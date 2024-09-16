video suggerito
Emmy Awards 2024, tutti i vincitori e i premi: grande successo per le serie Shogun e The Bear

Nella notte tra il 15 e il 15 settembre, in diretta dal Peacock Theatre di Los Angeles, si sono tenuti gli Emmy Awards 2024. Shogun ha ottenuto 18 statuette, mentre The Bear ne ha conquistate 11. Tutti i vincitori della 76esima edizione.
A cura di Elisabetta Murina
Immagine

Nella notte tra il 15 e il 15 settembre, in diretta dal Peacock Theatre di Los Angeles, si sono tenuti gli Emmy Awards 2024. La cerimonia, giunta alla 76esima edizione, ha premiato i migliori prodotti delle televisione americana trasmessi da giugno a maggio. L'ultima edizione si era svolta eccezionalmente a gennaio perché quella del 2023 era slittata per via dello sciopero degli attori ad Hollywood. La serie tv Shogun ha ottenuto 18 statuette su 25 a cui era candidata, mentre The Bear ne ha conquistate 11. Grande successo anche per Baby Reindeer, eletta come miglio miniserie.

L'elenco dei vincitori degli Emmy Awards 2024

  • Serie Drammatica
    Fallout
    Il problema dei 3 corpi
    Mr. & Mrs. Smith
    Shōgun
    Slow Horses
    The Crown
    The Gilded Age
    The Morning Show
  • Serie Comedy
    Abbott Elementary
    Curb Your Enthusiasm
    Hacks
    Only Murders in the Building
    Palm Royale
    Reservation Dogs
    The Bear
    What We Do in the Shadows
  • Miglior attore in una serie comedy
  • Matt Barry, What We Do in the Shadows
    Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
    Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
    Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
    Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
    D'Pharoah Wonn-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs
  • Miglior Attore non protagonista in una serie comedy
    Lionel Boyce, The Bear
    Paul W. Downs, Hacks
    Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
    Paul Rudd, Only Murders in the Building
    Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
    Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
  • Attore non protagonista in una serie comedy
    Lionel Boyce, The Bear
    Paul W. Downs, Hacks
    Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
    Paul Rudd, Only Murders in the Building
    Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
    Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
  • Attrice non protagonista in una serie comedy
    Carol Burnett, Palm Royale
    Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
    Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
    Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
    Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
    Meryl Streep, Solo omicidi nell'edificio
  • Miglior attore in una serie drammatica
  • Idris Elba, Hijack
    Donald Glover, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
    Walton Goggins, Fallout
    Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
    Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun
    Dominic West, The Crown
  • Miglior attrice in una serie drammatica
    Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
    Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age
    Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
    Anna Sawai, Shōgun
    Imelda Staunton, The Crown
    Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
  • Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie drammatica
    Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun
    Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
    Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
    Jon Hamm, The Morning Show
    Takehiro Hira, Shōgun
    Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
    Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
  • Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie drammatica
  • Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age
    Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show
    Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
    Greta Lee, The Morning Show
    Lesley Manville, The Crown
    Karen Pittman, The Morning Show
    Holland Taylor, The Morning Show
  • Mini Serie
    Baby Reindeer
    Fargo
    Lezioni di chimica
    Ripley
    True Detective: Night Country​
  • Miglior attrice in una miniserie o film per la tv
    Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
    Brie Larson, Lezioni di chimica
    Juno Temple, Fargo
    Sofia Vergara, Griselda
    Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
  • Miglior attore in una miniserie o film per la tv
    Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
    Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
    Jon Hamm, Fargo
    Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
    Andrew Scott, Ripley
