Nonna condivide i 3 consigli per evitare di essere troppo invadenti nella vita di figli e nipoti

Advice from grandparents can be helpful–but only if it's useful and wanted. Save this for next time you are tempted to give advice to new parents, and see if it passes these three tests. Often, the best way to help parents is to let them figure it out on their own. Want more suggestions about how to truly support new parents? Sign up for our emails to get weekly tips, inspiration, and links to resources for supportive, involved grandparents. Follow the link in my profile to sign up now! #grandparents #grandparent #CommunicationTips #GrandparentsLove #AdultChildren #NewGrandparent #newgrandparents #newgrandma #Grandparenting #grannytok #HealthyBoundaries #Boomer #EffectiveCommunication #GentleGrandparenting

♬ original sound – MoreThanGrand