Un’infermiera pediatrica mostra le fasi della dilatazione del travaglio usando il cibo del fast food

Where do you guys want to compare to next? I feel like the chick fil a labor dilation topped my last one (Starbucks) What do you think?? Comparing your cervical dilation to fast foods, from a labor and delivery nurse 😎 #laboranddelivery #laboranddeliverynurse #nurse #nursesoftiktok #food #fastfood #pregnant #mom #labor #birth #baby #funny #fyp #foryou #foryoupage

♬ Man! I Feel Like A Woman! – Shania Twain