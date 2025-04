“Supervisionare i figli da seduti”: la nuova tendenza genitoriale che fa discutere mamme e papà

#sittervising #parenting #moms #anxiety #psychology #psychologistsoftiktok OMG what's next? if they let us sit will they let us have other adult human privileges?? like eating or sleeping? wtf… this is why moms are so anxious! sit as much as you want or can. you are a person too. it shouldn't be a viral trend to sit down when you're engaged in the tiring work of parenting!

♬ original sound – Dr Psych Mom