anche, ovviamente, alla viralità raggiunta su TikTok.

Il testo di Messy

You know I'm impatient

So why would you leave me waiting outside the station

When it was like minus four degrees?

And I, I get what you're sayin'

I just really don't wanna hear it right now

Can you shut up for like once in your life?

Listen to me

I took your nice words of advice about

How you think I'm gonna die lucky if I turned thirty-three

Okay, so yeah, I smoke like a chimney

I'm not skinny and I pull a Britney

Every other week

But cut me some slack, who do you want me to be?

‘Cause I'm too messy, and then I'm too fucking clean

You told me, "Get a job", then you ask where the hell I've been

And I'm too perfect till I open my big mouth

I want to be me, is that not allowed?

And I'm too clever, and then I'm too fucking dumb

You hate it when I cry unless it's that time of the month

And I'm too perfect till I show you that I'm not

A thousand people I could be for you and you hate the fucking lot

You hate the fucking lot

You hate the fucking lot

You hate, you hate

It's taking you ages

You still don't get the hint, I'm not asking for pages

But one text or two would be nice

And, please, don't pull those faces

When I've been out working my arse off all day

It's just one bottle of wine or two

But, hey, you can't even talk

You smoke weed just to help you sleep

Then why you out gettin' stoned at 4 o'clock?

And then you come home to me

And don't say hello

‘Cause I got high again

And forgot to fold my clothes

‘Cause I'm too messy, and then I'm too fucking clean

You told me, "Get a job", then you ask where the hell I've been

And I'm too perfect till I open my big mouth

I want to be me, is that not allowed?

And I'm too clever, and then I'm too fucking dumb

You hate it when I cry unless it's that time of the month

And I'm too perfect till I show you that I'm not

A thousand people I could be for you and you hate the fucking lot

You hate the fucking lot

You hate the fucking lot

Oh, and I'm too messy, and then I'm too fucking clean

You told me, "Get a job", then you ask where the hell I've been

And I'm too perfect till I open my big mouth

I want to be me, is that not allowed?

And I'm too clever, and then I'm too fucking dumb

You hate it when I cry unless it's that time of the month

And I'm too perfect till I show you that I'm not

A thousand people I could be for you and you hate the fucking lot

You hate the fucking lot

You hate the fucking lot

You hate the fucking lot

You hate the fucking lot

Traduzione in italiano di Messy

Sai che sono impaziente

Quindi perché mi hai lasciato ad aspettare fuori dalla stazione

Quando c'erano tipo meno quattro gradi?

E io, io capisco cosa dici

È solo che non voglio sentirlo adesso

Puoi stare zitto per una volta nella vita?

Ascoltami

Ho accettato i tuoi bei consigli su

Come pensi che morirò fortunata se compio trentatré anni

Ok, allora sì, fumo come una ciminiera

Non sono magra e mi faccio come Britney

Ogni due settimane

Ma dammi un po' di tregua, chi vuoi che io sia?

Perché sono troppo disordinata, e poi sono troppo fottutamente pulita

Mi hai detto: "Trovati un lavoro", poi mi hai chiesto dove diavolo sono stata

E sono troppo perfetta, finché non apro la mia boccaccia

Voglio essеre me stessa, non è pеrmesso?

E sono troppo intelligente, e poi sono troppo fottutamente stupida

Odi quando piango a meno che non sia quel periodo del mese

E sono troppo perfetta, finché non ti dimostro che non lo sono

Potrei essere mille persone per te e tu le odi tutte, cazzo

Le odi tutte, cazzo

Le odi tutte, cazzo

Odi, odi

Ci stai mettendo una vita

Non hai ancora capito l'indizio, non ti sto chiedendo pagine intere

Ma un messaggio o due non sarebbe male

E, per favore, non fare quelle facce

Quando sono stata fuori a lavorare tutto il giorno

È solo una bottiglia di vino o due

Ma, ehi, non riesci nemmeno a parlare

Fumi erba solo per aiutarti a dormire

Allora perché sei fuori a sballarti alle quattro?

E poi torni a casa da me

E non mi saluti

Perché mi sono fatta di nuovo

E ho dimenticato di piegare i vestiti

Perché sono troppo disordinata, e poi sono troppo fottutamente pulita

Mi hai detto: "Trovati un lavoro", poi mi hai chiesto dove diavolo sono stata

E sono troppo perfetta, finché non apro la mia boccaccia

Voglio essere me stessa, non è permesso?

E sono troppo intelligente, e poi sono troppo fottutamente stupida

Odi quando piango a meno che non sia quel periodo del mese

E sono troppo perfetta, finché non ti dimostro che non lo sono

Potrei essere mille persone per te e tu le odi tutte, cazzo

Le odi tutte, cazzo

Le odi tutte, cazzo

Oh, e sono troppo disordinata, e poi sono troppo fottutamente pulita

Mi hai detto: "Trovati un lavoro", poi mi hai chiesto dove diavolo sono stata

E sono troppo perfetta, finché non apro la mia boccaccia

Voglio essere me stessa, non è permesso?

E sono troppo intelligente, e poi sono troppo fottutamente stupida

Odi quando piango a meno che non sia quel periodo del mese

E sono troppo perfetta, finché non ti dimostro che non lo sono

Potrei essere mille persone per te e tu le odi tutte, cazzo

Le odi tutte, cazzo

Le odi tutte, cazzo

Le odi tutte, cazzo

Le odi tutte, cazzo

Il significato di Messy

Messy è un brano in cui Lola Young si mette a nudo, parla di sé, come ha spiegato, raccontando attraverso i problemi di una relazione quanto sia difficile farsi apprezzare per quello che si è. Soprattutto quando quello che si è va contro i canoni tradizionali: "Ok, allora sì, fumo come una ciminiera, non sono magra e mi faccio come Britney Ogni due settimane" canta Young che in un'intervista ha spiegato: "Credo che ‘Messy' stia avendo una grande risonanza perché la gente ora desidera l'autenticità più di ogni cosa e vuole conoscere il tuo punto di vista". Per quanto riguarda il significato è lei stessa a dire: "Messy è un inno all’ADHD (il disturbo da deficit di attenzione/iperattività) e mostra davvero tutto ciò che ho provato durante la mia ultima relazione amorosa, ma è anche molto di più, parla di come mi sento in generale: essere troppo incasinata un giorno e troppo pulita un altro, lottare per trovare quell’equilibrio in me stessa".