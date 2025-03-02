Testo, traduzione e significato di Messy, Lola Young è virale col racconto della lotta per trovare l’equilibrio
Messy di Lola Young continua a essere una delle canzoni più amate in Italia, soprattutto dalle radio che l'avevano scelta come la canzone da trasmettere di più prima dell'invasione delle canzoni del Festival di Sanremo 2025, ma nonostante ciò anche oggi continua a mantenersi in top 10, al quinto posto, per la precisione, a dimostrazione di come la canzone della cantautrice britannica piaccia ancora tanto. A soli 23 anni, quindi, Young è la Next Big Thing del pop mondiale, grazie a questa canzone, ma anche all'album che la contiene e anche, ovviamente, alla viralità raggiunta su TikTok.
Il testo di Messy
You know I'm impatient
So why would you leave me waiting outside the station
When it was like minus four degrees?
And I, I get what you're sayin'
I just really don't wanna hear it right now
Can you shut up for like once in your life?
Listen to me
I took your nice words of advice about
How you think I'm gonna die lucky if I turned thirty-three
Okay, so yeah, I smoke like a chimney
I'm not skinny and I pull a Britney
Every other week
But cut me some slack, who do you want me to be?
‘Cause I'm too messy, and then I'm too fucking clean
You told me, "Get a job", then you ask where the hell I've been
And I'm too perfect till I open my big mouth
I want to be me, is that not allowed?
And I'm too clever, and then I'm too fucking dumb
You hate it when I cry unless it's that time of the month
And I'm too perfect till I show you that I'm not
A thousand people I could be for you and you hate the fucking lot
You hate the fucking lot
You hate the fucking lot
You hate, you hate
It's taking you ages
You still don't get the hint, I'm not asking for pages
But one text or two would be nice
And, please, don't pull those faces
When I've been out working my arse off all day
It's just one bottle of wine or two
But, hey, you can't even talk
You smoke weed just to help you sleep
Then why you out gettin' stoned at 4 o'clock?
And then you come home to me
And don't say hello
‘Cause I got high again
And forgot to fold my clothes
‘Cause I'm too messy, and then I'm too fucking clean
You told me, "Get a job", then you ask where the hell I've been
And I'm too perfect till I open my big mouth
I want to be me, is that not allowed?
And I'm too clever, and then I'm too fucking dumb
You hate it when I cry unless it's that time of the month
And I'm too perfect till I show you that I'm not
A thousand people I could be for you and you hate the fucking lot
You hate the fucking lot
You hate the fucking lot
Oh, and I'm too messy, and then I'm too fucking clean
You told me, "Get a job", then you ask where the hell I've been
And I'm too perfect till I open my big mouth
I want to be me, is that not allowed?
And I'm too clever, and then I'm too fucking dumb
You hate it when I cry unless it's that time of the month
And I'm too perfect till I show you that I'm not
A thousand people I could be for you and you hate the fucking lot
You hate the fucking lot
You hate the fucking lot
You hate the fucking lot
You hate the fucking lot
Traduzione in italiano di Messy
Sai che sono impaziente
Quindi perché mi hai lasciato ad aspettare fuori dalla stazione
Quando c'erano tipo meno quattro gradi?
E io, io capisco cosa dici
È solo che non voglio sentirlo adesso
Puoi stare zitto per una volta nella vita?
Ascoltami
Ho accettato i tuoi bei consigli su
Come pensi che morirò fortunata se compio trentatré anni
Ok, allora sì, fumo come una ciminiera
Non sono magra e mi faccio come Britney
Ogni due settimane
Ma dammi un po' di tregua, chi vuoi che io sia?
Perché sono troppo disordinata, e poi sono troppo fottutamente pulita
Mi hai detto: "Trovati un lavoro", poi mi hai chiesto dove diavolo sono stata
E sono troppo perfetta, finché non apro la mia boccaccia
Voglio essеre me stessa, non è pеrmesso?
E sono troppo intelligente, e poi sono troppo fottutamente stupida
Odi quando piango a meno che non sia quel periodo del mese
E sono troppo perfetta, finché non ti dimostro che non lo sono
Potrei essere mille persone per te e tu le odi tutte, cazzo
Le odi tutte, cazzo
Le odi tutte, cazzo
Odi, odi
Ci stai mettendo una vita
Non hai ancora capito l'indizio, non ti sto chiedendo pagine intere
Ma un messaggio o due non sarebbe male
E, per favore, non fare quelle facce
Quando sono stata fuori a lavorare tutto il giorno
È solo una bottiglia di vino o due
Ma, ehi, non riesci nemmeno a parlare
Fumi erba solo per aiutarti a dormire
Allora perché sei fuori a sballarti alle quattro?
E poi torni a casa da me
E non mi saluti
Perché mi sono fatta di nuovo
E ho dimenticato di piegare i vestiti
Perché sono troppo disordinata, e poi sono troppo fottutamente pulita
Mi hai detto: "Trovati un lavoro", poi mi hai chiesto dove diavolo sono stata
E sono troppo perfetta, finché non apro la mia boccaccia
Voglio essere me stessa, non è permesso?
E sono troppo intelligente, e poi sono troppo fottutamente stupida
Odi quando piango a meno che non sia quel periodo del mese
E sono troppo perfetta, finché non ti dimostro che non lo sono
Potrei essere mille persone per te e tu le odi tutte, cazzo
Le odi tutte, cazzo
Le odi tutte, cazzo
Oh, e sono troppo disordinata, e poi sono troppo fottutamente pulita
Mi hai detto: "Trovati un lavoro", poi mi hai chiesto dove diavolo sono stata
E sono troppo perfetta, finché non apro la mia boccaccia
Voglio essere me stessa, non è permesso?
E sono troppo intelligente, e poi sono troppo fottutamente stupida
Odi quando piango a meno che non sia quel periodo del mese
E sono troppo perfetta, finché non ti dimostro che non lo sono
Potrei essere mille persone per te e tu le odi tutte, cazzo
Le odi tutte, cazzo
Le odi tutte, cazzo
Le odi tutte, cazzo
Le odi tutte, cazzo
Il significato di Messy
Messy è un brano in cui Lola Young si mette a nudo, parla di sé, come ha spiegato, raccontando attraverso i problemi di una relazione quanto sia difficile farsi apprezzare per quello che si è. Soprattutto quando quello che si è va contro i canoni tradizionali: "Ok, allora sì, fumo come una ciminiera, non sono magra e mi faccio come Britney Ogni due settimane" canta Young che in un'intervista ha spiegato: "Credo che ‘Messy' stia avendo una grande risonanza perché la gente ora desidera l'autenticità più di ogni cosa e vuole conoscere il tuo punto di vista". Per quanto riguarda il significato è lei stessa a dire: "Messy è un inno all’ADHD (il disturbo da deficit di attenzione/iperattività) e mostra davvero tutto ciò che ho provato durante la mia ultima relazione amorosa, ma è anche molto di più, parla di come mi sento in generale: essere troppo incasinata un giorno e troppo pulita un altro, lottare per trovare quell’equilibrio in me stessa".