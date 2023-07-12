Emmy Awards 2023, tutte le nomination: dall’omaggio a Ray Liotta alle serie più candidate Sono state rese note le candidature per la 75esima edizione degli Emmy Awards. Tra i titoli che hanno conquistato più nomination ci sono Succession, Ted Lasso e The White Lotus, spiccano anche nomi italiani come Sabrina Impacciatore e Simona Tabasco, nominate tra le migliori attrici non protagoniste.

Sono state annunciate le nomination agli Emmy Awards 2023, durante la cerimonia che si è tenuta in diretta da Los Angeles e presentata da Yvette Nicole Brown e Frank Scherma. I vincitori della 75esima edizione dei premi più importanti della televisione americana, saranno annunciati nella serata del 18 settembre.

Tante le candidature in cui spicca anche un omaggio postumo a Ray Liotta, l'attore scomparso a maggio scorso, e che è stato candidato nella categoria "miglior attore non protagonista in una serie antologica, conclusiva o film". Tra i titoli che si sono aggiudicati più nomination svetta Succession, con ben 27 candidature, seguita dalle 24 di The Last of Us, le 23 di The White Lotus e infine le 21 nomination di Ted Lasso.

Grande soddisfazione anche per l'Italia che, infatti, può gioire della candidatura di Sabrina Impacciatore e Simona Tabasco nella categoria di miglior attrici non protagoniste in una serie drammatica. Le loro interpretazioni in The White Lotus, infatti, hanno entusiasmato sia pubblico che critica.

La lista di tutte le candidature

Di seguito, quindi, l'elenco di tutte le nomination annunciate per la 75esima edizione degli Emmy Awards 2023:

Miglior serie drammatica

Andor

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

The Last of Us

Succession

The White Lotus

Yellowjackets

Miglior serie comica

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Jury Duty

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders In The Building

Ted Lasso

Wednesday

Miglior mini serie o antologica

Beef

Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daisy Jones & the Six

Fleishman Is In Trouble

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Miglior attore protagonista in una serie drammatica

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Brian Cox, Succession

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Miglior attrice protagonista in una serie drammatica

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Sarah Snook, Succession

Miglior attore protagonista in una serie comica

Bill Hader, Barry

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Miglior attrice protagonista in una serie comica

Christine Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Miglior Attore protagonista in una serie conclusiva o antologica o in un film

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome to Chippendales

Evan Peters, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Michael Shannon, George & Tammy

Steven Yeun, Beef

Miglior attrice protagonista in una serie conclusiva o antologica o in un film

Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is In Trouble

Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy

Dominique Fishback, Swarm

Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things

Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six

Ali Wong, Beef

Attore non protagonista in una serie drammatica

F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus

Theo James, The White Lotus

Matthew Macfayden, Succession

Alan Ruck, Succession

Will Sharpe, The White Lotus

Alexander Skarsgård, Succession

Attrice non protagonista in una serie drammatica

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus

Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

J. Smith-Cameron, Succession

Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus

Attore non protagonista in una serie conclusiva, antologica o film

Murray Bartlett, Welcome to Chippendales

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

Richard Jenkins, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Joseph Lee, Beef

Ray Liotta, Black Bird

Young Mazino, Beef

Jesse Plemons, Love & Death

Attrice non protagonista in una serie conclusiva, antologica o film

Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome to Chippendales

Maria Bello, Beef

Claire Danes, Fleishman is in Trouble

Juliette Lewis, Welcome to Chippendales

Camilla Morrone, Daisy Jones & the Six

Niecy Nash-Betts Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Merritt Wever: Tiny Beautiful Things

Miglior serie talk

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Problem with Jon Stewart

Miglior show d'animazione

Bob’s Burgers

Intergalactic

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal

Rick and Morty

The Simpsons