Mamma mostra su TikTok i tagli del cesareo: “Normalizziamo i segni della gravidanza”

My body after having 3 c-sections ❤️ I was so worried what my body and scar would look like after multiple c-sections. But I'm actually so happy woth how they've healed! My first c-section was November 2018, second was October 2021, and third was June 2024. You can see each individual scar, and I can tell whos scar is whos. And I absolutely love that ❤️