  • Miglior attore non protagonista in una miniserie o film per la tv
    Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers
    Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer
    Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer
    John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country
    Lamorne Morris, Fargo
    Lewis Pullman, Lezioni di chimica
    Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
  • Miglior attrice non protagonista in una miniserie o film per la tv
    Dakota Fanning, Ripley
    Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge
    Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
    Aja Naomi King, Lezioni di chimica
    Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
    Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer
    Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country
  • Miglior Varietà
    Il Daily Show
    Jimmy Kimmel Live
    Late Night con Seth Meyers
    Il Late Show con Stephen Colbert
  • Reality
    The Amazing Race
    RuPaul's Drag Race
    Top Chef
    I Traditori
    La voce
  • Ospite di Reality
    RuPaul Charles, RuPaul's Drag Race
    Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O'Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Shark Tank
    Alan Cumming, The Traitors
    Kristen Kish, Top Chef
    Jeff Probst, Survivor
  • Sceneggiatura per un drama
    Rachel Kondo e Justin Marks, Shōgun (Anjin)
    Rachel Kondo e Caillin Puente, Shōgun (Cielo cremisi)
    Peter Morgan e Meriel Sheibani-Clare, The Crown (Ritz)
    Geneva Robertson-Dworet e Graham Wagner, Fallout (La fine)
    Francesca Sloane e Donald Glover, Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Primo appuntamento)
    Will Smith, Slow Horses (Negoziare con le tigri​)
  • Sceneggiatura per una commedia
    Lucia Aniello e Paul W. Downs e Jen Statsky, Hacks (Bulletproof)
    Jake Bender e Zach Dunn, What We Do In The Shadows (Gay Pride)
    Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (Giornata di orientamento)
    Chris Kelly e Sarah Schneider, The Other Two (Brooke Hosts a Night of Undeniable Good​)
    Meredith Scardino e Sam Means, Girls5eva (Orlando)
    Christopher Storer e Joanna Calo, The Bear (Pesci)
  • Sceneggiatura per una miniserie, serie antologica o film tv
    Charlie Brooker, Black Mirror (Joan è terribile)
    Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
    Noah Hawley, Fargo (La tragedia dei beni comuni)
    Issa López, True Detective: Night Country (Episodio 6)
    Ron Nyswaner, Compagni di viaggio (Sei meraviglioso)
    Steven Zaillian, Ripley
  • Regia per un drama
    Stephen Daldry, The Crown (Sleep, Dearie Sleep)
    Mimi Leder, The Morning Show (L'effetto della veduta d'insieme)
    Saul Metzstein, Slow Horses (Strani giochi)
    Hiro Murai, Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Primo appuntamento)
    Salli Richardson-Whitfield, Winning Time (Beat L.A.)
    Frederick E.O. Toye, Shōgun (Cielo cremisi)
  • Regia per una comedy
    Lucia Aniello, Hacks (Bulletproof)
    Mary Lou Belli, The Ms. Pat Show (I'm The Pappy)
    Randall Einhorn, Abbott Elementary (Party)
    Guy Ritchie, The Gentlemen (Aggressione raffinata)
    Christopher Storer, The Bear (Pesci)
    Ramy Youssef, The Bear (Melata)
  • Regia per una miniserie, serie antologica o film tv
    Noah Hawley, Fargo (La tragedia dei beni comuni)
    Issa López, True Detective: Night Country
    Millicent Shelton, Lezioni di chimica (Poirot)
    Weronika Tofilska, Baby Reindeer (Episodio 4)
    Gus Van Sant, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans (Pilot)
    Steven Zaillian, Ripley
  • Attore ospite in un drama
    Néstor Carbonell, Shōgun
    Paul Dano, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
    Tracy Letts, Winning Time
    Jonathan Pryce, Slow Horses
    John Turturro, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
  • Attrice ospite in una comedy
    Michaela Coel, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
    Claire Foy, The Crown
    Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show
    Sarah Paulson, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
    Parker Posey, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
  • Guest star in un drama
    Jon Bernthal, The Bear
    Matthew Broderick, Only Murders in the Building
    Ryan Gosling, Saturday Night Live
    Christopher Lloyd, Hacks
    Bob Odenkirk, The Bear
    Will Poulter, The Bear
  • Guest Star in una comedy
    Olivia Colman, The Bear
    Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear
    Kaitlin Olson, Hacks
    Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Only Murders in the Building
    Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live
    Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live
  • Show d'animazione
    Blue Eye Samurai
    Bob's Burgers
    I Simpson
    Scavengers Reign
    X-Men '97
Eventi e Festival
