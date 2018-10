For NICU awareness month we share our sweet 32 weeker transformation, from day 3 to 5 months. You can see a massive difference! From 3lb (1.4kg) to 11lb (5.2kg), and still growing! He was born with rds level 4 and had 2 surfactant procedures, now he's outgrown rds and is as healthy as he could be. He's sitting, and weaning, and now sleeps in his own crib in his room. He giggles and laughs and pay attention when we talk to him. Couldn't be more proud. Our Nicu nurses and doctors were the best we could have asked for, and in just 5 weeks and a half we had our bub home with us weighting only 4lb. Boy did he grow! #nicuawarenessmonth #nicu #nicugrad #nicubaby #32weeker #nicutransformation #preemietransformation #preemiegrowth

A post shared by Caterina Simonsen (@cate_simonsen) on Sep 14, 2018 at 3:37am PDT