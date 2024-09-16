video suggerito
Emmy Awards 2024, tutti i vincitori e i premi: grande successo per le serie Shogun e The Bear
Nella notte tra il 15 e il 15 settembre, in diretta dal Peacock Theatre di Los Angeles, si sono tenuti gli Emmy Awards 2024. Shogun ha ottenuto 18 statuette, mentre The Bear ne ha conquistate 11. Tutti i vincitori della 76esima edizione.
A cura di Elisabetta Murina
Nella notte tra il 15 e il 15 settembre, in diretta dal Peacock Theatre di Los Angeles, si sono tenuti gli Emmy Awards 2024. La cerimonia, giunta alla 76esima edizione, ha premiato i migliori prodotti delle televisione americana trasmessi da giugno a maggio. L'ultima edizione si era svolta eccezionalmente a gennaio perché quella del 2023 era slittata per via dello sciopero degli attori ad Hollywood. La serie tv Shogun ha ottenuto 18 statuette su 25 a cui era candidata, mentre The Bear ne ha conquistate 11. Grande successo anche per Baby Reindeer, eletta come miglio miniserie.
L'elenco dei vincitori degli Emmy Awards 2024
- Serie Drammatica
Fallout
Il problema dei 3 corpi
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Shōgun
Slow Horses
The Crown
The Gilded Age
The Morning Show
- Serie Comedy
Abbott Elementary
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Palm Royale
Reservation Dogs
The Bear
What We Do in the Shadows
- Miglior attore in una serie comedy
- Matt Barry, What We Do in the Shadows
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
D'Pharoah Wonn-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs
- Miglior Attore non protagonista in una serie comedy
Lionel Boyce, The Bear
Paul W. Downs, Hacks
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Paul Rudd, Only Murders in the Building
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
- Attrice non protagonista in una serie comedy
Carol Burnett, Palm Royale
Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Meryl Streep, Solo omicidi nell'edificio
- Miglior attore in una serie drammatica
- Idris Elba, Hijack
Donald Glover, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Walton Goggins, Fallout
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun
Dominic West, The Crown
- Miglior attrice in una serie drammatica
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age
Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Anna Sawai, Shōgun
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
- Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie drammatica
Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Jon Hamm, The Morning Show
Takehiro Hira, Shōgun
Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
- Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie drammatica
- Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age
Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Greta Lee, The Morning Show
Lesley Manville, The Crown
Karen Pittman, The Morning Show
Holland Taylor, The Morning Show
- Mini Serie
Baby Reindeer
Fargo
Lezioni di chimica
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country
- Miglior attrice in una miniserie o film per la tv
Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
Brie Larson, Lezioni di chimica
Juno Temple, Fargo
Sofia Vergara, Griselda
Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
- Miglior attore in una miniserie o film per la tv
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
Jon Hamm, Fargo
Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Andrew Scott, Ripley
- Miglior attore non protagonista in una miniserie o film per la tv
Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers
Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer
Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer
John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country
Lamorne Morris, Fargo
Lewis Pullman, Lezioni di chimica
Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
- Miglior attrice non protagonista in una miniserie o film per la tv
Dakota Fanning, Ripley
Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge
Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
Aja Naomi King, Lezioni di chimica
Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer
Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country
- Miglior Varietà
Il Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Late Night con Seth Meyers
Il Late Show con Stephen Colbert
- Reality
The Amazing Race
RuPaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
I Traditori
La voce
- Ospite di Reality
RuPaul Charles, RuPaul's Drag Race
Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O'Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Shark Tank
Alan Cumming, The Traitors
Kristen Kish, Top Chef
Jeff Probst, Survivor
- Sceneggiatura per un drama
Rachel Kondo e Justin Marks, Shōgun (Anjin)
Rachel Kondo e Caillin Puente, Shōgun (Cielo cremisi)
Peter Morgan e Meriel Sheibani-Clare, The Crown (Ritz)
Geneva Robertson-Dworet e Graham Wagner, Fallout (La fine)
Francesca Sloane e Donald Glover, Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Primo appuntamento)
Will Smith, Slow Horses (Negoziare con le tigri)
- Sceneggiatura per una commedia
Lucia Aniello e Paul W. Downs e Jen Statsky, Hacks (Bulletproof)
Jake Bender e Zach Dunn, What We Do In The Shadows (Gay Pride)
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (Giornata di orientamento)
Chris Kelly e Sarah Schneider, The Other Two (Brooke Hosts a Night of Undeniable Good)
Meredith Scardino e Sam Means, Girls5eva (Orlando)
Christopher Storer e Joanna Calo, The Bear (Pesci)
- Sceneggiatura per una miniserie, serie antologica o film tv
Charlie Brooker, Black Mirror (Joan è terribile)
Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
Noah Hawley, Fargo (La tragedia dei beni comuni)
Issa López, True Detective: Night Country (Episodio 6)
Ron Nyswaner, Compagni di viaggio (Sei meraviglioso)
Steven Zaillian, Ripley
- Regia per un drama
Stephen Daldry, The Crown (Sleep, Dearie Sleep)
Mimi Leder, The Morning Show (L'effetto della veduta d'insieme)
Saul Metzstein, Slow Horses (Strani giochi)
Hiro Murai, Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Primo appuntamento)
Salli Richardson-Whitfield, Winning Time (Beat L.A.)
Frederick E.O. Toye, Shōgun (Cielo cremisi)
- Regia per una comedy
Lucia Aniello, Hacks (Bulletproof)
Mary Lou Belli, The Ms. Pat Show (I'm The Pappy)
Randall Einhorn, Abbott Elementary (Party)
Guy Ritchie, The Gentlemen (Aggressione raffinata)
Christopher Storer, The Bear (Pesci)
Ramy Youssef, The Bear (Melata)
- Regia per una miniserie, serie antologica o film tv
Noah Hawley, Fargo (La tragedia dei beni comuni)
Issa López, True Detective: Night Country
Millicent Shelton, Lezioni di chimica (Poirot)
Weronika Tofilska, Baby Reindeer (Episodio 4)
Gus Van Sant, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans (Pilot)
Steven Zaillian, Ripley
- Attore ospite in un drama
Néstor Carbonell, Shōgun
Paul Dano, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Tracy Letts, Winning Time
Jonathan Pryce, Slow Horses
John Turturro, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- Attrice ospite in una comedy
Michaela Coel, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Claire Foy, The Crown
Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show
Sarah Paulson, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Parker Posey, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- Guest star in un drama
Jon Bernthal, The Bear
Matthew Broderick, Only Murders in the Building
Ryan Gosling, Saturday Night Live
Christopher Lloyd, Hacks
Bob Odenkirk, The Bear
Will Poulter, The Bear
- Guest Star in una comedy
Olivia Colman, The Bear
Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear
Kaitlin Olson, Hacks
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Only Murders in the Building
Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live
Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live
- Show d'animazione
Blue Eye Samurai
Bob's Burgers
I Simpson
Scavengers Reign
X-Men '97