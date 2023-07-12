7 CONDIVISIONI
Emmy Awards 2023, tutte le nomination: dall’omaggio a Ray Liotta alle serie più candidate

Sono state rese note le candidature per la 75esima edizione degli Emmy Awards. Tra i titoli che hanno conquistato più nomination ci sono Succession, Ted Lasso e The White Lotus, spiccano anche nomi italiani come Sabrina Impacciatore e Simona Tabasco, nominate tra le migliori attrici non protagoniste.
A cura di Ilaria Costabile
Sono state annunciate le nomination agli Emmy Awards 2023, durante la cerimonia che si è tenuta in diretta da Los Angeles e presentata da Yvette Nicole Brown e Frank Scherma. I vincitori della 75esima edizione dei premi più importanti della televisione americana, saranno annunciati nella serata del 18 settembre.

Tante le candidature in cui spicca anche un omaggio postumo a Ray Liotta, l'attore scomparso a maggio scorso, e che è stato candidato nella categoria "miglior attore non protagonista in una serie antologica, conclusiva o film". Tra i titoli che si sono aggiudicati più nomination svetta Succession, con ben 27 candidature, seguita dalle 24 di The Last of Us, le 23 di The White Lotus e infine le 21 nomination di Ted Lasso.

Grande soddisfazione anche per l'Italia che, infatti, può gioire della candidatura di Sabrina Impacciatore e Simona Tabasco nella categoria di miglior attrici non protagoniste in una serie drammatica. Le loro interpretazioni in The White Lotus, infatti, hanno entusiasmato sia pubblico che critica.

La lista di tutte le candidature

Di seguito, quindi, l'elenco di tutte le nomination annunciate per la 75esima edizione degli Emmy Awards 2023:

Miglior serie drammatica
Andor
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
The Last of Us
Succession
The White Lotus
Yellowjackets

Miglior serie comica
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Jury Duty
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders In The Building
Ted Lasso
Wednesday

Miglior mini serie o antologica
Beef
Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daisy Jones & the Six
Fleishman Is In Trouble
Obi-Wan Kenobi

Miglior attore protagonista in una serie drammatica
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Brian Cox, Succession
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Jeremy Strong, Succession

Miglior attrice protagonista in una serie drammatica
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sarah Snook, Succession

Miglior attore protagonista in una serie comica
Bill Hader, Barry
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Miglior attrice protagonista in una serie comica
Christine Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Miglior Attore protagonista in una serie conclusiva o antologica o in un film
Taron Egerton, Black Bird
Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome to Chippendales
Evan Peters, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Michael Shannon, George & Tammy
Steven Yeun, Beef

Miglior attrice protagonista in una serie conclusiva o antologica o in un film

Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is In Trouble
Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
Dominique Fishback, Swarm
Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six
Ali Wong, Beef

Attore non protagonista in una serie drammatica
F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus
Theo James, The White Lotus
Matthew Macfayden, Succession
Alan Ruck, Succession
Will Sharpe, The White Lotus
Alexander Skarsgård, Succession

Attrice non protagonista in una serie drammatica
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus
Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus
Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus

Attore non protagonista in una serie conclusiva, antologica o film
Murray Bartlett, Welcome to Chippendales
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
Richard Jenkins, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Joseph Lee, Beef
Ray Liotta, Black Bird
Young Mazino, Beef
Jesse Plemons, Love & Death

Attrice non protagonista in una serie conclusiva, antologica o film
Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome to Chippendales
Maria Bello, Beef
Claire Danes, Fleishman is in Trouble
Juliette Lewis, Welcome to Chippendales
Camilla Morrone, Daisy Jones & the Six
Niecy Nash-Betts Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Merritt Wever: Tiny Beautiful Things

Miglior serie talk
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
The Problem with Jon Stewart

Miglior show d'animazione
Bob’s Burgers
Intergalactic
Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal
Rick and Morty
The Simpsons

