Hasbulla agli arresti domiciliari dopo aver bloccato il traffico: il video dell’incidente stradale

A footage of #Hasbulla and his entourage celebrating on the roads of Dagestan – An incident that led to their arrest. 🎥 MVD Dagestan #Hasbulla was detained by police in Dagestan, along with some of his friends, for violating traffic laws. Hasbulla – The social media sensation who amassed a huge following due to his unique appearance and charisma—has been detained in Dagestan, along with some of his friends, for violating traffic laws. The news was first reported by Dagestan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs, which posted footage of Hasbulla and his entourage interfering with traffic. In the video posted on May 7, Hasbulla and his friends could be seen obstructing traffic and executing drifts with their vehicles on the highway. traffic and using their cars to drift across the highway. The footage also included a clip of the culprits after they had been taken into custody and charged with administrative violations “Unbridled wedding fun in Dagestan is known to many and extends far beyond the borders of the republic,” read the statement on the Telegram channel operated by the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Dagestan.”In the absence of other types of entertainment, such a primitive option is still extremely popular – blocking roads, burning rubber, smashing cars against each other and many other features that, in fact, have nothing to do with the celebration and holiday of the young. "All participants of "wedding emotions", as they themselves call it, were taken to the police, and in relation to them, employees of the State Traffic Inspectorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Dagestan drew up administrative protocols for all violations.

♬ original sound – A.Mex 🇲🇽🇺🇸